Bucks County, PA

Fairless Hills-Based Nonprofit Processes Donations, Received $500 from Large PA Bank Chain

By John Fey
 2 days ago
Image via iStock

A well-known nonprofit in the Bucks County area was recently assisted by a large bank chain as they proceeded their donations.

United Ways of Bucks County, a nonprofit based out of Fairless Hills, was recently helped by staff members of Mid Penn Bank, who also donated $500 to their mission.

“Big thanks to Mid Penn Bank for volunteering with us at the #HELPCenterBucks today processing new donations for our shoppers!” the organization said on Facebook. “They also surprised us with a very generous donation of $500! Thank you to the team at Mid Penn Bank!!”

The food donations will be dispersed throughout the area, helping Bucks County individuals and families get the supplies they need to live a better life.

