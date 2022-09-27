ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

VISTA Careers: CCRES

Find your work-life balance at CCRES! We are looking for qualified candidates with entry-level and advanced experience to work with children and adults in their local schools and communities with behavioral health challenges. CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES specializes in...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Talk to a CCRES Recruiter at These Upcoming Job Fairs

CCRES job fairs are a way to connect with people who want to make a difference in the lives of a child or adults with behavioral health challenges. CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community and is participating in several job fairs in the next several weeks.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

YMCA Pens An Open Letter to Our Community: A Return to Kindness

Image via YMCA of Greater Brandywine. Our community is in crisis. As the CEO of a large non-profit in Chester County, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine, I have received my fair share of uncomfortable emails. It is a part of my job – and an important part of supporting the needs of our community – something for which we continually strive at the YMCA. I welcome honest and constructive feedback.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

See Which Seven Chester County Public High Schools Ranked Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2023

Seven Chester County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2023 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania list, Niche performed an analysis of key statistics from data provided by the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews written by students and parents. The metrics used include SAT and ACT scores, college readiness, graduation scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Blessing of the Animals Returns to Neumann University

Sr. Marguerite O'Beirne blesses the furry friend of Preeti Singh in 2019. Neumann University will once again host the Blessing of Animals, a popular annual event for pet owners in Delaware County, on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 5-5:30 p.m. in St. John Neumann Circle on campus. This yearly celebration, which...
ASTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Deputy warden retires from Westmoreland jail

George Lowther started his job as a corrections officer with the Westmoreland County Prison on the first day the facility opened in 1993. Lowther, who rose through ranks over the years to become deputy warden, will be saying goodbye to the jail in Hempfield and his longtime job. The county prison board on Monday accepted his resignation, effective Oct. 7.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Nearly 400 Cyclists Bike Along the Brandywine

Nearly 400 cyclists took part in the Brandywine Conservancy’s fifth Bike the Brandywine event on Sept. 17, reports Chadds Ford Live. The participants enjoyed a sunny day along Brandywine Creek Greenway and the Chester County countryside as they rode three scenic loops filled with gorgeous views of rural landscapes, rich history, and farmland, much of it protected and preserved with help from Brandywine Conservancy.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato

The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

West Chester University Awarded for Diversity Efforts Third Year in a Row

West Chester University wins the HEED award for third year in a row.Image via West Chester University. For the third year in a row, West Chester holds the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. INSIGHT is the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. 103 colleges and universities across the U.S. and Canada were selected.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

Discover Lancaster Brews Up Innovative Experience to Jolt Visitors into a Trip: A Coffee Trail

Discover Lancaster's Coffee Trail is a serving of caffeine with a stir of small-business support and participant rewards. Pennsylvania’s food-and-drink profile has yielded numerous ways to experience it: ale trails, apple trails, even a pickle-centric trail. With this popularity in mind, Discover Lancaster has brewed up its own version: a new coffee trail.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall

- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
SUNBURY, PA
