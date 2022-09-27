New Hope Restaurant Partners with Vermont Farm, Distillery for Fall-Themed Cocktails

Image via Stella of New Hope

The New Hope restaurant partnered with the distillery for a fun cocktail.

A Bucks County restaurant is working with an out-of-state distillery to create fun and unique cocktails for the fall season.

Stella of New Hope, a popular eatery attached to the Ghost Light Inn that sits omens the Delaware River, has partnered with Barr Hill, a distillery, farm, and apiary in Vermont, to create aa signature cocktail for their “Bees Knees Week”. The event will last until Oct. 2.

During the week, the restaurant is creating a “Bees Knees” cocktail that uses the distillery’s gin as a main ingredient. Honey from their farm and lemon also make an appearance in the popular drink, which costs $16 a glass.

“Barr Hill makes a fantastic gin that started because a beekeeper and a distiller joined forces,” the restaurant said online. “The distillery is located in Greensboro, Vermont and they use the raw honey from the apiary to produce the spirits, capturing all of the botanicals that the bees carry with them as they produce that honey.”

For every drink sold, the Vermont distillery will plant 10 square acres of new bee habitat in their area.