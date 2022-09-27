Vincennes City Council voted to opt out of a $2,000 across the board raise at Monday’s Council meeting. The vote was 6-1 to keep their salaries flat for 2023. Councilman Dan Ravellette was the only one to vote against the opt-out option. In comments before the vote, Ravellette stated his belief that the extra money would help Vincennes’ economy. Also, Ravellette pointed to rising cost as a reason to use the increase to re-invest locally.

