ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Poet, Essayist’s Latest Work Uses the Bucks County Area As the Backdrop To Her Story

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JCjDL_0iBmdVVW00
Image via iStock

A well-known writer has just released her latest work, which uses the Bucks County area as the backdrop for her immersive tale.

Kay Gabriel, an essayist and poet currently based out of New York, will have her latest work, A Queen in Bucks County, released through Nightboat Books on Nov. 8. As the title would suggest, the tale is centered in the Bucks County region, with her main character, Turner, maneuvering through the area in a one-of-a-kind story of life lived on the edge.

“In A Queen in Bucks County, our protagonist Turner, who both is and is not the writer, makes his pleasurable way through miserable space,” a description of the tale on Nightboat Book’s website said.

“Men ‘buy him things,’ lovers drive across state lines, users down volatile cocktails to see what happens, landlords turn tenants out, and Turner writes poetic tracts to friends about it.”

With gender as a content them in her works, Gabriel published We Want It All: An Anthology of Radical Trans Poetics through the same publisher in 2020, a collaboration between her and writer Andrea Abi-Karam.

Gabriel is also the author of Kissing Other People or the House of Fame, published through Rosa Press in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

2 men wanted for brutally beating, robbing beloved Bucks County comic store owner

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are looking for two men who bound, beat and robbed a beloved 61-year-old comic store owner. The brutal incident was captured on a surveillance camera."We sell comics, action figures, music even you name it, we have it," Comic Collection founder Dave Schwartz said.Comic Collection has been a haven for hobbyists for nearly 40 years. Schwartz is known to his customers as the sovereign of eclectic treasures from eras past and present so much so they call him "The Comic Deity."Two Sundays ago. the 61-year-old was alone doing inventory in his Feasterville shop...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Discover Lancaster Brews Up Innovative Experience to Jolt Visitors into a Trip: A Coffee Trail

Discover Lancaster's Coffee Trail is a serving of caffeine with a stir of small-business support and participant rewards.Image via iStock. Pennsylvania’s food-and-drink profile has yielded numerous ways to experience it: ale trails, apple trails, even a pickle-centric trail. With this popularity in mind, Discover Lancaster has brewed up its own version: a new coffee trail.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucks County, PA
Government
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
Bucks County, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
BUCKSCO.Today

Morrisville Supermarket Celebrates Community With Food Samples, Fun Activities

In celebration of the communities that shop in their stores, a popular supermarket chain will be hosting events this week. GIANT will be hosting a series of Community Celebrations at their stores this month, with their next one being held in Bucks County this Wednesday. The celebrations are to mark Hispanic Heritage month, where the chain will celebrate their customers and employees that make them a part of the community.
MORRISVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poet#Nightboat Books#Rosa Press
WHYY

Larger-than-life banned books march through Doylestown, and other ways Bucks County is honoring Banned Books Week 2022

Larger-than-life banned books are walking through downtown Doylestown, Bucks County, on Saturday evening. The marchers are dressed as books that have been banned across the United States. The books, including “Lawn Boy,” “Beyond Magenta,” “The Hate U Give,” and “The Bluest Eye,” depict LGBTQ themes, racism, and some have sexual explicit scenes.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Elkins Park Residents Kept Their Celeb-Chef Brunch Under Wraps; Now, the Secret Is Out

Waffle tacos.Image via Chef Vargas - Brunch N' Tacos at Instagram. Chef Jose Vargas and his Brunch N’ Tacos is an Elkins Park hidden gem, one that locals flock to for five-star midmorning dishes with some ethnic zip. But to their chagrin — and to the advantage of brunch fans across Montgomery County — the word on this culinary gem is leaking. PHL17’s coverage of it, for example, is sure to extend locals’ wait for tables.
ELKINS PARK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
94.5 PST

New ‘Chicken Or The Egg’ Restaurant Coming Soon to Marlton NJ

Hungry for a new casually cool restaurant in South Jersey? This one is already causing quite the buzz - and it's not even open yet!. According to Facebook community page "A View From Evesham", Chicken or the Egg (aka "Chegg"), which has been a long-time favorite restaurant in Beach Haven since 1991, is expanding to Marlton NJ, located in the Renaissance Square on RT 70.
MARLTON, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy