DeSales University to Hold MBA Information Session in Oct.

By Dan Weckerly
 2 days ago
Image via DeSales University.

DeSales MBA will be holding virtual information sessions in October:

  • Oct. 3, 6:00 p.m.
  • Oct, 12, noon
  • October 25, 6:00 p.m.

All sessions are held via Zoom.

Join in to learn about the multiple start dates, the MBA concentrations, and the new MS-Business Analytics program.

Hear about the certificate options, and one-credit course offerings.

Thinking about it? Get started in January.

Register at www.desales.edu/mba or contact the university by email for the Zoom link.

