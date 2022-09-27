ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting

Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden...
Liz Truss
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

What would happen if the IMF bailed out Britain?

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a rare warning to a G7 economy on Tuesday when it called on Liz Truss’s new administration to “re-evaluate” Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-slashing, heavy-borrowing “mini-Budget”.The chancellor outlined his plans for driving economic growth by scrapping £45bn in tax to Parliament on Friday 23 September – a strategy that proved not to include accompanying spending cuts or even a cost estimate from the Office for Budget Responsibility – only for the value of the pound to go crashing to an all-time low against the US dollar the following Monday morning.Amid a storm of criticism denouncing...
Reuters

Britain's market rout stokes contagion fears around the globe

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The scale and speed of the sell-off in British assets has jolted world markets, raising concern about contagion as chaos in a major developed economy adds to unease already generated by sharp interest rate rises from the United States and elsewhere.
BBC

IMF sounds alarm on UK tax cut plans

The International Monetary Fund has openly criticised the UK government over its plan for tax cuts, warning that the measures are likely to fuel the cost-of-living crisis. In an unusually outspoken statement, the IMF said the proposal would be likely to increase inequality and add to pressures pushing up prices.
The Associated Press

UK central bank intervenes in market to halt economic crisis

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England took emergency action Wednesday to stabilize U.K. financial markets and head off a crisis in the broader economy after the government spooked investors with a program of unfunded tax cuts, sending the pound tumbling and the cost of government debt soaring. The central bank warned that crumbling confidence in the economy posed a “material risk to U.K. financial stability,” while the International Monetary Fund took the rare step to urge a member of the Group of Seven advanced economies to abandon its plan to cut taxes and increase borrowing to cover the cost. The Bank of England said it would buy long-term government bonds over the next two weeks to combat a recent slide in British financial assets. The bank’s actions are focused on long-term government debt, where yields have soared in recent days, pushing up government borrowing costs. “Were dysfunction in this market to continue or worsen, there would be a material risk to U.K. financial stability,″ the bank said in a statement. “This would lead to an unwarranted tightening of financing conditions and a reduction of the flow of credit to the real economy.″
U.K.
Germany
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism

The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in Switzerland (September 25, 2022)

New York, September 25 (CEOWORLD magazine) – As of September 25, 2022, Guillaume Pousaz was the wealthiest man in Switzerland, with an estimated net worth of 23.0 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Gianluigi & Rafaela Aponte (No. 2, $12.1 billion), Ernesto Bertarelli (No. 3, $8.3 billion); and Ivan Glasenberg (No. 4, $7.1 billion).
BBC

Tax cuts are right plan for economy, says Liz Truss

Liz Truss has insisted tax cuts outlined in the mini-budget are the "right plan", despite market turmoil since they were announced last week. The prime minister insisted "urgent action" had been required to grow the economy, and the cuts would help boost growth in the long term. She added she...
UPI News

Liz Truss defends mini-budget, tax cuts in British radio interviews

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- In a series of BBC News local radio interviews on Thursday, British Prime Minister Liz Truss repeatedly defended her "mini-budget" despite international criticism, saying the government had to take action on the economy. Truss told BBC Radio that the government had "to take decisive action" leading...
