See Which Seven Chester County Public High Schools Ranked Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2023
Seven Chester County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2023 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania list, Niche performed an analysis of key statistics from data provided by the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews written by students and parents. The metrics used include SAT and ACT scores, college readiness, graduation scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings.
Coatesville Heiress Makes Forbes List of America’s Wealthiest People
Along with seven other billionaires, Coatesville resident Mary Alice Dorrance Malone is one of the wealthiest in the Philadelphia area who made the Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Ranking in at Number 284, Malone is the largest shareholder and heiress...
13 Chester County Businesses Make Philadelphia Business Journal’s List of Fastest Growing Companies in Region
13 Chester County companies made the list of companies who have experienced the most growth in the past two years, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Each year, the Philadelphia Business Journal companies a list of 76 companies headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia region, otherwise known as the Soaring 76.
Benchmark Federal Credit Union: How to Prepare Now for Future Emergencies
It wasn’t that long ago that Hurricane Ida was wreaking havoc on Chester County. Our communities are still feeling the effects one year later. September is National Preparedness Month, so now is the perfect time to become disaster-ready in case of natural disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires or floods. Here are some ways you can leave quickly with the items you need most, to help protect your family in an emergency.
Chester County History Center Has Spooky Plans for October
Image via Chester County History Center. The Chester County History Center has a packed calendar of events in October that are sure to inform, fascinate, and spook participants:
Discover Lancaster Brews Up Innovative Experience to Jolt Visitors into a Trip: A Coffee Trail
Discover Lancaster's Coffee Trail is a serving of caffeine with a stir of small-business support and participant rewards. Pennsylvania’s food-and-drink profile has yielded numerous ways to experience it: ale trails, apple trails, even a pickle-centric trail. With this popularity in mind, Discover Lancaster has brewed up its own version: a new coffee trail.
Chester County Home to One of Pennsylvania’s Three New State Parks
The Big Elk Creek pictured in a section of the White Clay Creek Preserve near Landenberg. Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced three new state parks for Pennsylvania at a cost of $45 million, including Big Elk Creek in southern Chester County, writes Frank Kummer for the Philadelphia Inquirer. “This is...
Talk to a CCRES Recruiter at These Upcoming Job Fairs
CCRES job fairs are a way to connect with people who want to make a difference in the lives of a child or adults with behavioral health challenges. CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community and is participating in several job fairs in the next several weeks.
State Attorney Generals Object to Bonuses Paid to Malvern’s Endo Executives Before Bankruptcy
Seven state attorneys general, including Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro, and a federal bankruptcy overseer appointed by the court, are objecting to the $94 million paid in pre-bankruptcy bonuses to top executives and other insiders at Endo International, the Ireland-based pharmaceutical company with its U.S. headquarters in Malvern, writes Bob Fernandez for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Pennsylvania Institute of Technology Named Top School for Online Education in Healthcare
Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media has been named one of today’s best schools for online healthcare education by EduMed.org. P.I.T’s online healthcare education programs earned top honors for their overall quality, affordability, and commitment to student success. “Our rankings showcase the schools giving future nurses and allied...
VISTA Leadership Megastars — Andrew Rongaus
West Chester native and Devon Prep graduate Andrew Rongaus is a Partner at Siana Law in Chester Springs and the former Deputy Chief Counsel for the Pennsylvania State Police and the former Chief Deputy Attorney General for the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. At Siana Law, he concentrates his practice...
Quakers Arrested for Protesting Vanguard’s Environmental Policy in Malvern
Earth Quaker Action Team protests against Vanguard's climate policies. Eight members of the Earth Quaker Action Team, otherwise known as EQAT, were arrested Wednesday for protesting at the Vanguard headquarters in Malvern, writes Erin Arvedlund for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The group was seeking a meeting with the investment company’s stewardship...
From Haunted Hayrides to Apple Cider Donuts, These Chester County Destinations Have it All for Fall
Pick from the large bounty of pumpkins at Colonial Gardens in Phoenixville. There are plenty of ways you can welcome in the spirit of spooky season, and luckily there’s an abundance of fall activities in Chester County for you and your family, writes Michelle Reese for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
VFTCB Unlocks Meetings Campaign to Market Overnight Hotel Room Stays
The VFTCB is working to increase room nights for overnight business travel related to meetings and conferences. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) has announced a new marketing effort to raise awareness among event planners nationwide of the appeal of Montgomery County for conference and meeting travelers. The effort’s tagline — Room for Meetings, Room for More — encapsulates the destination’s suitability for conducting business and also enjoying numerous other assets that include dining (1,800-plus restaurants within the borders) and outdoor recreation (golf, hiking).
Malvern-Based Medical Device Company Raises Millions for Heart Surgery Technology
A medical device company from Malvern has raised $2.5 million for a groundbreaking heart surgery technology. Excision Inc. aims to use the ‘leaflet modification technology’ to manage a heart condition called ‘aortic stenosis,’ writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Aortic stenosis is when the...
Federal Grant to SEPTA to Increase Safety of Rail-Car/Passenger-Car Hot Spots
SEPTA will use a federal grant to boost the safety of rail/roadway intersections. A $15 million federal grant is funding a SEPTA initiative to increase traffic safety at 22 Regional Rail lines crossings. Thomas Fitzgerald tracked down the story details for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The grant is funded through a...
YMCA Pens An Open Letter to Our Community: A Return to Kindness
Image via YMCA of Greater Brandywine. Our community is in crisis. As the CEO of a large non-profit in Chester County, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine, I have received my fair share of uncomfortable emails. It is a part of my job – and an important part of supporting the needs of our community – something for which we continually strive at the YMCA. I welcome honest and constructive feedback.
Downingtown Actress Welcomes Keystone Love Through New TV Series
Zakiya Young, a Downingtown native, has been experiencing an influx of love throughout the Keystone State by starring in a popular tv series that takes place in Pennsylvania, writes Joshua Axelrod for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Young, a graduate of the then Downingtown Senior High School, has recently acted in HBO...
Nearly 400 Cyclists Bike Along the Brandywine
A cyclist with her dog.Image via Chadds Ford Live. Nearly 400 cyclists took part in the Brandywine Conservancy’s fifth Bike the Brandywine event on Sept. 17, reports Chadds Ford Live.
West Chester Tattoo Artist Who Used to be Homeless Now Has Thousands of Fans Around the World
Gia Rose, a 40-year-old tattoo artist in West Chester, has endured hardships throughout the beginning of her life, but she didn’t let them stop her from opening one of the first woman-owned tattoo studios in the nation, reports staff from 6ABC. She left home at the age of 16,...
