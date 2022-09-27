Read full article on original website
wuzr.com
New Daviess County Downtown Group in Place
A new organization called Discover Downtown Washington, Incorporated has been established to lead the city’s efforts to invigorate its historic downtown. It will be responsible for establishing and implementing a vision for downtown Washington through four key strategies, known as Community Transformation Strategies, popularized by the National Main Street Center and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs’ Indiana Main Street Program. They are Economic Vitality, Promotion, Design, and Organization, also known as the Main Street Four Points.
wuzr.com
Adopt a Plot Available at Lyles Station in Gibson County
Lyles Station Historic Site officials are offering an “Adopt a Plot” program to help them maintain their site. The program includes small signs to show the specific group is adopting selected garden areas at Lyles Station. The adopters may be families, clubs, businesses, or churches. The adoption may...
wuzr.com
LIT Deductions in Knox County Checks Begin Saturday
Knox County residents will see the new local income tax — or LIT — taken from checks officially on Saturday, October first. The tax was approved earlier this year by both the Vincennes City and Knox County Councils. Actual LIT revenue won’t come to the City until January...
Parents weigh in on Vigo Co. School Board election
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Board election has a high amount of interest with 14 candidates running for four spots. 3 of the 4 districts at large do not have an incumbent running. This means the school board will welcome at least three new faces. District 5 is the district with […]
wuzr.com
State Assistance Coming to Area Housing Areas
A housing development with existing properties in Petersburg and Mt. Vernon will get bonds and tax credits for unit rehabilitation. The Tower Multi-Family Portfolio received nearly $11 million in bonds, and over $688,000 in tax credits for the work. The money allows for the upgrades of 200 units on three...
vincennespbs.org
City Council reaching out to citizens about trash
Vincennes city leaders say they want to hear from you when it comes to handling the city’s trash issues. Right now the city’s trash service is not bringing in enough money to cover expenses. City Council president Tim Salters says the trash service is losing around 60 thousand...
wuzr.com
Fuel Costs Continue to Worry Vincennes Council Members
Fuel costs continue to be a worry — both for individual budgets and for the Vincennes City Council. A recent rise in gas prices back to near $4 a gallon has raised worries about proper budgeting for 2023. Council president Tim Salters says the current budget will err on the side of caution when it comes to fuel. Salters knows the increased gas budget is a concession to current gasoline cost.
14news.com
INDOT announces US 41 southbound exit ramp closure
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the southbound exit ramp on US 41 over Pigeon Creek. Officials say crews will close the southbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue on Wednesday. The US 41 Pigeon Creek bridge is expected to...
wuzr.com
Origis Bringing Solar Farm Proposal to Knox County APC
The Knox County Area Plan Commission will discuss another potential solar farm at its October session. The meeting will concern the Origis solar plant proposal on reclaimed mining land near Wheatland. The proposal will come before the APC at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday of next week at the Vincennes Water...
wuzr.com
Hydrant Flushing Concludes for Season Tonight in Vincennes
Hydrant flushing continues in Vincennes tonight with another part of the city to receive the service. Tonight’s concentration area includes both Hart Street and State Road 61 from Kimmel Road to Tower Road, Main Street from Felt King Road to Henry Sievers Road, the Bloebaum Subdivision, Elkhorn Road, and Decker Road to Essex Wire Road.
wuzr.com
Vincennes City Council Opts Out of Raise for 2023
The Vincennes City Council has taken itself out of discussion for a $2,000 raise proposed for all City workers. In general conversation last night, many Council members felt the percentage raise they would receive would not be feasible. The final vote to take Council out of the raise proposal was...
Businesses needed to help build TH casino
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The search is on for minority-owned businesses who want to help build the new Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center is hosting a Diversity Outreach Event for local minority-owned businesses in Vigo and surrounding counties. Business owners can learn more about the […]
WTHI
Vigo County candidates speak to the community at heated public forum
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County candidates had the chance to speak in front of the community Tuesday night. Those running for a council or commissioner spot took the stage at what became a heated public forum. Three candidates running for Vigo County Council - Carlene Sakbun for District...
wuzr.com
Councliman Ravellette Defends Vote For Council Salary Increase
Vincennes City Council voted to opt out of a $2,000 across the board raise at Monday’s Council meeting. The vote was 6-1 to keep their salaries flat for 2023. Councilman Dan Ravellette was the only one to vote against the opt-out option. In comments before the vote, Ravellette stated his belief that the extra money would help Vincennes’ economy. Also, Ravellette pointed to rising cost as a reason to use the increase to re-invest locally.
wuzr.com
Monday Starts Energy Assistance Applications at PACE CAA
Beginning Monday, Energy Assistance Applications for the 2022-2023 season will be available. The program provides qualified households in Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan Counties a benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. The benefit is a one-time application. Pace spokeswoman Tai Blythe reminds everyone the applications don’t start until...
WTVW
Neighbors grow concerned over unsightly property
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, In. (WEHT) — Over the last week many people have expressed their concerns over abandoned homes that haven’t been touched in the last several years and now more people are speaking on a property in their neighborhood. Vehicles filling the yard along with trash surrounding the...
wuzr.com
VCSC Holds Public Hearing on 2023 Budget
The Vincennes Community School Board held a Public Hearing on its proposed budget for next year. The total budget for next year has been advertised at just over $38 million. No one spoke either for or against the budget during the hearing. The next step will come next month when...
wuzr.com
Local Income Tax Causing Overall County Rate Increase
Income tax rates will increase October first for five Indiana counties, including Knox County. The Indiana Department of Revenue says Knox County’s income tax rate increases from .012 to .017. These tax rates affect businesses with employees who live or work in Knox County and have income tax withholdings.
wuzr.com
Vincennes Man Arrested on Criminal Confinement Warrant
A Vincennes man faces criminal confinement charges following service of a warrant issued from Knox Circuit Court. 52 year-old Rene Salazar-Garza is charged with criminal confinement with a deadly weapon and domestic battery charges. The warrant alleges the incident happened earlier this month. Garza was booked into the Knox County Jail on $25,000 dollars bond.
wuzr.com
Vincennes City Council Officially Approves Residential TIF
The Vincennes City Council has approved a residential TIF — or tax-increment financing — district at last night’s session. The Council’s resolution is considered as Area One of the Residential TIF district. The Residential TIF will come into place, as the original TIF district — covering...
