dexerto.com
Crazy NBA 2K23 college quest glitch lets players get VC & XP fast
Accumulating XP and VC in NBA 2K23 requires countless hours of gameplay; however, a simple glitch expedites the process. NBA 2K23 received glowing reviews for gameplay innovations, but microtransactions and outrageous VC prices bog down an otherwise great experience. 2K incentivizes purchasing microtransactions by offering expensive MyPlayer cosmetic items and...
Tired of Old or Disappointing Games? Here's How to Get a Refund for an Xbox Game
When you buy Xbox games from a brick-and-mortar store there are no worries about being able to return them, so long as you kept the receipt. Even if you didn't keep the receipt you might be able to sell it to GameStop for a fraction of its value. But what...
How to Activate SMS Protection for Overwatch 2
Players must learn to activate their SMS protection to play Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2, the next installment of Blizzard's popular series, is almost here. Complete with new characters, modes, and maps, its release is highly anticipated by fans everywhere. While the game can be pre-loaded ahead of time, some extra steps are needed to be able to play right away at launch.
Tri-City Herald
What Time Does Overwatch 2 Release?
Wondering the exact times for when Overwatch 2 releases? Here's what you need to know. The long-awaited Overwatch 2 set to launch in just under a week. Whether you're playing on PC or console, the keenest players will want to be the first to dive into the game the moment it releases. Blizzard have announced that Overwatch 2 will be available to pre-load on all platforms, though at slightly different times. And even with the game geared up and pre-loaded, players will still need to wait until the game is live before jumping in.
FIFA 23: How to spot a Walkout while opening FUT packs
If you have spent valuable coins or FIFA Points on a player pack in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT), you naturally hope for the best possible result: a player with a high rating. As in past editions, there is a method in FIFA 23 to recognize a so-called Walkout early on based on the pack animations. This raises the tension when you open up packs to the next level and can provide some additional spice to the popular game mode.
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
FIFA 23: How To Turn Off Negative Commentary
It's easy to think that each new generation of "FIFA" is more or less the same game, except with updated player rosters, gameplay, and graphics, but the truth is that there's a lot more to it than that. The developers at EA work hard with each consecutive generation to introduce new features and customization options to offer players the best gameplay experience possible. This is why the franchise has remained on top for decades despite growing competition and controversies related to its use of loot boxes. "FIFA 22" changed the series by instituting cross-play and allowing players to turn it on or off through the settings. This made it so that the option was present for those who wanted it and toggleable for players that didn't want to utilize the features. The brand new "FIFA 23" also reportedly has this capability and adds several new features.
FIFA 23: The Changes To Ultimate Team Chemistry Explained
"FIFA" fans are looking forward to the upcoming release of "FIFA 23" on September 30, marking the official end of the series as EA parts ways with FIFA and rebrands the franchise. This final entry promises the same sports gameplay that gamers have come to love, along with some new features and updates. For example, cross-play will be available at launch for the first time (albeit with certain restrictions), and the game's Ultimate Team mode is getting some changes.
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone Adding New Resurgence Supreme LTM In Season 5 Reloaded Update
Activision announced Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand's mid-season Reloaded update will arrive to Warzone on September 28, which includes the return of several fan-favorite playlists and a new "supreme" mode for Warzone's Rebirth Island map. Resurgence Supreme is a new respawn mode for Rebirth Island that fills the...
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card – (removed at request). Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
ComicBook
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
Is Fifa 23 cross-platform?
FIFA 23 is finally upon, giving fans access to all the latest transfers, gameplay features and more. Cross-platform gaming applies to multiplayer titles in which you battle or join teams with other people online. It means you can play with or against players who are using other consoles or devices.
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
IGN
Overwatch 2: Kiriko Match Gameplay and Breakdown
Check out gameplay of a full match in Overwatch 2 as the newest hero, Kiriko!. In this Overwatch 2 Kiriko gameplay, you’ll get to check out a closer look at her kit, get a quick breakdown of her moves, and even see gameplay of some of the new maps. Kiriko is a support character you can earn on the new Overwatch 2 battle pass, and this fox hero is a little bit complicated and hard to use. Junker Queen and Sojourn are also new to Overwatch 2, also earned through the battlepass. The Overwatch 2 release date is October 4th, so you can jump into the free to play game and starting earning your characters.
Gamespot
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For October 2022 Revealed
Xbox has announced the next lineup of free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition will be free to claim in October. It marks the first month where the Games With Gold lineup doesn't include original Xbox or Xbox 360 games. Sadly, this means the lineup for October, and seemingly future months, only features two games.
FIFA 23 review: EA's final FIFA collaboration is more immersive, realistic and wacky than ever
FourFourTwo's FIFA 23 review: EA's officially-branded swansong features upgraded gameplay and a host of enjoyable little updates
FIFA 23 developer says EA Sports FC won’t ‘redefine the game’
FIFA 23 is now available to Ultimate Edition players, and it is the last time that EA Sports will be developing a football game under the name. Starting from next year, the same group of developers will be working under the new title, EA Sports FC. While the licensing deal...
When does Overwatch 1 shut down?
Overwatch 1 is ending and being replaced by Overwatch 2 in October
dotesports.com
Everything to do before Overwatch 2 launches
After years of speculation, announcements, and trailers, Overwatch 2 is finally on the horizon. In this new free-to-play evolution of the franchise, Blizzard Entertainment is promising not only the return of fine-tuned gameplay and the first game’s full cast of characters, but a huge amount of new heroes, maps, modes, and more as the series transitions to a seasonal model. It’s an interesting mix of old and new, and it will be interesting to see what Blizzard does with the game in the months and years to come.
Gamers to bid farewell to FIFA franchise after 30 years
One of the biggest franchises in video game history is coming to an end on Friday with the release of FIFA 23, the final installment of a football game that has entranced millions of fans for the past three decades. The end of the deal with FIFA came after the football body reportedly raised its licensing fee demand from $150 million a year to $250 million -- bring the total for the mooted four-year contract to $1 billion.
