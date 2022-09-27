Read full article on original website
Mike Tyson snaps at Don King after seeing him for first time since suing for $100million
MIKE TYSON let his temper boil over after coming face to face with his former promoter Don King. Relations between the pair started to decline towards the end of Tyson's career with the boxer deciding to sue King in 1998. Tyson accused the promoter of stealing millions of dollars he...
TKO! Floyd Mayweather Victorious In Battle With New York Jeweler Over Alleged Unpaid $400k Bill
A New York jeweler’s lawsuit where Floyd Mayweather was accused of refusing to pay up on $400k in jewelry he took from the store has been thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a New York federal judge has dismissed all claims against Mayweather in the case brought by Eric & Co Trading Company. As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Mayweather was dragged to court by the New York jeweler over his failure to pay for items he took. The company said the ex-professional boxer was a regular who had purchased jewelry in...
Boxing Scene
Fury: Joyce Is No. 2 Heavyweight In The World; One Day We’ll Have To Find Out Who’s Better
Tyson Fury genuinely believed Joseph Parker could beat Joe Joyce on Saturday night. The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion openly rooted for Parker while seated ringside near Frank Warren, whose company co-promotes Fury and promotes Joyce. Fury and Parker spent plenty of rounds sparring against each other in recent years and they’ve become close friends.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Describes Altercation With Tank 'In the Club', Says 'He Just Wanted To Seem Tough’
Ryan Garcia may have gotten an unintentional preview for the fight he has famously clamored for. The popular lightweight contender from Victorville, California, revealed during an Instagram Live session that he had a run-in with his nemesis, Baltimore’s Gervonta Davis. The two fighters have been throwing periodic hints on social media suggesting that they may meet in the ring by the end of the year.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Says He Was Close to Retiring, But Changed Mind After Seeing His Statue Raised
Not everyone gets a life-sized effigy made in their image for posterity. Not everyone, of course, is Deontay Wilder. The former heavyweight titlist and Olympic bronze medalist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was seriously considering hanging up the gloves after his knockout loss to Tyson Fury in their trilogy last October. But Wilder, 36, apparently had a change of heart after he witnessed a public unveiling of a life-size statue made in his likeness last May in his hometown. A visibly emotional Wilder could be seen greeting the honor with delight in videos that captured the moment.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Embraces Showdown With Ruiz: 'I'm Looking Forward To Having a Fight With Ruiz'
Deontay Wilder likes the way Andy Ruiz thinks. The former heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said in an interview that he is all for matching up against Ruiz in the near future, echoing Ruiz’s own recent statements. Shortly after picking up a unanimous decision over Luis Ortiz earlier this month, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) called out Wilder to a fight.
BBC
Boxing Scene
Warren: Tyson Fury is Very Disappointed, We'll See Where it Goes
Frank Warren, co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has not spoken to his boxer since Monday's blowup over the stalled negotiations to finalize a domestic clash with Anthony Joshua. The two sides were discussing the possibility of a showdown for December 3 the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. On Monday,...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: I Hold Oleksandr Usyk To Be a Man of His Word
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is pleased with the recent news that unified champion Oleksandr Usyk would be ringside next month at Barclays Center in Brooklyn - where Wilder will return to the ring against Robert Helenius. Wilder will return for the first time since getting stopped by Tyson...
Boxing Scene
Barboza Jr. on Teofimo Lopez: He Hasn’t Done Sh!t in Our Division; Needs To Work His Way Back Up
Arnold Barboza Jr. doesn’t appreciate how Teofimo Lopez views him as a stepping stone. Barboza, the 30-year-old 140-pound contender from Los Angeles, figured he was a frontrunner to face Lopez, the former lightweight champion, in the latter’s debut at junior welterweight earlier this year. The two share the same promoter in Top Rank.
Boxing Scene
Tommy Fury To Return on November 13 Mayweather-Deji Card in Dubai
While Tyson Fury aims to solidify his next opponent, his younger brother will beat him back into the ring. BoxingScene.com has learned that Tommy Fury has been tabbed to fight on the undercard of the recently announced Floyd Mayweather-Deji exhibition bout on November 13 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. An opponent is being finalized for the unbeaten light heavyweight, with Paul Bamba—a Puerto Rican light heavyweight based out of New York City—as the frontrunner to land the assignment.
Boxing Scene
Bomac Views Spence As Tougher Fight For Crawford Than Charlo
Although a showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. remains at the top of nearly everyone’s must-see list, the Omaha, Nebraska, native has thrown around the possibility of moving up in weight to take on Jermell Charlo. With the truculent 154-pound undisputed champion standing firmly in Spence’s corner, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has stated on numerous occasions that he would be more than willing to strip Charlo of his championship status after doing the same to his good friend.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul Eager For 'Real Fight' With Mayweather: ‘I Want to Say I Got Your 0’
Jake Paul is all for trading sanctioned punches with boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. A few days after the Hall of Fame boxer called out the YouTuber-turned-cruiserweight curio to a “real fight”, Paul, 25, doubled down on his initial affirmative response. In a video posted on his social media Sunday, Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) insisted that he would take Mayweather up on his offer, however, with the caveat that he gets to weigh in at 175, while Mayweather gets to come in at 165.
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce Confident His Pressure Would Get To Oleksandr Usyk
Joe Joyce is more motivated than ever to get his hands on WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Last weekend in Manchester, Joyce picked up the biggest win of his pro career when he knocked out former world champion Joseph Parker in the eleventh round. The victory gave...
Boxing Scene
Usyk on Joshua Outburst: ‘He Reminded Me of a Little Boy’
Oleksandr Usyk evidently felt that Anthony Joshua acted like a petulant child after their rematch. After Usyk, WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO champion from Ukraine, was announced the points winner over London’s Joshua last month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Joshua acted in a bizarre manner. First, he took two of Usyk’s belts and dropped them outside of the ring, and then he took the microphone and went on an extended rant. Joshua took issue with his critics, saying that he does not throw punches like the heavyweight of yore because of his size.
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez Felt Canelo Dominated Golovkin, Praises Technical Strategy in Trilogy
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman was ringside earlier this month, to watch Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez retain his undisputed super middleweight crown with a dominant twelve round unanimous decision in his rematch with Gennadiy Golovkin. Their first two fights, which took places at middleweight in 2017 and 2018, were entertaining...
Boxing Scene
Nahir Albright Bags Decision Win Over Estivan Falcao in Essington
Nahir Albright took an eight-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Estivan Falcao in the lightweight main event of a seven bout card at The Clarion Hotel in Essington, Pennsylvania. The seven bout card was promoted by RDR Promotions. Albright fought well and landed precise right hands that kept Falcao from...
Ádám Borics Set to Derail Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire at Bellator 286
'I’m the best in the world. I’m excited to show that and become the champion,' Borics says.
