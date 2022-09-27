Read full article on original website
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
Disney World guests choke on costs of resort restaurant where dinner runs $625 a head
Disney World guests say the theme parks exclusive $625 per person restaurant is an attempt to drive out the middle class for a 'wealthy only' environment. The extravagant Victoria & Albert's restaurant at the Orlando, Florida park just reopened with new prices skyrocketing by a few hundred. Their menu advises...
disneydining.com
Disney Cancels Popular Christmas Event
For years, Guests celebrating Christmas at Walt Disney World Resort had the chance to purchase tickets to the popular event Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The Very Merry Christmas Party takes place at Magic Kingdom Park and features a special parade, fireworks, character meet and greets, and more. When the Parks reopened after COVID, Disney tried to introduce Mickey’s Very Merriest After Hours event, but the Party was not as popular as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, so Disney is bringing it back this year.
disneytips.com
Space Mountain Closes Today Along With Several Refurbishments at This Disney Park
Space Mountain is one of Disney’s most iconic attractions with variations on the roller coaster featured in theme parks around the world. Between seasonal overlays, complete reimaginings, and routine refurbishments, this is one attraction that can experience some serious downtime to keep everything up and running for Guests. At...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks & Disney Springs Closing Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has announced that the theme parks and Disney Springs will be closing due to Hurricane Ian. The parks are scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday at this time, but the schedule is subject to change. Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday with a decision to be made later regarding Thursday.
CNET
Disneyland Launching MagicBand Plus in the Fall
Almost a decade after the MagicBand was first introduced at Walt Disney World in Florida, the device is finally launching on the West Coast. Disneyland said Tuesday that it'll begin offering the next-gen version of the wearable, the MagicBand Plus, in the fall. Guests can use their rechargeable MagicBand Plus...
WDW News Today
Park Pass Reservations Blocked for All Walt Disney World Theme Parks on September 30
As Hurricane Ian continues to threaten Central Florida, all park passes are currently blocked out for Walt Disney World theme parks on Friday, September 30. Currently, all four parks are closed through Thursday, September 29. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the...
disneytips.com
The Walt Disney World Attractions That Guarantee You A Different Experience Every Time
No matter how many times you visit the Walt Disney World Resort, you are guaranteed to have a magical experience. There is also so much to offer that can allow every Walt Disney World vacation to be slightly different, despite each visit including similar experiences. But you may be wondering if you really need to ride the attractions more than once.
disneytips.com
Tips & Tricks For Staying Outside of the Walt Disney World Resort
Orlando is such a popular vacation destination for Guests from all over the world, that it’s no surprise that there are a huge variety of accommodations available to choose from. With the decrease in benefits available to Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Guests over the last couple of years, it is no surprise that some Guests choose to stay elsewhere, despite having previously stayed on Disney property.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released
Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
disneyfoodblog.com
Price INCREASES Hit Cinderella’s Royal Table in Disney World
Lately, we’ve been seeing a lot of price increases at Disney World, including on food, park tickets, merchandise, and more. And if you look at recent comments by Disney CEO Bob Chapek, it sounds like those price increases won’t be stopping anytime soon. Sure enough, one Disney World...
disneyfoodblog.com
UPDATE on the Transformation of Paradise Pier Hotel at Disneyland Resort
There are a lot of exciting things coming up for Disneyland Resort, including a hotel that’s getting a makeover!. Paradise Pier Hotel is being re-themed to Pixar and will be called Pixar Place Hotel. Disney has said that the hotel will “weave the artistry of Pixar into its comfortable, contemporary setting” and make it feel like you’ve stepped into a Pixar art gallery. And now, we have an update on these renovations happening at the hotel!
