Read full article on original website
Related
College Football Game Canceled Due To Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian approaches the state of Florida, sporting events in the state are being rescheduled, postponed or outright canceled. The college football world has seen a number of games rescheduled, with most being pushed back until Sunday. However, on Tuesday night, one game was canceled. FCS program Stetson will...
NFL injury report: Updates on Tua Tagovailoa, Christian McCaffrey and more
The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers
Porterville Recorder
National League Glance
Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2), 2:20 p.m. Miami (Garrett 3-6) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-3) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Feltner 3-8) at San Francisco (Rodón 13-8), 9:45 p.m. Friday's Games. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History: George Brett reaches 3,000 hits
1916 — The Boston Braves snap the 26-game winning streak of the New York Giants with an 8-3 victory in the second game of a doubleheader. 1927 — Babe Ruth hits his 60th home run of the season in the eighth inning off Tom Zachary to lead the New York Yankees to a 4-2 victory over the Washington Senators.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews waded through flooded streets and used boats Thursday in a scramble to save people trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida and brought torrential rains that inundated more communities. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit to the U.S. The storm flooded homes on both of the state’s coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Thursday. MIAMI DOLPHINS at CINCINNATI BENGALS:...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Glasnow from the 60-day IL. Transferred 2B Brandon Lowe from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Cristofer Ogando to Durham (IL). National League. ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa from Gwinnett (IL) and placed him on the 60-day...
RELATED PEOPLE
Porterville Recorder
Triple-A International League Glance
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, canc. Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 11:05 a.m. Durham at Charlotte, 11:05 a.m. Louisville at Gwinnett, 12:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashville, 1:05 p.m. Worcester at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Toledo at Iowa, 1:08 p.m. Indianapolis at Columbus, 6:15 p.m. Jacksonville at Norfold, 6:35 p.m. Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 6:35...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Preseason Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Minnesota...
NHL・
Girls flag football approved by vote as official sport at CIF Southern Section high schools
The southern section of the California Interscholastic Federation voted Thursday to make flag football an official girls' high school sport.
Porterville Recorder
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Freeman, Los Angeles, .327; McNeil, New York, .320; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .318; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .299; M.Machado, San Diego, .298; Arenado, St. Louis, .293; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .290; Hoerner, Chicago, .287; J.Turner, Los Angeles, .280. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 113; Freeman, Los Angeles, 112; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 103;...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead
The Pro Bowl got a major makeover.The NFL has eliminated its full-contact all-star game and is replacing it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game.The new event will be renamed "The Pro Bowl Games" and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days.The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5. That is one week before the Super Bowl in Arizona."Maybe a different format could bring a little juice, a little more energy," said New Orleans Saints...
Brett Favre's charity strayed from its stated purpose, gave money to Southern Miss athletics
Brett Favre's charity has a stated purpose of giving money to kids and cancer patients. But it donated $133,000 to Southern Miss athletics.
Porterville Recorder
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
CWS Giolito(R)282810-95.054-76.436-23.8411-17 MIN Varland(R)1:10p330-25.060-14.760-15.230-3 DET Rodriguez(L)1:10p15154-54.372-34.432-24.305-10 CLE Quantrill(R)6:10p303014-53.498-03.466-53.5320-10 LAST APPEARANCE2022VS.OPP.CARBULLPENVS.OPPONENT. DATEOPP.DIPHERW-LIPERARECIPHERAW-L-S 9-23vs TORN5.0630-15.05.400-092.0681.969-2-9 9-24at TEXW6.0510-00.00.001-095.1643.126-5-7 2022HOMEAWAYTEAM. PITCHERSTIMEGGSW-LERARECERARECERAREC. OAK Irvin(L)28289-124.055-53.254-75.1711-17 LAA Ohtani(R)9:38p262614-82.476-42.008-43.0015-11 LAST APPEARANCE2022VS.OPP.CARBULLPENVS.OPPONENT. DATEOPP.DIPHERW-LIPERARECIPHERAW-L-S 9-24vs NYML4.21170-320.02.702-574.0703.652-5-6 9-24at MINW5.0321-111.21.543-381.0552.671-3-6 2022HOMEAWAYTEAM. PITCHERSTIMEGGSW-LERARECERARECERAREC. TEX Gray(R)22227-73.644-13.163-63.8610-12 SEA Gonzales(L)9:40p303010-154.056-63.364-94.8413-17 LAST APPEARANCE2022VS.OPP.CARBULLPENVS.OPPONENT. DATEOPP.DIPHERW-LIPERARECIPHERAW-L-S 9-24vs CLEN5.0100-211.16.351-277.2704.403-5-7 9-24at KCL5.0831-229.25.169-890.0613.003-2-7 NATIONAL LEAGUE. 2022HOMEAWAYTEAM. PITCHERSTIMEGGSW-LERARECERARECERAREC. PHI Suárez(L)272710-53.384-44.276-12.6717-10 CHC Assad(R)2:20p761-24.280-26.351-02.813-3.
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. E_Dozier (5). LOB_Kansas City 13, Detroit 6. 2B_Greene (16). HR_Melendez (18), off Vest; Cabrera (5), off Lynch. RBIs_Melendez (60), Cabrera 2 (41). CS_Isbel 2 (5). Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 7 (Pasquantino, Waters 2, Isbel, Melendez 2, Dozier); Detroit 1 (Torkelson)....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4
DP_Chicago 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 7. 2B_Abreu (37), Urshela (27), Wallner (3), Cave 2 (6), Miranda (25). SB_B.Hamilton (1). SF_Harrison (2). HBP_Winder (Gonzàlez), Fulmer (Abreu). WP_Kelly. Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti. T_3:06. A_22,332 (38,544).
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
One out when winning run scored. a-struck out for Walls in the 10th. b-singled for Maile in the 10th. 1-ran for Choi in the 7th. E_McKenzie (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 7. 2B_Choi (19), Margot (18). HR_Arias (1), off Glasnow. RBIs_Bethancourt (14), Arias (5), Rosario (70). SB_Mastrobuoni (1). CS_Margot (3). S_Arias.
Globe Life Field: What you need to know to make it a great day
Those looking to visit Globe Life Field for a Texas Rangers ballgame are in for a treat. Not only is
Porterville Recorder
DeBoer has old, young Stars who would like another Cup debut
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer sees similarities between his new team and the two that he led to the Stanley Cup Final in the first seasons with them. “Everybody said the door was closing on their window to win, and that the core was aging,” said DeBoer, adding bluntly that the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks didn’t really care what others thought when he arrived. “And the other similarities are you also need help for that group.”
Comments / 0