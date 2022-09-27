Read full article on original website
Councliman Ravellette Defends Vote For Council Salary Increase
Vincennes City Council voted to opt out of a $2,000 across the board raise at Monday’s Council meeting. The vote was 6-1 to keep their salaries flat for 2023. Councilman Dan Ravellette was the only one to vote against the opt-out option. In comments before the vote, Ravellette stated his belief that the extra money would help Vincennes’ economy. Also, Ravellette pointed to rising cost as a reason to use the increase to re-invest locally.
Vincennes City Council Opts Out of Raise for 2023
The Vincennes City Council has taken itself out of discussion for a $2,000 raise proposed for all City workers. In general conversation last night, many Council members felt the percentage raise they would receive would not be feasible. The final vote to take Council out of the raise proposal was...
New Daviess County Downtown Group in Place
A new organization called Discover Downtown Washington, Incorporated has been established to lead the city’s efforts to invigorate its historic downtown. It will be responsible for establishing and implementing a vision for downtown Washington through four key strategies, known as Community Transformation Strategies, popularized by the National Main Street Center and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs’ Indiana Main Street Program. They are Economic Vitality, Promotion, Design, and Organization, also known as the Main Street Four Points.
LIT Deductions in Knox County Checks Begin Saturday
Knox County residents will see the new local income tax — or LIT — taken from checks officially on Saturday, October first. The tax was approved earlier this year by both the Vincennes City and Knox County Councils. Actual LIT revenue won’t come to the City until January...
Vincennes City Council Approves Budget on First Reading
The Vincennes City Council has approved on first reading an over $17.3 million City budget for 2023. The budget is based on a $13.4 million levy, or just over $3.58 per hundred in assessed property value. The biggest line item is over $7.6 million in the General Fund. Along with...
October Third Open House Set for VU Tech Center
Vincennes University will hold an open house for its Technology Center next week, on Monday, October 3rd. The open house will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 that afternoon in the University’s Technology Center at 1300 North Chestnut Street. The open house will show off various machines involved with...
Origis Bringing Solar Farm Proposal to Knox County APC
The Knox County Area Plan Commission will discuss another potential solar farm at its October session. The meeting will concern the Origis solar plant proposal on reclaimed mining land near Wheatland. The proposal will come before the APC at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday of next week at the Vincennes Water...
Local Income Tax Causing Overall County Rate Increase
Income tax rates will increase October first for five Indiana counties, including Knox County. The Indiana Department of Revenue says Knox County’s income tax rate increases from .012 to .017. These tax rates affect businesses with employees who live or work in Knox County and have income tax withholdings.
State Assistance Coming to Area Housing Areas
A housing development with existing properties in Petersburg and Mt. Vernon will get bonds and tax credits for unit rehabilitation. The Tower Multi-Family Portfolio received nearly $11 million in bonds, and over $688,000 in tax credits for the work. The money allows for the upgrades of 200 units on three...
Adopt a Plot Available at Lyles Station in Gibson County
Lyles Station Historic Site officials are offering an “Adopt a Plot” program to help them maintain their site. The program includes small signs to show the specific group is adopting selected garden areas at Lyles Station. The adopters may be families, clubs, businesses, or churches. The adoption may...
Vincennes City Council Officially Approves Residential TIF
The Vincennes City Council has approved a residential TIF — or tax-increment financing — district at last night’s session. The Council’s resolution is considered as Area One of the Residential TIF district. The Residential TIF will come into place, as the original TIF district — covering...
Fuel Costs Continue to Worry Vincennes Council Members
Fuel costs continue to be a worry — both for individual budgets and for the Vincennes City Council. A recent rise in gas prices back to near $4 a gallon has raised worries about proper budgeting for 2023. Council president Tim Salters says the current budget will err on the side of caution when it comes to fuel. Salters knows the increased gas budget is a concession to current gasoline cost.
Monday Starts Energy Assistance Applications at PACE CAA
Beginning Monday, Energy Assistance Applications for the 2022-2023 season will be available. The program provides qualified households in Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan Counties a benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. The benefit is a one-time application. Pace spokeswoman Tai Blythe reminds everyone the applications don’t start until...
Hydrant Flushing Concludes for Season Tonight in Vincennes
Hydrant flushing continues in Vincennes tonight with another part of the city to receive the service. Tonight’s concentration area includes both Hart Street and State Road 61 from Kimmel Road to Tower Road, Main Street from Felt King Road to Henry Sievers Road, the Bloebaum Subdivision, Elkhorn Road, and Decker Road to Essex Wire Road.
Red Skelton Museum Receives Funding for Coming Discussion Series
The Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy in Vincennes is among more than a dozen museums, libraries and other organizations throughout the Hoosier State that have received grants from Indiana Humanities to provide public humanities programs in their communities. The Skelton Museum received $2,300 to be used for a discussion series featuring screenings of classic comedy films.
Gas Prices Jump Statewide, In Area
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana has jumped eight cents this week. Indiana’s average is $3.90 a gallon, which is fifteen cents higher than Tuesday’s national average. Prices in Vincennes are higher than that, with most stations selling gas at $3.99 a gallon.
Road Closure Planned for SR 159 Near Pleasantville
INDOT says State Road 159 near Pleasantville in Sullivan County is scheduled to be closed on Monday, October 3rd for a bridge deck overlay project. State Road 159 will be closed 2 ½ miles south of State Road 54 for a week, weather permitting. The official detour is State...
Vincennes Man Arrested on Criminal Confinement Warrant
A Vincennes man faces criminal confinement charges following service of a warrant issued from Knox Circuit Court. 52 year-old Rene Salazar-Garza is charged with criminal confinement with a deadly weapon and domestic battery charges. The warrant alleges the incident happened earlier this month. Garza was booked into the Knox County Jail on $25,000 dollars bond.
Gas Prices Back Up Due to Refinery Issues
The price of gas is up — and up significantly — across the area. In Vincennes, prices are back at $3.99 a gallon in many places for regular self-serve unleaded. Many people are asking why the price is back up. Petroleum analyst Trilby Lundberg believes the problem stems from oil refineries. The problem could also be enhanced by Hurricane Ian. The storm is expected to make landfall in western Florida; experts believe the hurricane could also affect gas prices.
Washington Woman Charged with Leaving Scene of Serious Injury Accident
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Washington woman Monday for Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. 30-year-old Gabrielle Matteson is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies also arrested 34-year-old Jordan Burch of Loogootee Monday on...
