Read full article on original website
ant63
2d ago
If the same people with their grandchildren come back, the place will be crime riddled, torn down and abundant with murder again. Their single unmarried daughters and way ward children will follow.
Reply
2
rtype00
1d ago
I will give you 2 guesses as to who occupied those homes. If it was wyt people this would have been completed years ago.
Reply
2
Related
alxnow.com
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
'He wants to hurt us' | 1,000s of Virginia students walk out to protest Gov. Youngkin transgender plan
MCLEAN, Va. — Thousands of students at nearly 100 high schools across Virginia walked out of class Tuesday to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin's plan to reverse policies designed to protect transgender students. Chanting and holding handmade signs reading "Outing Students is Dangerous" and "I'm Straight and this Hurts Me,"...
Dan Cox’s HBCU Visit Falls Flat As MAGA Republican Woos ‘Nearly Empty’ Morgan State Crowd
Maryland’s Republican nominee for governor, Del. Dan Cox, fell flat trying to woo Black voters at Morgan State University, Maryland's largest HBCU. The post Dan Cox’s HBCU Visit Falls Flat As MAGA Republican Woos ‘Nearly Empty’ Morgan State Crowd appeared first on NewsOne.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngkin declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact on Virginia
Hurricane Ian is currently causing widespread destruction in Florida, and is expected to reach Virginia over the weekend. The storm has the potential to being severe rainfall, flooding, strong wind and tornadoes to the Commonwealth.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declares State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian impacts
WASHINGTON — Hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a monster Category 4 hurricane, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a State of Emergency for Virginia, which expects to feel Ian's impacts going into the weekend. “Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it...
Bill giving DC residents $100 Metro cards passes committee
WASHINGTON — A bill that outlines a plan to give $100 Metro cards to all D.C. residents has passed the committee on Transportation and the Environment and will now head to the Committee of the Whole. The bill would then head to the full Council if passed for consideration...
630 WMAL
Press Release: Gov. Hogan Announces Nearly $32 Million in Affordable Rental Housing Awards
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) and state Rental Housing Funds. Funds have been awarded to 12 projects as part of the competitive round. Nine additional noncompetitive awards were made through the Multifamily Bond Program, bringing the total awards to 21. These awards will result in the creation or preservation of 1,340 high quality, energy-efficient, affordable rental units.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Developer who violated accessibility laws when building housing complexes in Maryland must pay $185K
BALTIMORE -- A Maryland-based developer and its associates must pay $185,000 to settle claims that they violated the Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the Department of Justice.Stavrou Associates Inc. and its related entities violated these acts when they built 11 multifamily housing complexes in Maryland that lacked accessible features for people with disabilities, Department of Justice officials said on Tuesday.The 11 housing complexes include:Villages at Belle Hill, Elkton, Maryland.Burgess Mill Station I, Ellicott City, MarylandBurgess Mill Station II, Ellicott City, Maryland.River Point Apartments, Essex, Maryland.Hammarlee House Apartments, Glen Burnie, Maryland.Overland Gardens, Landover, Maryland.Rainier Manor...
mocoshow.com
Maryland United States Attorney’s Office Resolves Disability Discrimination Lawsuit Against Maryland Developer Involving Multifamily Housing Complexes
Per the Office of the U.S. Attotney, District of Maryland: United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division announced today that Maryland-based developer Stavrou Associates, Inc. and related entities have agreed to pay $185,000 to settle claims that they violated the Fair Housing Act (FHA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to build 11 multi-family housing complexes in Maryland with required accessible features for people with disabilities. As part of the settlement, the defendants also agreed to make extensive retrofits to remove accessibility barriers at the complexes.
WJLA
'Delivering on a promise': Ground broken at Barry Farm redevelopment site in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) broke ground Monday on a project dedicated to restoring a beloved community to many longtime residents. Groundbreaking of The Asberry marks the first on-site building delivered at Barry Farm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Several Thousand to Cross the Bay on Foot in 2022 Bay Bridge Run
Some people are afraid to drive across the Bay Bridge, as it stretches 4.3 miles across the open Chesapeake Bay and reaches a height of 186 feet above the water. And then there are those who tackle the entire bridge—from Annapolis to Kent Island—on foot. That unique experience...
Hurricane Ian is far away. Why this Richmond woman is getting prepared.
When hurricanes approach the United States, Richmond homeowner Diane Berg's memories flashback to Hurricane Isabel. That hurricane brought damage and power outages to Virginia in 2003.
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.
WTOP
Florida evacuee in Prince George’s Co. describes ‘relief’ after escaping Ian
Alice Huneycutt of St. Petersburg, Florida, was able to escape the state ahead of the dangerous Hurricane Ian, boarding a plane Tuesday and flying to Reagan National Airport. “You could feel relief in the plane,” Huneycutt said. “I’ve never heard a plane so quiet. It was definitely a sense of relief throughout the whole group.”
How Central Virginians can prepare for storms from Hurricane Ian
Energy companies in Central Virginia are preparing for Hurricane Ian's arrival this weekend and are recommending that residents take a few precautions.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Additional $10 Million in Funding Now Available Through “Re-Fund The Police” Initiative
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that applications are now being accepted for the state’s second round of grant funding for the Community Safety Works program. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) as part of the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative, Community Safety Works offers up to $10 million in funding for the implementation of crime prevention strategies through physical design improvements, operational activities, community services, blight removal, and increased property maintenance.
Up to $500 coming to many Virginia residents soon
holding out moneyPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Virginia residents. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. You can use this money however you would like. Here are the details to consider.
Police: Victim of deadly Virginia motorcycle crash was discovered possible days later
The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia was discovered in what could have been days after the crash that killed him, according to Virginia State Police.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 4