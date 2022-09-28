ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

[Video]INCREDIBLE RAINBOW CRAFTS || Fantastic Room Makeover Ideas

Hacker of life
Hacker of life
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12n8qc_0iBme9No00 5-Minute Crafts

Autumn can be very gray, that’s why it is so important to add rainbow colors to ordinary life. Today we have prepared this colorful video full of fresh and mind-blowing rainbow ideas. You will definitely be able to diversify your daily routine. We have prepared cool hacks to renovate some things in your room. For example, you will learn how to make a rainbow light using an old desk lamp, tape and permanent markers. Moreover we will show you an awesome craft for broken doll. If the doll's leg has fallen off and cannot be repaired, then you will need...

*The above content is from YouTube creator 5-Minute Crafts, click here for more info, thanks for reading.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Hamleys announces top ten toys for Christmas

Hamleys toy shop has announced its top ten toys for Christmas ranging in price from £22 to £100.The announcement, made earlier than usual, comes as Britain faces a cost-of-living crisis expected to continue into the winter.Hamleys top toy, an XShot dart blaster, is priced at £35, while the most expensive item - the £100 Playdoh Ice Cream Truck - is second on the list.Other toys in the top 10 include a Disney Lightyear JetPack Buzz (£60) and a Roller Disco Peppa Pig (£37).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Video shows aftermath of police fatally shooting man armed with toy gun in LASingle woman 'stamps' men she likes with contact details on a night out‘Today is all about me’: Gino D’Acampo takes Holly and Phillip’s spot on This Morning
SHOPPING
petpress.net

10 Weird Cat Facts That Will Make You Love Them Even More

Do you love cats? If so, you’re going to love reading these 10 weird cat facts!. These facts will show you just how interesting and unique cats really are. From their bizarre sleeping habits to their strange vocalizations, cats are definitely a breed apart. So if you’re looking for some fun and quirky cat facts, look no further!
PETS
Parade

Watch 'The Voice' Four-Chair Turn That Blake Shelton Was Desperate To Get on His Team

Blake Shelton was the first one to swivel his chair for 29-year-old Bodie from Ladera Ranch, Calif., and even though that’s just a hop, skip, and a jump from Anaheim, where Gwen Stefani was raised, Blake held out hope that Bodie would join his team, despite the fact that Bodie ended up being a four-chair turn for his performance of “You Found Me” by The Fray.
LADERA RANCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifehacks#Rainbow#Doll#Crafts Autumn
msn.com

Boxer Leaves Internet in Hysterics With His 'Graceful' Bath Time Entrance

A boxer dog has left the internet in hysterics with his bathroom antics after a video of him jumping in the bubbly bathtub went viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok earlier in September by the dog owner, under the username staceyinwanderland, shows a bubble bath ready to be enjoyed, and the brown boxer jumping into the water, splashing it all around the bathroom in a "graceful" way.
PETS
House Digest

Leanne Ford's Best Tips For A Timeless Looking Home

Most homeowners can agree that designing a home is a lot of work. It requires a tremendous amount of patience, and want our end results to last for years. It would be awful to spend months designing your residence, only to realize a few years later the trendy decor and finishes you've chosen are no longer in style. This can also be a major issue for people who are trying to sell their homes, as many buyers don't want to purchase something seemingly outdated.
INTERIOR DESIGN
msn.com

Who were the most beautiful women of the 1960s?

Slide 1 of 30: Looking back, each decade in history has had its own distinct idea of beauty. We had heroine chic in the '90s, buxom blondes in the '50s, and boyish flappers in the Roaring Twenties. The 1960s was a fascinating time because we found ourselves coming to the end of the Golden Age of Hollywood and entering a time of liberation. Second-wave feminism saw women embrace their sexuality in a new way, but we still had some of the classic Hollywood beauty symbols at the forefront of popular culture.Let's see which stars were considered the most beautiful women of the 1960s. Click through the gallery to get started.You may also like: 31 animal snapshots that will brighten up your day.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
Salon

Dutch baby pizza is everything you love about pizza, any time you want it

In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. Sometimes even the most pizza obsessed among us want something more… pizza adjacent. We want mozzarella and tomatoes and...
RECIPES
msn.com

Just dogs doing weird things

Slide 1 of 50: Social media can be a place of arguments and hatred, but they also let us share wonderful things. An example of the latter is the Twitter account 'What kind of dog is this' (@geniusdogs), which shows us our favorite pets in all kinds of amusing situations. Let's have a look at the funniest dog pictures. Photo: Ilargian Faus / Pexels.
PETS
Hacker of life

Hacker of life

Mountain View, CA
36
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Lots of useful lifehack videos here to optimize every aspect of your life

Comments / 0

Community Policy