Behind Viral Videos

[Video]How I took my patio to the next level ( Concrete patio with LED )

Hacker of life
Hacker of life
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02O6IX_0iBmfco900 DIY Creators

I took my patio to the next level in this video by adding LED lights between the large concrete pavers. The concrete provides a durable surface perfect for outdoor use, while the LED lighting creates a beautiful and inviting atmosphere. Watch the video to learn more!

In the first two videos, I transformed the backyard. You can check them out here.

See my woodworking plans:

============================================================

Tools used: ( Affiliate links )

Materials used: ( Affiliate links )

- 5inx5in PVC fence post with

- 5inx5in PVC Fence cap

- Paintable silicone

============================================================

*The above content is from YouTube creator DIY Creators, click here for more info, thanks for reading.

