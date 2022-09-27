Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Related
PECO invests millions to strengthen grid in Chester County, Pa.
PECO, Pennsylvania’s largest electric and natural gas utility, is making a multimillion-dollar investment in Chester County to modernize and harden the electric grid to prevent customer outages this year. Over the longer term, PECO plans ... Read More » The post PECO invests millions to strengthen grid in Chester County, Pa. appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
phillyvoice.com
State park opens in Chester County as part of $45 million conservation investment
A large tract of land along Pennsylvania's southern border in Chester County has become one of three new state parks unveiled Tuesday by officials with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The $45 million investment marks the first expansion of the state's 121-park system since 2004. The tentatively-named Big...
Local Students’ Proposal to Build Pump Track Gains Traction in Tredyffrin
A Bike Skills/Pump track could be coming to Tredyffrin in the not so far future, writes Holly Herman for the Tredyffrin Patch. Tredyffrin Township Parks and Recreation Committee has established a subcommittee to consider a proposal to construct a track at Mill Road Park on a 55.9-acre tract that is already home to baseball and soccer fields.
All Lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Are Closed in Bucks County, PA
This will cause gridlock this afternoon. If you normally travel down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the evening commute, you won't be able to do that. An accident has closed the Westbound side of the roadway in Feasterville, Pa. It is closed as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday (September 27). The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County Home to One of Pennsylvania’s Three New State Parks
The Big Elk Creek pictured in a section of the White Clay Creek Preserve near Landenberg. Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced three new state parks for Pennsylvania at a cost of $45 million, including Big Elk Creek in southern Chester County, writes Frank Kummer for the Philadelphia Inquirer. “This is...
Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks
The Wolf administration announced in July that there would be three additions to the commonwealth’s state park system, bringing the total number of state parks from 121 to 124, but at the time, details about the locations of the parks were not yet public. The post Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WDEL 1150AM
Pennsylvania adding new state park near Newark
Pennsylvania is adding to its collection of state parks, and one will become their closest entrant to the Delaware line. Big Elk Creek State Park is the provisional name given to a 1,712-acre plot of land that will straddle the southern 3.5 miles of Big Elk Creek in Pennsylvania on its pathway towards Elkton and eventually the Chesapeake Bay. It is located just a 10 mile drive west of Newark.
12 Montgomery County Public High Schools Rank Among Top 50 in Pa. for 2023
12 Montgomery County high schools have been recognized by Niche for academic excellence. Twelve Montgomery County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2023 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New businesses, expansions coming to Lower Bucks
From a major redevelopment near the Oxford Valley Mall to new openings in a Bensalem shopping plaza, big and small changes alike are forthcoming in the Lower Bucks County business community. Restaurants and retail coming to Oxford Valley Mall area. During its Sept. 19 meeting, the Middletown Township board of...
See Which Seven Chester County Public High Schools Ranked Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2023
Seven Chester County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2023 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania list, Niche performed an analysis of key statistics from data provided by the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews written by students and parents. The metrics used include SAT and ACT scores, college readiness, graduation scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings.
Delco’s Still Got It: 6 Public High Schools Make Top 50 List
Six Delaware County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. All schools on the top 50 list received an A+ or an A grade for their overall score. Ranking the highest among the six Delaware County...
Halloween Themed? New Pa. Driver’s Licenses to Start Releasing; Changes Include a Ghost Portrait
Newly designed driver’s licenses with enhanced security features will soon be available to drivers in Pa., according to a staff report from 6abc. The licenses and identification cards are part of PennDOT’s ongoing security improvements. The Summerdale Driver License Center in Enola, Cumberland County, will first start issuing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election
Election Day is six weeks away, and mail-in ballots are already arriving for Pennsylvania voters ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The post What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
These Are The Best School Districts In Pennsylvania, Website Says
Four Pennsylvania school districts have been ranked among the 50 best in America. Radnor Township came in at No. 14, Tredyffrin-Easttown is ranked No. 27, North Allegheny came in at No. 39, and placed Lower Merion No. 42, on Niche.com's latest rankings. Those four districts topped the list for 2023...
Best fall foliage spots for 2022? Pa. tourism publishes its top 10 list
On the edge of the fast-approaching fall foliage season, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s official tourism website, visitPA.com, published its “10 Amazing Places to View Fall Foliage in PA,” complete with a “Fall Foliage Insider’s Tip” for each place. Here is...
PhillyBite
Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
Two Chester County Roundabouts Have Saved Lives, Reduced Collisions
A recent PennDOT transportation safety report touted the safety of roundabouts in the state, including two in Chester County, noting that fatalities, injuries, and crashes have all decreased compared from when those areas were traditional intersections, writes Holly Herman for the West Chester Patch. “Though not the right option for...
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
Coatesville Heiress Makes Forbes List of America’s Wealthiest People
Along with seven other billionaires, Coatesville resident Mary Alice Dorrance Malone is one of the wealthiest in the Philadelphia area who made the Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Ranking in at Number 284, Malone is the largest shareholder and heiress...
State Attorney Generals Object to Bonuses Paid to Malvern’s Endo Executives Before Bankruptcy
Endo International U.S. headquarters in Malvern.Image via Michael Bryant, Philadelphia Inquirer. Seven state attorneys general, including Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro, and a federal bankruptcy overseer appointed by the court, are objecting to the $94 million paid in pre-bankruptcy bonuses to top executives and other insiders at Endo International, the Ireland-based pharmaceutical company with its U.S. headquarters in Malvern, writes Bob Fernandez for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0