DeSales University to Hold MBA Information Session in Oct.
DeSales MBA will be holding virtual information sessions in October:
- Oct. 3, 6:00 p.m.
- Oct, 12, noon
- October 25, 6:00 p.m.
All sessions are held via Zoom.
Join in to learn about the multiple start dates, the MBA concentrations, and the new MS-Business Analytics program.
Hear about the certificate options, and one-credit course offerings.
Thinking about it? Get started in January.
Register at www.desales.edu/mba or contact the university by email for the Zoom link.
