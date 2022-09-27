Read full article on original website
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is TerrifyingTravel MavenStrasburg, PA
4 Fun Places to Go With Kids in Lancaster City This FallMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
VISTA Careers: CCRES
Find your work-life balance at CCRES! We are looking for qualified candidates with entry-level and advanced experience to work with children and adults in their local schools and communities with behavioral health challenges. CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES specializes in...
Talk to a CCRES Recruiter at These Upcoming Job Fairs
CCRES job fairs are a way to connect with people who want to make a difference in the lives of a child or adults with behavioral health challenges. CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community and is participating in several job fairs in the next several weeks.
YMCA Pens An Open Letter to Our Community: A Return to Kindness
Image via YMCA of Greater Brandywine. Our community is in crisis. As the CEO of a large non-profit in Chester County, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine, I have received my fair share of uncomfortable emails. It is a part of my job – and an important part of supporting the needs of our community – something for which we continually strive at the YMCA. I welcome honest and constructive feedback.
Chester County History Center Has Spooky Plans for October
The Chester County History Center has a packed calendar of events in October that are sure to inform, fascinate, and spook participants:. How to Research Military Records and Uncover their Genealogical Treasures & Stories. Saturday, Oct. 1 at 9 AM. Discover the who, what, where, when, why and how of...
See Which Seven Chester County Public High Schools Ranked Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2023
Seven Chester County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2023 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania list, Niche performed an analysis of key statistics from data provided by the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews written by students and parents. The metrics used include SAT and ACT scores, college readiness, graduation scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings.
Blessing of the Animals Returns to Neumann University
Sr. Marguerite O'Beirne blesses the furry friend of Preeti Singh in 2019. Neumann University will once again host the Blessing of Animals, a popular annual event for pet owners in Delaware County, on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 5-5:30 p.m. in St. John Neumann Circle on campus. This yearly celebration, which...
Coatesville Heiress Makes Forbes List of America’s Wealthiest People
Campbell's headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.Image via Campbell Soup Co. Along with seven other billionaires, Coatesville resident Mary Alice Dorrance Malone is one of the wealthiest in the Philadelphia area who made the Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Coatesville’s ChesLen Preserve Marks Millions in New Conservation Investments
Conservation leaders and elected officials at ChesLen Preserve. Members of the local land conservation community gathered with elected officials at ChesLen Preserve earlier this week to celebrate successfully championing $640 million in new investments in conservation, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The funds are a part of...
Deputy warden retires from Westmoreland jail
George Lowther started his job as a corrections officer with the Westmoreland County Prison on the first day the facility opened in 1993. Lowther, who rose through ranks over the years to become deputy warden, will be saying goodbye to the jail in Hempfield and his longtime job. The county prison board on Monday accepted his resignation, effective Oct. 7.
Nearly 400 Cyclists Bike Along the Brandywine
Nearly 400 cyclists took part in the Brandywine Conservancy’s fifth Bike the Brandywine event on Sept. 17, reports Chadds Ford Live. The participants enjoyed a sunny day along Brandywine Creek Greenway and the Chester County countryside as they rode three scenic loops filled with gorgeous views of rural landscapes, rich history, and farmland, much of it protected and preserved with help from Brandywine Conservancy.
Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato
The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
West Chester University Awarded for Diversity Efforts Third Year in a Row
West Chester University wins the HEED award for third year in a row.Image via West Chester University. For the third year in a row, West Chester holds the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. INSIGHT is the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. 103 colleges and universities across the U.S. and Canada were selected.
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
West Chester Tattoo Artist Who Used to be Homeless Now Has Thousands of Fans Around the World
Gia Rose, a 40-year-old tattoo artist in West Chester, has endured hardships throughout the beginning of her life, but she didn’t let them stop her from opening one of the first woman-owned tattoo studios in the nation, reports staff from 6ABC. She left home at the age of 16,...
Discover Lancaster Brews Up Innovative Experience to Jolt Visitors into a Trip: A Coffee Trail
Discover Lancaster's Coffee Trail is a serving of caffeine with a stir of small-business support and participant rewards. Pennsylvania’s food-and-drink profile has yielded numerous ways to experience it: ale trails, apple trails, even a pickle-centric trail. With this popularity in mind, Discover Lancaster has brewed up its own version: a new coffee trail.
Word of Delaware County Hospital Closing Triggers Reactions
Angela Neopolitano, president of the Delaware County Nurses Association, in a May protest outside DCMH. Employees of Delaware County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) are receiving their layoff notices as the hospital prepares to close in two months, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. Crozer Health CEO Anthony Esposito said...
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall
- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
Downingtown Actress Welcomes Keystone Love Through New TV Series
Zakiya Young, a Downingtown native, has been experiencing an influx of love throughout the Keystone State by starring in a popular tv series that takes place in Pennsylvania, writes Joshua Axelrod for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Young, a graduate of the then Downingtown Senior High School, has recently acted in HBO...
Chester County Home to One of Pennsylvania’s Three New State Parks
The Big Elk Creek pictured in a section of the White Clay Creek Preserve near Landenberg. Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced three new state parks for Pennsylvania at a cost of $45 million, including Big Elk Creek in southern Chester County, writes Frank Kummer for the Philadelphia Inquirer. “This is...
After Three Decades Coaching, West Chester East Athletic Director Retires
After spending three decades coaching high school students, Sue Cornelius, athletic director and coach at West Chester East High School, retired last week, writes Holly Herman for the Phoenixville Patch. During her 19 years at West Chester East, Cornelius oversaw 24 varsity sports and more than 45 extracurricular activities. Her...
