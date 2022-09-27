Poet, Essayist’s Latest Work Uses the Bucks County Area As the Backdrop To Her Story

Image via iStock

A well-known writer has just released her latest work, which uses the Bucks County area as the backdrop for her immersive tale.

Kay Gabriel, an essayist and poet currently based out of New York, will have her latest work, A Queen in Bucks County, released through Nightboat Books on Nov. 8. As the title would suggest, the tale is centered in the Bucks County region, with her main character, Turner, maneuvering through the area in a one-of-a-kind story of life lived on the edge.

“In A Queen in Bucks County, our protagonist Turner, who both is and is not the writer, makes his pleasurable way through miserable space,” a description of the tale on Nightboat Book’s website said.

“Men ‘buy him things,’ lovers drive across state lines, users down volatile cocktails to see what happens, landlords turn tenants out, and Turner writes poetic tracts to friends about it.”

With gender as a content them in her works, Gabriel published We Want It All: An Anthology of Radical Trans Poetics through the same publisher in 2020, a collaboration between her and writer Andrea Abi-Karam.

Gabriel is also the author of Kissing Other People or the House of Fame, published through Rosa Press in 2021.