The Independent

What would happen if the IMF bailed out Britain?

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a rare warning to a G7 economy on Tuesday when it called on Liz Truss’s new administration to “re-evaluate” Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-slashing, heavy-borrowing “mini-Budget”.The chancellor outlined his plans for driving economic growth by scrapping £45bn in tax to Parliament on Friday 23 September – a strategy that proved not to include accompanying spending cuts or even a cost estimate from the Office for Budget Responsibility – only for the value of the pound to go crashing to an all-time low against the US dollar the following Monday morning.Amid a storm of criticism denouncing...
Reuters

Britain's market rout stokes contagion fears around the globe

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The scale and speed of the sell-off in British assets has jolted world markets, raising concern about contagion as chaos in a major developed economy adds to unease already generated by sharp interest rate rises from the United States and elsewhere.
Liz Truss
Kwasi Kwarteng
NBC Los Angeles

Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Says UK's Economic Plan ‘Suggests Incompetence'

Dalio has joined a growing list of economists criticizing the measures proposed by Liz Truss' administration. The founder of Bridgewater, one of the world's largest hedge funds, said it isn't possible to make wealth by running large deficits because a country needs lenders willing to own that debt. The financial...
NBC Los Angeles

UK PM Liz Truss Defends Tax Cuts, Vows to Press on

A package of tax cuts announced by the government last week caused the pound to plunge against the dollar and U.K. government bond yields to soar. Truss told the BBC she was prepared to take "controversial and difficult decisions" to grow the economy and support households with higher energy bills.
NBC Los Angeles

Erdogan Says Turkey Will Keep Cutting Interest Rates, Mocks British Pound

Erdogan doubled down on his controversial monetary plan on Thursday, saying that he told central bank decision-makers to continue lowering rates at its next meeting in October. Faced with deepening economic problems, Erdogan also took the time to throw some barbs at the U.K., saying that the British pound has...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

UK central bank intervenes in market to halt economic crisis

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England took emergency action Wednesday to stabilize U.K. financial markets and head off a crisis in the broader economy after the government spooked investors with a program of unfunded tax cuts, sending the pound tumbling and the cost of government debt soaring. The central bank warned that crumbling confidence in the economy posed a “material risk to U.K. financial stability,” while the International Monetary Fund took the rare step to urge a member of the Group of Seven advanced economies to abandon its plan to cut taxes and increase borrowing to cover the cost. The Bank of England said it would buy long-term government bonds over the next two weeks to combat a recent slide in British financial assets. The bank’s actions are focused on long-term government debt, where yields have soared in recent days, pushing up government borrowing costs. “Were dysfunction in this market to continue or worsen, there would be a material risk to U.K. financial stability,″ the bank said in a statement. “This would lead to an unwarranted tightening of financing conditions and a reduction of the flow of credit to the real economy.″
U.K.
Germany
UPI News

Liz Truss defends mini-budget, tax cuts in British radio interviews

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- In a series of BBC News local radio interviews on Thursday, British Prime Minister Liz Truss repeatedly defended her "mini-budget" despite international criticism, saying the government had to take action on the economy. Truss told BBC Radio that the government had "to take decisive action" leading...
BBC

Tax cuts are right plan for economy, says Liz Truss

Liz Truss has insisted tax cuts outlined in the mini-budget are the "right plan", despite market turmoil since they were announced last week. The prime minister insisted "urgent action" had been required to grow the economy, and the cuts would help boost growth in the long term. She added she...
