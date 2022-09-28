[Video]Spend The Day With Mark Rober? Absolutely! [Behind The Scenes]

I Like To Make Stuff

Ever wonder what a day messing around with Mark Rober would be like? Come let us show you. We had so much footage from our Giant Pin Toy video with Mark Rober that we put it all together in this Behind the Scenes video.

Get digital plans, cool merch, and in depth articles at

Learn 3d modeling in Fusion 360 with our online course:

TOOLS & SUPPLIES WE USE (affiliate links):

Want to support ILTMS? The Maker Alliance gets exclusive content and more...

*The above content is from YouTube creator I Like To Make Stuff, click here for more info, thanks for reading.