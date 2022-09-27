It's easy to think that each new generation of "FIFA" is more or less the same game, except with updated player rosters, gameplay, and graphics, but the truth is that there's a lot more to it than that. The developers at EA work hard with each consecutive generation to introduce new features and customization options to offer players the best gameplay experience possible. This is why the franchise has remained on top for decades despite growing competition and controversies related to its use of loot boxes. "FIFA 22" changed the series by instituting cross-play and allowing players to turn it on or off through the settings. This made it so that the option was present for those who wanted it and toggleable for players that didn't want to utilize the features. The brand new "FIFA 23" also reportedly has this capability and adds several new features.

