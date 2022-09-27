ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

RadarOnline

TKO! Floyd Mayweather Victorious In Battle With New York Jeweler Over Alleged Unpaid $400k Bill

A New York jeweler’s lawsuit where Floyd Mayweather was accused of refusing to pay up on $400k in jewelry he took from the store has been thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a New York federal judge has dismissed all claims against Mayweather in the case brought by Eric & Co Trading Company. As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Mayweather was dragged to court by the New York jeweler over his failure to pay for items he took. The company said the ex-professional boxer was a regular who had purchased jewelry in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Fury: Joyce Is No. 2 Heavyweight In The World; One Day We’ll Have To Find Out Who’s Better

Tyson Fury genuinely believed Joseph Parker could beat Joe Joyce on Saturday night. The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion openly rooted for Parker while seated ringside near Frank Warren, whose company co-promotes Fury and promotes Joyce. Fury and Parker spent plenty of rounds sparring against each other in recent years and they’ve become close friends.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia Describes Altercation With Tank 'In the Club', Says 'He Just Wanted To Seem Tough’

Ryan Garcia may have gotten an unintentional preview for the fight he has famously clamored for. The popular lightweight contender from Victorville, California, revealed during an Instagram Live session that he had a run-in with his nemesis, Baltimore’s Gervonta Davis. The two fighters have been throwing periodic hints on social media suggesting that they may meet in the ring by the end of the year.
VICTORVILLE, CA
Boxing Scene

Wilder Says He Was Close to Retiring, But Changed Mind After Seeing His Statue Raised

Not everyone gets a life-sized effigy made in their image for posterity. Not everyone, of course, is Deontay Wilder. The former heavyweight titlist and Olympic bronze medalist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was seriously considering hanging up the gloves after his knockout loss to Tyson Fury in their trilogy last October. But Wilder, 36, apparently had a change of heart after he witnessed a public unveiling of a life-size statue made in his likeness last May in his hometown. A visibly emotional Wilder could be seen greeting the honor with delight in videos that captured the moment.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Coolest World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

The 2022 Men's World Cup, set to be played in Qatar, is now less than two months away. In about eight weeks, the world's greatest soccer countries will descend on Qatar to play for the sport's top trophy. In recent years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has had a World Cup-feel, with...
SOCCER
Boxing Scene

Warren: Tyson Fury is Very Disappointed, We'll See Where it Goes

Frank Warren, co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has not spoken to his boxer since Monday's blowup over the stalled negotiations to finalize a domestic clash with Anthony Joshua. The two sides were discussing the possibility of a showdown for December 3 the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. On Monday,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder: I Hold Oleksandr Usyk To Be a Man of His Word

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is pleased with the recent news that unified champion Oleksandr Usyk would be ringside next month at Barclays Center in Brooklyn - where Wilder will return to the ring against Robert Helenius. Wilder will return for the first time since getting stopped by Tyson...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Tommy Fury To Return on November 13 Mayweather-Deji Card in Dubai

While Tyson Fury aims to solidify his next opponent, his younger brother will beat him back into the ring. BoxingScene.com has learned that Tommy Fury has been tabbed to fight on the undercard of the recently announced Floyd Mayweather-Deji exhibition bout on November 13 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. An opponent is being finalized for the unbeaten light heavyweight, with Paul Bamba—a Puerto Rican light heavyweight based out of New York City—as the frontrunner to land the assignment.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Bomac Views Spence As Tougher Fight For Crawford Than Charlo

Although a showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. remains at the top of nearly everyone’s must-see list, the Omaha, Nebraska, native has thrown around the possibility of moving up in weight to take on Jermell Charlo. With the truculent 154-pound undisputed champion standing firmly in Spence’s corner, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has stated on numerous occasions that he would be more than willing to strip Charlo of his championship status after doing the same to his good friend.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul Eager For 'Real Fight' With Mayweather: ‘I Want to Say I Got Your 0’

Jake Paul is all for trading sanctioned punches with boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. A few days after the Hall of Fame boxer called out the YouTuber-turned-cruiserweight curio to a “real fight”, Paul, 25, doubled down on his initial affirmative response. In a video posted on his social media Sunday, Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) insisted that he would take Mayweather up on his offer, however, with the caveat that he gets to weigh in at 175, while Mayweather gets to come in at 165.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Joe Joyce Confident His Pressure Would Get To Oleksandr Usyk

Joe Joyce is more motivated than ever to get his hands on WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Last weekend in Manchester, Joyce picked up the biggest win of his pro career when he knocked out former world champion Joseph Parker in the eleventh round. The victory gave...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Usyk on Joshua Outburst: ‘He Reminded Me of a Little Boy’

Oleksandr Usyk evidently felt that Anthony Joshua acted like a petulant child after their rematch. After Usyk, WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO champion from Ukraine, was announced the points winner over London’s Joshua last month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Joshua acted in a bizarre manner. First, he took two of Usyk’s belts and dropped them outside of the ring, and then he took the microphone and went on an extended rant. Joshua took issue with his critics, saying that he does not throw punches like the heavyweight of yore because of his size.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

WBC Prez Felt Canelo Dominated Golovkin, Praises Technical Strategy in Trilogy

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman was ringside earlier this month, to watch Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez retain his undisputed super middleweight crown with a dominant twelve round unanimous decision in his rematch with Gennadiy Golovkin. Their first two fights, which took places at middleweight in 2017 and 2018, were entertaining...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Nahir Albright Bags Decision Win Over Estivan Falcao in Essington

Nahir Albright took an eight-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Estivan Falcao in the lightweight main event of a seven bout card at The Clarion Hotel in Essington, Pennsylvania. The seven bout card was promoted by RDR Promotions. Albright fought well and landed precise right hands that kept Falcao from...
COMBAT SPORTS

