electropages.com
Powering the world of electronics - power supply design and optimisation
Wurth Electronics UK invites you to join them for their free event, Powering the World of Electronics 2022, at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham on Monday 10th October 2022. Field Application Engineers from the company and Engineers from Rohde & Schwarz will present several topics with a blend of...
solarpowerworldonline.com
REC Group starts production of Alpha Pure-R HJT modules
REC Group has announced the start of production of its latest solar panel, the REC Alpha Pure-R. Unveiled in May 2022 at Intersolar Europe, the REC Alpha Pure-R solar panel went into production on new manufacturing lines at REC’s Singapore facility. The Alpha Pure-R will double REC’s Alpha HJT capacity in Singapore from 600 MW to 1.2 GW, which underscores REC’s commitment to the future of this technology.
constructiontechnology.media
Shell selects contractor for Europe’s largest hydrogen plant
Yokogawa Electric Corporation, an electrical engineering and software company, has announced that it has been selected by Shell Plc to be the main automation contractor (MAC) for the construction of the Holland Hydrogen I plant in the Dutch port of Rotterdam. The Holland Hydrogen I plant will produce renewable hydrogen...
knowtechie.com
Zendure introduces semi-solid state technology to its SuperBase V power station
As the search for more sustainable energy solutions continues, more and more electric power stations are emerging. Zendure, a fast-growing startup in the energy storage industry, is bringing something quite new to the world of home energy storage. SuperBase V is Zendure’s newest power station, with semi-solid state battery technology...
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
6 Best Solar Batteries
Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Siemens First to Receive UL Listing for 120-Volt, Single Pole Solid-state Circuit Breaker
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Siemens is the first company to successfully receive UL listing for a 120-volt, single pole solid-state circuit breaker. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005023/en/ Siemens is the first company to successfully receive UL listing for a 120-volt, single pole solid-state circuit breaker. (Photo: Business Wire)
Hydrogen will not have major role in heating homes, review of studies finds
Hydrogen will not have a major role in the future of heating homes across Britain, according to a new review of more than two dozen independent studies.The peer-reviewed report found that not one of the independent research pieces it identified thought there would be widespread use of the fuel in central heating systems.The Government is set to decide by 2026 what role hydrogen will play in future UK homes.It is currently running trials, and by 2035 hydrogen could be playing a big role in heating homes and businesses and powering cookers, the Government said last year.But the research, published in...
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
Taylor Farms Taps Bloom Energy, Ameresco and Concept Clean Energy to Take California Fresh Vegetable Production Facility Off the Grid
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Taylor Farms, North America’s largest producer of healthy fresh foods, has partnered with Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) and Concept Clean Energy to install a microgrid capable of taking one of their California food processing facilities completely off the traditional energy grid. The energy leaders plan to combine six megawatts (MW) of Bloom fuel cells, 2MW of solar power from Concept Clean Energy and a 2MW/4MWh battery into a microgrid that is designed to power the entire 450,000 sq. ft. facility in San Juan Bautista, California.
marinelink.com
Spear Power Systems Promotes Kostos
Spear Power Systems, a U.S.-based manufacturer of lithium-ion energy storage systems, announced it has promoted Ryan Kostos to Applications Engineering Manager. Kostos will lead a team of applications engineers and product managers to drive Spear's roadmap, shape its products, and build on Spear's information exchange with customers and partners. Kostos...
CNBC
The airline race for a breakthrough fuel to cut one billion tons of carbon is just starting
The airline industry likes to point out that it is responsible for "just" 2% of CO2 emissions globally. But as the auto industry is transformed rapidly by electric vehicles, aviation's share will grow, especially if projections for air travel to triple by 2050 hold. Airlines and startups in the sustainable...
Batteries Made From Seafood Waste Are As Good As Lithium
If you've been eyeing a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or something similar but have found that EVs are still too expensive, you're not alone. Very few new vehicles currently qualify for America's revised tax credit scheme, and as the price of lithium continues to soar, the average new car price is unlikely to fall much.
Benzinga
MHI: Advanced light water reactor "SRZ-1200"
TOKYO, Sept 29, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) in collaboration with four Japanese PWR utilities*, has developed the conceptual design of an advanced light water reactor "SRZ-1200". This reactor has additional safety features when compared to conventional pressurized light water reactors. It is in the intention of MHI to take the SRZ-1200 conceptual design and proceed with basic design efforts. These efforts will ensure new innovative nuclear technologies are available toward a stable energy supply for Japan.
Hurricane Ian: When the power grid goes out, could solar and batteries power your home?
Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic winds and flooding are likely to bring long-lasting power outages to large parts of Florida. The storm is the latest in a line of hurricanes and extreme heat and cold events that have knocked out power to millions of Americans in recent years for days at a time. In many disaster- and outage-prone areas, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep the lights on and the air conditioner running when the power grid can’t. When the grid goes down, most solar systems that lack a battery will also shut down....
The Verge
The US wants to become a hydrogen production powerhouse
Ramping up production of hydrogen fuel is now a high priority for the Biden administration as it tries to put an end to the fossil fuel pollution causing climate change. The Department of Energy wants to produce 10 million metric tons of “clean” hydrogen by 2030, according to a draft National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap released yesterday.
Intelligently Moving Mobile Equipment Toward Zero-Emission Power Sources
Emission reduction and anti-idling regulations continue to proliferate globally. The social and political pressure to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and diesel particulate matter has never been greater. Whether it is the European Commission’s Stage 5 criteria, its Fit for 55 package or the latest edict from the California Air Resource...
Automotive Suppliers Are Preparing For A Hydrogen Future
Toyota has long been a proponent of hydrogen technology. In various regions across the world, the Mirai offers buyers a taste of the alternative fuel. Meanwhile, on the track, the automaker has been showcasing the benefits of hydrogen with a specially designed Corolla race car. Many have criticized the company...
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
