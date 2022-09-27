Read full article on original website
Related
Larry Summers on the collapsing pound was on the money again: ‘an emerging market turning into a submerged market.’ Here’s what analysts say happens next
The British pound plunged to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on Friday, prompting warnings that it could soon hit parity with the greenback. Britain’s currency is in trouble—and things could still get a lot worse for sterling, experts warn. The British pound crashed to an all-time...
Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting
Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden...
China's 'Rapid' Debt Buildup May Portend A Looming Financial Crisis: New York Fed
China’s recent debt buildup following the Covid-19 pandemic has researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York wondering if the country can avoid a financial crisis in the years to come. The consequences of a Chinese crisis may impact the entire globe, as a bad turn for the...
U.K.’s plan to ward off recession backfires as kamikaze budget sends pound careening to 37-year low
The new U.K. government under Prime Minister Liz Truss just unveiled the biggest tax cuts in 50 years in an high-risk bet to reignite growth through trickle-down economics. Financial markets had one thought in mind after looking at the U.K. government’s bold spending plan under new Prime Minister Liz Truss.
RELATED PEOPLE
What would happen if the IMF bailed out Britain?
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a rare warning to a G7 economy on Tuesday when it called on Liz Truss’s new administration to “re-evaluate” Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-slashing, heavy-borrowing “mini-Budget”.The chancellor outlined his plans for driving economic growth by scrapping £45bn in tax to Parliament on Friday 23 September – a strategy that proved not to include accompanying spending cuts or even a cost estimate from the Office for Budget Responsibility – only for the value of the pound to go crashing to an all-time low against the US dollar the following Monday morning.Amid a storm of criticism denouncing...
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Britain's market rout stokes contagion fears around the globe
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The scale and speed of the sell-off in British assets has jolted world markets, raising concern about contagion as chaos in a major developed economy adds to unease already generated by sharp interest rate rises from the United States and elsewhere.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The UK’s stock and bond markets have already lost $500 billion in value during Liz Truss’ short tenure
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng visit Berkeley Modular, on September 23, 2022 in Northfleet, England. The U.K.’s stock and bond markets have shed at least $500 billion in value since Liz Truss was formally appointed to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister on Sept. 5.
BBC
IMF sounds alarm on UK tax cut plans
The International Monetary Fund has openly criticised the UK government over its plan for tax cuts, warning that the measures are likely to fuel the cost-of-living crisis. In an unusually outspoken statement, the IMF said the proposal would be likely to increase inequality and add to pressures pushing up prices.
UK central bank intervenes in market to halt economic crisis
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England took emergency action Wednesday to stabilize U.K. financial markets and head off a crisis in the broader economy after the government spooked investors with a program of unfunded tax cuts, sending the pound tumbling and the cost of government debt soaring. The central bank warned that crumbling confidence in the economy posed a “material risk to U.K. financial stability,” while the International Monetary Fund took the rare step to urge a member of the Group of Seven advanced economies to abandon its plan to cut taxes and increase borrowing to cover the cost. The Bank of England said it would buy long-term government bonds over the next two weeks to combat a recent slide in British financial assets. The bank’s actions are focused on long-term government debt, where yields have soared in recent days, pushing up government borrowing costs. “Were dysfunction in this market to continue or worsen, there would be a material risk to U.K. financial stability,″ the bank said in a statement. “This would lead to an unwarranted tightening of financing conditions and a reduction of the flow of credit to the real economy.″
The British pound falls again after the IMF's stinging attack on the UK's $48 billion tax-cutting plan
The pound slid Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund sharply criticized the UK's plan for tax cuts. The IMF said it could derail the Bank of England's efforts to tame inflation, running at four-decade highs. The UK's currency hit a record low Monday, as the UK tax plan roiled financial...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism
The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in Switzerland (September 25, 2022)
New York, September 25 (CEOWORLD magazine) – As of September 25, 2022, Guillaume Pousaz was the wealthiest man in Switzerland, with an estimated net worth of 23.0 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Gianluigi & Rafaela Aponte (No. 2, $12.1 billion), Ernesto Bertarelli (No. 3, $8.3 billion); and Ivan Glasenberg (No. 4, $7.1 billion).
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Foreign Secretary Cleverly Says UK's Strategic Shift to Indo-Pacific Is ‘Permanent'
The U.K. will be the first European country to join the CPTPP should it succeed in becoming a member. The foreign secretary pointed to "our commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity and freedom from economic coercion, and a shared belief in the value of democracy and open markets." China is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ken Griffin Says Fed Has Not Done Enough, Must Continue on Its Path to Reset Inflation Expectations
Ken Griffin, Citadel's founder and CEO, believes the Federal Reserve has more work to do to bring down inflation even after a series of big rate hikes. "We should continue on the path that we're on to ensure that we reanchor inflation expectations," Griffin said at CNBC's Delivering Alpha Investor Summit in New York City Wednesday.
BBC
Tax cuts are right plan for economy, says Liz Truss
Liz Truss has insisted tax cuts outlined in the mini-budget are the "right plan", despite market turmoil since they were announced last week. The prime minister insisted "urgent action" had been required to grow the economy, and the cuts would help boost growth in the long term. She added she...
Liz Truss defends mini-budget, tax cuts in British radio interviews
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- In a series of BBC News local radio interviews on Thursday, British Prime Minister Liz Truss repeatedly defended her "mini-budget" despite international criticism, saying the government had to take action on the economy. Truss told BBC Radio that the government had "to take decisive action" leading...
Moody’s warns against Kwarteng’s ‘unfunded’ tax cuts after IMF intervention
Global ratings agency Moody’s has warned that the UK’s “unfunded” tax cuts could lead to larger budget deficits and higher interest rates. In a statement on Tuesday after the rare intervention from the IMF, the agency questioned the “credibility of the government’s fiscal strategy” in a direct blow to Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng.
Bank of England to buy 65 billion pounds of UK bonds to stem rout
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of England stepped into Britain's bond market on Wednesday to stem a market rout, pledging to buy 65 billion pounds ($69.4 billion) of long-dated gilts after a government fiscal statement triggered the biggest sell-off in decades.
Comments / 0