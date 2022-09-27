Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coastal Camden by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 11:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Coffee; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton This product covers Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia POTENTIAL FOR MODERATE SURGE AND RAINFALL FLOODING IMPACTS OVER PARTS OF COASTAL NORTHEAST FLORIDA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA WITH IAN NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning, Tropical Storm Warning, and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Coastal Camden, Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Glynn, Coastal Nassau, and Coastal St. Johns - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland St. Johns, and South Central Duval - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Brantley, Inland Camden, Inland Flagler, Inland Glynn, Inland Nassau, Northeastern Charlton, Trout River, Wayne, Western Charlton, Western Clay, Western Duval, and Western Putnam - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Baker, Bradford, Eastern Alachua, and Union * STORM INFORMATION: - About 130 miles south-southeast of Jacksonville FL or about 180 miles south-southeast of Brunswick GA - 28.7N 80.4W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Ian moving over central Florida toward the east central coast of Florida has weakened to a tropical storm. Ian will move offshore and pivot north-northeastward through the coastal waters today approach the South Carolina coast on Friday. Ian could reintensify as it treks through the Atlantic waters. A more eastward shift in the track will limit most of the hazards to north central Florida, coastal northeast Florida and coastal southeast Georgia. A storm surge warning is in effect along the coast as well as the St Johns River with storm surge inundation up to 6 feet along the coast and intracoastal waterway , 3 to 5 feet for the St Johns River from just west of Mayport to Julington Creek, and St Johns River south of Julington of 2 to 4 feet. Trapped tides in the St. Johns river will exacerbate flooding for areas along the St. Johns river. Extensive to potentially extreme rainfall amounts are expected over Flagler and St. Johns counties. Moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible over areas east of HWY 301. A flood watch is in effect for parts of the area into Saturday morning. Persistent moderate to heavy rains and squalls with embedded thunderstorms are expected to develop through Today and continue into Friday morning. Also, minor river flooding is expected along the Black Creek River. A hurricane watch is in effect along the coast of northeast FL and southeast GA, with tropical storm warnings up for portions of northeast FL and southeast GA. Over the tropical storm warning area, tropical storm force winds are unfolding over northeast FL, and then extend north into southeast Georgia today. Gusts to hurricane strengthe will be possible along the coast. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are about to unfold across coastal southeast Georgia, coastal northeast Florida, intracoastal waterway, and the St. Johns River basin. Remain well away from life- threatening surge having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across inland Glynn, Nassau, and Camden counties. * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are unfolding across Flagler and St. Johns counties. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having possible devastating impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Potential impacts from the flooding rain will unfold across areas east of HWY 301. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having additional limited to extensive impacts. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding across portions of northeast Florida, north central FL, and southeast Georgia. Remain well sheltered from dangerous wind having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across Flagler county. Remain well braced against a tornado event having possible |limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery- powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Do not venture outside while in the eye of a hurricane as any improvement in weather will only be temporary. Once the eye passes, conditions will become life threatening as winds immediately return to dangerous speeds, so remain safely sheltered from the storm. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. Quickly move to the safest place within your shelter if it begins to fail, preferably an interior room on the lowest floor as long as flooding is not a concern. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. If an Extreme Wind Warning is issued for your area, move to the safest place within your shelter. Take the same life-saving actions as if it were a violent tornado. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Jacksonville FL around 530 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
weather.gov
Hurricane Watch issued for Coastal Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Duval STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Arlington - Jacksonville - Jacksonville Beach - Oceanway - Tallyrand * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 70 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Friday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-6 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Friday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
weather.gov
Storm Surge Warning issued for Coastal Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 19:30:00 EDT Target Area: Coastal Duval STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Arlington - Jacksonville - Jacksonville Beach - Oceanway - Tallyrand * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 70 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Friday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-6 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Friday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
weather.gov
Storm Surge Warning issued for South Central Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 19:30:00 EDT Target Area: South Central Duval STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Ortega - Riverside - San Marco - Mandarin * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 75 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Friday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Friday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Camden by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Camden STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St. Marys - Kingsland - Dover Bluff - Dungeness * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 70 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until Friday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-6 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Friday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Flagler TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Bunnell - Espanola - Andalusia * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 70 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Friday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Friday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Eastern Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Putnam STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Bostwick - Palatka - Crescent City * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 70 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Friday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Friday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Western Charlton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Charlton TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Folkston - St. George - Homeland - Race Pond - Stephen Foster State Park * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time. - ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from flooding rain. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Baker by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Baker TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Macclenny - Olustee * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time. - ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from flooding rain. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
weather.gov
Storm Surge Watch issued for Coastal Levy by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-27 08:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-27 16:15:00 EDT Target Area: Coastal Levy TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Cedar Key - Yankeetown - Fowler Bluff * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 65 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Wednesday morning until Friday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind greater than 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for extreme wind of equivalent CAT 3 hurricane force or higher. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be urgently completed. Prepare for catastrophic wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months. - Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Widespread power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 5-8 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Begins Wednesday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 6 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 6 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts should soon be brought to completion before driving conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Large areas of deep inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with several washing away. Damage compounded by floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Large sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Severe beach erosion with significant dune loss. - Major damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Many small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages with some lifted onshore and stranded. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/tbw
weather.gov
Hurricane Watch issued for Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-27 11:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-27 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Sumter TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Wildwood - Lake Panasoffkee - Bushnell * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 70 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Wednesday afternoon until Friday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind greater than 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for extreme wind of equivalent CAT 3 hurricane force or higher. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be urgently completed. Prepare for catastrophic wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months. - Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Widespread power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/tbw
Comments / 0