Ian departs Florida; Warming trend underway at home
Skies are clear and another chilly start this morning underway at home. Temperatures have cooled to the lower 40s and upper 30s overnight, and patchy frost is forming in the outlying areas through sunrise. Bright sun and less wind will make for a beautiful day, as winds flow from the northeast at 5-10 mph. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 60s, still slightly below the seasonal average of 73°.
Powerful hurricane Ian makes landfall while chilly weather continues here
Dangerous hurricane Ian made landfall shortly after 3pm Wednesday near Captiva Island in southwest Florida. High wind, heavy rain and surf continues into the night. Hurricane Ian made landfall shortly after 3:00 pm Wednesday north of Captiva near Cayo Costa, FL as a category 4 storm. This is the third category four or higher storm in the past five years to hit Florida, most recently Michael (2018) and Erma (2017). Just after 4pm, gusts reached over 120 mph at Punta Gorda, the location of the mainland landfall before power was lost to the device. Incredible gusts were also measured at Cape Coral (110 mph) and Ft Myers (98 mph).
Indiana Task Force 1 activated as Hurricane Ian nears Florida
Indiana Task Force 1 has been activated to deploy in support of Hurricane Ian, which is heading toward Florida after making landfall in Cuba. https://fox59.com/news/indiana-task-force-1-activated-as-hurricane-ian-nears-florida/
Ian makes landfall today; Indiana remains tranquil
Skies are mostly clear and temperatures chilly to begin our Wednesday morning, as patchy frost is forming away from downtown. This is quite an air mass that continues to keep temperatures way down for late September! Expect more sunshine and dry weather to hold for this afternoon, as lake-effect showers remain in northern Indiana.
Hoosier Guardsmen to join hurricane relief effort in Florida
INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Indiana National Guard will deploy to Florida to assist in the relief effort that will follow Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. A team with the with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade will leave Thursday morning from the...
Hoosiers in Florida await Hurricane Ian’s arrival
Indianapolis native Angie Barnes said Hurricane Ian is the fourth hurricane she’s stood up against since moving to Florida six years ago. ”Preparing for a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle,” she said. ”I started prepping on Friday: going to Costco, getting the waters, the food, the non-perishables, using up as much food as we have in the freezer just in case we do lose power we’re not losing all of that food.”
Tracking Hurricane Ian’s impact on Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — People around the Tampa Bay area will soon be returning home after Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday on Florida’s west coast as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane. WFLA has crews stationed around the area, safely monitoring conditions as the storm gets...
‘Snakey crocodile-face’: New prehistoric sea monster discovered in Wyoming
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Researchers have discovered a new type of prehistoric sea creature whose name translates to “snakey crocodile-face.”. A team led by College of Charleston geology professor Scott Persons is behind the discovery of the Serpentisuchops, described as a “beast that swam the seas while dinosaurs walked the earth 70 million years ago.” It belongs in the group of animals known as plesiosaurs.
Indiana State Museum to host Fright Night & Twilight Tales next month
Indiana State Museum to host Fright Night & Twilight …. Avon Grandmother, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at …. Greenwood police looking for help finding Hummer …. Pair of suspects being investigated for a series …. Greenwood hit and run. Indy Jazz Fest Returns this weekend. Angela Answers: the fentanyl crisis and...
Feds: Some Indiana Dairy Queen locations violated child labor laws
Dairy Queen locations in Indiana and Michigan operated by a Fort Wayne-based company violated child labor laws, federal officials say. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/feds-some-indiana-dairy-queen-locations-violated-child-labor-laws/
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
Made in Indiana: ‘Adorably strange’ miniature dolls
INDIANAPOLIS — Mandy Crandell found herself bored in the evenings after she started her first job in 2007, so she began experimenting with making miniature dolls. Her first was the Lydia Deetz character from “Beetlejuice,” and now you’ll find everything from Care Bears to Michael Myers dolls on her Etsy store, PlanetGloom.
FOX59 Morning News
This week is national college application week and the state wants to help young Hoosiers get a good start on their higher education. The Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education, Chris Lowry has a look at what's available to students.
