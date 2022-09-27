ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, NY

wwnytv.com

Utility pole fire knocks out power & closes highway

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A utility pole fire on a main route between Watertown and Carthage Wednesday morning knocked out power for thousands and delayed the morning commute for many. State Route 126 was shut down from Community Drive to Rutland Hollow Extension in the town of Watertown around...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Activity along Route 12 just south of Boonville is part of the ‘Smart Path Connect Project’ that will upgrade power lines, energy transmission

BOONVILLE- Everyone seems to be asking what all the activity is that’s been going on along State Route 12, just south of Boonville. We have an answer!. According to National Grid’s Strategic Communications Manager Jared Paventi, construction crews are busy preparing the kick-off to a major upgrade project that’s in partnership between New York’s Power Authority and National Grid.
BOONVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Vehicle catches Croghan garage on fire

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a vehicle and damaged a garage in Croghan early Wednesday morning. Lewis County dispatchers say a passerby called 911 around 5 a.m. to report flames from a vehicle outside the rear of a garage owned by Joseph Lyndeker at 9843 Main Street. Croghan...
CROGHAN, NY
wwnytv.com

Traffic advisory: Court & Coffeen streets in downtown Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Parts of two streets will be closed in downtown Watertown Thursday. Court Street will be closed between the two entrances of Marshall Place and Coffeen Street will be closed between Court and Massey streets. The street closings are because of work on the city’s streetscape...
WATERTOWN, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Great Bend, NY
City
Deferiet, NY
City
Carthage, NY
State
New York State
wwnytv.com

Multi-million dollar water project should eliminate Lowville water woes

TOWN OF NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - A project that should eliminate Lowville’s water woes is now underway. Wednesday, GYMO Engineering and Lowville officials broke ground on the construction of two new groundwater wells. The $5.7 million project will also upgrade the village’s existing water treatment plant.
LOWVILLE, NY
mynbc5.com

Four injured in single-vehicle crash in Tupper Lake

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — Four teens are recovering after being injured in a single-car crash in Tupper Lake. New York State Police said the crash happened on Lake Simond Road on Thursday. The driver and two passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A rear passenger sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was...
TUPPER LAKE, NY
Syracuse.com

Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Becoming mostly sunny

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a drier – and brighter – day. It will be partly sunny to start and mostly sunny by late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s. It will be a chilly night. There’s a frost advisory for...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

O’burg detectives say they’ve been ordered off investigations, onto the road

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The unions representing Ogdensburg police department personnel say the department’s investigations unit has been ordered to “temporarily suspend all operations.”. The unions say the order came from City Manager Stephen Jellie, and was relayed through Ogdensburg’s police chief Tuesday. “The detectives will...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Steven E. Miles, 75, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Steven E. Miles, age 75 of Potsdam, NY passed away at the St. Regis Nursing Home in Massena, NY. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be private burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam, NY. Condolences can be shared @garnerfh.com. Steven was born November 7, 1946 in Potsdam, NY to the late Dean Miles and Theresa LaPointe. He was a 1974 graduate of Potsdam Central High School. He then served his country in the United States Navy overseas in the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge he returned to the states and he worked for years as a manager at the Potsdam Paper Mill. Steve was very active locally. He was former chief of the Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department and he was a member of the Potsdam Elks Lodge and also worked there for several years. Steve was a diehard New York Yankees fan. He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Peets of Massena, NY; a sister Vicky Tyler of Syracuse and several grandchildren.
POTSDAM, NY
iheartoswego.com

Coming Full Circle at Lock 7 Apartments

The grand opening of DePaul’s Lock 7 Apartments symbolizes so much for its future inhabitants – secure, stable housing, renewal, and hope for a brighter future. For many residents of Oswego, a city situated on the Oswego River and Lake Ontario, it also symbolizes a rebirth. From the...
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

Carolyn J. Macy, 91, of Adams

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn J. Macy passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 26th. She was 91 years old. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
ADAMS, NY
wwnytv.com

Copenhagen Fire Department ‘working on’ petitions to save department

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Petitions are likely to be passed around to save the Copenhagen Fire Department. According to department officials, people from within the fire department are “working on it.”. It comes after the village voted to disband the department because the department didn’t meet village requirements...
COPENHAGEN, NY
wwnytv.com

Robert “Bobbie” C. Mason, 70, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Robert “Bobbie” C. Mason, 70, of S. Market St, passed away at home on September 22, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent. Robert was born in Watertown, NY on September 27, 1951 to the late Richard and...
CAPE VINCENT, NY

Community Policy