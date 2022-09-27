ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

Schenectady County plans fall foliage festival

By Harrison Gereau
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Mabee Farm Historic Site in Rotterdam Junction will transform into a leaf peeper’s dream Sunday, October 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as the Schenectady County fall foliage festival makes its long-anticipated return. Organizers said the free, family-friendly community event will come complete with horse-drawn hayrides, pony rides, a petting zoo, Border Collie herding demonstrations, blacksmithing and woodworking demonstrations, pumpkin painting, kid’s games, and crafts, local craft and food vendors, craft beer, live music, and more.

“Schenectady County’s Fall Foliage Festival at Mabee Farm is the perfect place to enjoy fall colors and flavors,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “We’d like to thank the Schenectady County Historical Society for partnering with us to host this free, family-friendly event that residents and visitors look forward to every year.”

Schenectady County officials said the event is presented in partnership with the county Historical Society and the Mabee Farm Historic Site, with additional support from the Town of Rotterdam and General Electric. The farm site is located at 1100 Main Street in Rotterdam Junction, just seven minutes from downtown Schenectady.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

