Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Utility pole fire knocks out power & closes highway
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A utility pole fire on a main route between Watertown and Carthage Wednesday morning knocked out power for thousands and delayed the morning commute for many. State Route 126 was shut down from Community Drive to Rutland Hollow Extension in the town of Watertown around...
flackbroadcasting.com
Activity along Route 12 just south of Boonville is part of the ‘Smart Path Connect Project’ that will upgrade power lines, energy transmission
BOONVILLE- Everyone seems to be asking what all the activity is that’s been going on along State Route 12, just south of Boonville. We have an answer!. According to National Grid’s Strategic Communications Manager Jared Paventi, construction crews are busy preparing the kick-off to a major upgrade project that’s in partnership between New York’s Power Authority and National Grid.
wwnytv.com
Vehicle catches Croghan garage on fire
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a vehicle and damaged a garage in Croghan early Wednesday morning. Lewis County dispatchers say a passerby called 911 around 5 a.m. to report flames from a vehicle outside the rear of a garage owned by Joseph Lyndeker at 9843 Main Street. Croghan...
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Court & Coffeen streets in downtown Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Parts of two streets will be closed in downtown Watertown Thursday. Court Street will be closed between the two entrances of Marshall Place and Coffeen Street will be closed between Court and Massey streets. The street closings are because of work on the city’s streetscape...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flackbroadcasting.com
Extensive damage reported at Croghan work shop after truck fire sparked, spread to garage
LEWIS COUNTY- Local authorities are investigating what sparked a vehicle fire that spread through part of a workshop garage early Wednesday in Croghan, NY. Fire alarms sounded shortly before 5:00 a.m. after a witness saw flames coming from a truck at 9843 State Route 812, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Management.
wwnytv.com
Sandy Creek sees flooding as they were hit with lake effect rain
SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Over the past 24 hours, Sandy Creek has been hammered by lake effect rain. Data shows 4 inches of rain fell, leaving residents with rushing water and soaked sidewalks. “It’s a lot of water. All over. You can even take a boat out in...
wwnytv.com
Multi-million dollar water project should eliminate Lowville water woes
TOWN OF NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - A project that should eliminate Lowville’s water woes is now underway. Wednesday, GYMO Engineering and Lowville officials broke ground on the construction of two new groundwater wells. The $5.7 million project will also upgrade the village’s existing water treatment plant.
mynbc5.com
Four injured in single-vehicle crash in Tupper Lake
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — Four teens are recovering after being injured in a single-car crash in Tupper Lake. New York State Police said the crash happened on Lake Simond Road on Thursday. The driver and two passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A rear passenger sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disgruntled employee drives van through CNY nail salon, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — A disgruntled employee drove a van through an Oneida County nail salon Tuesday night, police said. When New Hartford police officers arrived at the salon at about 10:20 p.m., Wenzhu Hong’s Toyota Sienna had crashed through the entrance and was driving inside, wrecking desks, chairs and equipment, Sgt. Matthew Sica said.
Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. […]
wwnytv.com
Becoming mostly sunny
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a drier – and brighter – day. It will be partly sunny to start and mostly sunny by late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s. It will be a chilly night. There’s a frost advisory for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
O’burg detectives say they’ve been ordered off investigations, onto the road
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The unions representing Ogdensburg police department personnel say the department’s investigations unit has been ordered to “temporarily suspend all operations.”. The unions say the order came from City Manager Stephen Jellie, and was relayed through Ogdensburg’s police chief Tuesday. “The detectives will...
wwnytv.com
Steven E. Miles, 75, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Steven E. Miles, age 75 of Potsdam, NY passed away at the St. Regis Nursing Home in Massena, NY. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be private burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam, NY. Condolences can be shared @garnerfh.com. Steven was born November 7, 1946 in Potsdam, NY to the late Dean Miles and Theresa LaPointe. He was a 1974 graduate of Potsdam Central High School. He then served his country in the United States Navy overseas in the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge he returned to the states and he worked for years as a manager at the Potsdam Paper Mill. Steve was very active locally. He was former chief of the Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department and he was a member of the Potsdam Elks Lodge and also worked there for several years. Steve was a diehard New York Yankees fan. He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Peets of Massena, NY; a sister Vicky Tyler of Syracuse and several grandchildren.
iheartoswego.com
Coming Full Circle at Lock 7 Apartments
The grand opening of DePaul’s Lock 7 Apartments symbolizes so much for its future inhabitants – secure, stable housing, renewal, and hope for a brighter future. For many residents of Oswego, a city situated on the Oswego River and Lake Ontario, it also symbolizes a rebirth. From the...
5-hour standoff between man and deputies in Oswego County ends peacefully
Hannibal, N.Y. — A 5-hour standoff between deputies and a man who barricaded himself in a mobile home in Oswego County has ended peacefully. The man, Luis Feliciano, 30, walked out of the home in Hannibal and gave himself up to deputies, Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, said on Tuesday.
wwnytv.com
After voting to disband fire department, Copenhagen officials vow to keep residents safe
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Copenhagen officials say they’re working “diligently” to replace the fire department the village board voted to disband it last week. In a statement, officials say they’ve been in talks with another fire department that would to cover the village. “We want...
wwnytv.com
Carolyn J. Macy, 91, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn J. Macy passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 26th. She was 91 years old. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Copenhagen Fire Department ‘working on’ petitions to save department
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Petitions are likely to be passed around to save the Copenhagen Fire Department. According to department officials, people from within the fire department are “working on it.”. It comes after the village voted to disband the department because the department didn’t meet village requirements...
wwnytv.com
Robert “Bobbie” C. Mason, 70, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Robert “Bobbie” C. Mason, 70, of S. Market St, passed away at home on September 22, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent. Robert was born in Watertown, NY on September 27, 1951 to the late Richard and...
Comments / 1