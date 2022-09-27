ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Independent

Charles to meet with parents of teenager who died after eating Pret baguette

The Prince of Wales will meet with the parents of a teenager who died after having a severe allergic reaction to a Pret baguette.Prince Charles is hosting a two-day global symposium on allergies in Ayrshire which has been organised by the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation.The foundation was set up by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse whose 15-year-old daughter Natasha died following a severe allergic reaction to sesame in a sandwich during a flight to France in 2016.Charles has said he was “moved beyond words” by her death and the way her parents have “selflessly dedicated themselves to preventing other families...
BBC

King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'

People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
The Independent

Drag performer George Ward, known as Cherry Valentine, dies aged 28

Drag queen George Ward, best known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28.The performer, who appeared on the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, died on Sunday (18 September), his family announced.A statement from his family was released on Friday (23 September), reading: “It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away.“This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced.“As his family, we are...
Popculture

Terry McDermott, Reality TV Star, Dies From Cancer

Bondi Rescue star Terry 'Tezz' McDermott has died following a years-long battle with cancer. The beloved lifeguard, who rose to fame on the Australian TV program, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1 after first being diagnosed with prostate cancer on Anzac Day 2020, the official Facebook page for Bondi Rescue Lifeguards announced.
The Independent

BBC

Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea

The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
The Independent

Alleged fugitive to ‘face the music’ for producer’s gang murder, court told

A young music producer was killed in a “pitiless” gang knife attack in front of parents on the afternoon school run, a court has heard.Dean Pascal-Modeste, 21, suffered 14 stab wounds and died at the scene in Grove Park, south-east London, on February 24 2017.One of his alleged attackers, Jahtel Williamson, 26, is on trial for his murder after being brought from the US to “face the music” last year.His is the third of a sequence of trials which have already resulted in the convictions of four young men for the killing, the Old Bailey was told.Opening his trial on...
Popculture

TV and Radio Host Kim Lenaghan Dead at 61

Beloved TV and radio host Kim Lenaghan has died. Lenaghan, who worked for the BBC for 25 years and fronted Arts Extra, This New Day, The Foodie, and many others, passed away earlier this month, the BBC confirmed Monday. She was 61. At this time, Lenaghan's cause of death has not been disclosed. Lenaghan's husband, Andrew Jones, has requested privacy.
Variety

‘East New York’ Sets a New Course for the Broadcast Cop Drama: TV Review

“East New York” fits neatly into CBS’ battery of dramas about law enforcement, from “The Equalizer” to the “CSI” revival. But credit it with this much: In its roundabout way, it has more on its mind than one might expect at first blush. Set in a Brooklyn neighborhood where the beginnings of gentrification rub up uncomfortably against families who’ve lived there for generations, “East New York” is relatively careful in its presentation of cops and policing as flawed tools in need of rethinking, and boasts a charismatic lead who can make you believe, for an hour of primetime, that such...
BBC

Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners

A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
Time Out Global

Revealed: the most brilliantly colourful streets in the UK

Walking down a dark, grey street every morning is pretty uninspiring. Sadly, that’s just how most places look these days. But whether it’s the technicolour Neal’s Yard in London or Bristol’s Cliftonwood Terrace, there are a bunch of brilliantly colourful streets across the UK that you can visit. But which one is the most vibrant of all?
BBC

Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai

Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
Deadline

‘The Young And The Restless’ Launching Showcast For 50th Anniversary

EXCLUSIVE: To help celebrate its 50th season, The Young and the Restless is launching an audio-only showcast. It will debut Sept. 30, just as the Emmy Award-winning series kicks off its 50th season on CBS. The showcast of the sudsy drama will go live on weekdays starting at 12:30 PM PT, and can be accessed from any podcast streaming platform. The Young and the Restless will be the first and only network soap with a showcast, giving daytime fans an unprecedented method to access their beloved stories. The showcast is a modern take on the origins of soap operas on American radio...
Variety

From ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ to ‘The Seven Year Itch,’ How ‘Blonde’ Costume Designer Recreated  Monroe’s Most Iconic Looks

In the end, an old-fashioned filmmaking trick involving heated cardboard helped costume designers re-create Marilyn Monroe’s famous pleated halter dress from “The Seven Year Itch” for Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde.” “On paper, it looks easy,” says “Blonde” costume designer Jennifer Johnson, who worked on many of Monroe’s looks — including that one — for the movie, which is now streaming on Netflix. She started by outfitting the film’s star, Ana de Armas, with a facsimile of the dress from a costume house. “It looked cute,” but it wasn’t right, says Johnson. The designer, who calls William Travilla’s original “a beast of a dress,”...
The Independent

Perrie Edwards’ home burgled while Little Mix star was downstairs with fiancé and baby, reports say

Perrie Edwards’ home was reportedly raided by burglars while the Little Mix star was at home with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their 13-month-old son.The singer and footballer, who announced their engagement in June, were “terrified” and “heartbroken” when thieves entered their Cheshire mansion on Tuesday (27 September) night, reports claim.The Sun reports that the pair were downstairs in their home with baby son Axel when the burglars broke in upstairs, stealing “a lot of valuable items” including jewellery and designer bags.They called police from inside their home, with detectives now said to be looking at CCTV footage for leads.A...
BBC

Kent Police PPC demands Sadiq Khan talks over Met Police 'poaching'

Kent's Police and Crime Commissioner has demanded a meeting with the Mayor of London after dozens of officers transferred from Kent Police to The Met this year. A total of 46 "experienced" officers moved across the border, PCC Matthew Scott said. Mr Scott has previously accused the Met Police of...
