Effective: 2022-09-29 11:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Coffee; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton This product covers Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia POTENTIAL FOR MODERATE SURGE AND RAINFALL FLOODING IMPACTS OVER PARTS OF COASTAL NORTHEAST FLORIDA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA WITH IAN NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning, Tropical Storm Warning, and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Coastal Camden, Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Glynn, Coastal Nassau, and Coastal St. Johns - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland St. Johns, and South Central Duval - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Brantley, Inland Camden, Inland Flagler, Inland Glynn, Inland Nassau, Northeastern Charlton, Trout River, Wayne, Western Charlton, Western Clay, Western Duval, and Western Putnam - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Baker, Bradford, Eastern Alachua, and Union * STORM INFORMATION: - About 130 miles south-southeast of Jacksonville FL or about 180 miles south-southeast of Brunswick GA - 28.7N 80.4W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Ian moving over central Florida toward the east central coast of Florida has weakened to a tropical storm. Ian will move offshore and pivot north-northeastward through the coastal waters today approach the South Carolina coast on Friday. Ian could reintensify as it treks through the Atlantic waters. A more eastward shift in the track will limit most of the hazards to north central Florida, coastal northeast Florida and coastal southeast Georgia. A storm surge warning is in effect along the coast as well as the St Johns River with storm surge inundation up to 6 feet along the coast and intracoastal waterway , 3 to 5 feet for the St Johns River from just west of Mayport to Julington Creek, and St Johns River south of Julington of 2 to 4 feet. Trapped tides in the St. Johns river will exacerbate flooding for areas along the St. Johns river. Extensive to potentially extreme rainfall amounts are expected over Flagler and St. Johns counties. Moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible over areas east of HWY 301. A flood watch is in effect for parts of the area into Saturday morning. Persistent moderate to heavy rains and squalls with embedded thunderstorms are expected to develop through Today and continue into Friday morning. Also, minor river flooding is expected along the Black Creek River. A hurricane watch is in effect along the coast of northeast FL and southeast GA, with tropical storm warnings up for portions of northeast FL and southeast GA. Over the tropical storm warning area, tropical storm force winds are unfolding over northeast FL, and then extend north into southeast Georgia today. Gusts to hurricane strengthe will be possible along the coast. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are about to unfold across coastal southeast Georgia, coastal northeast Florida, intracoastal waterway, and the St. Johns River basin. Remain well away from life- threatening surge having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across inland Glynn, Nassau, and Camden counties. * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are unfolding across Flagler and St. Johns counties. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having possible devastating impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Potential impacts from the flooding rain will unfold across areas east of HWY 301. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having additional limited to extensive impacts. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding across portions of northeast Florida, north central FL, and southeast Georgia. Remain well sheltered from dangerous wind having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across Flagler county. Remain well braced against a tornado event having possible |limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery- powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Do not venture outside while in the eye of a hurricane as any improvement in weather will only be temporary. Once the eye passes, conditions will become life threatening as winds immediately return to dangerous speeds, so remain safely sheltered from the storm. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. Quickly move to the safest place within your shelter if it begins to fail, preferably an interior room on the lowest floor as long as flooding is not a concern. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. If an Extreme Wind Warning is issued for your area, move to the safest place within your shelter. Take the same life-saving actions as if it were a violent tornado. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Jacksonville FL around 530 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.

