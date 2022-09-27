Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Toddler shot while sitting in car seat in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A 3-year-old boy has life threatening injuries after he was shot while sitting in a parked car, on North Clinton Avenue Wednesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department. Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots. Chief David Smith said the child was...
WHEC TV-10
Two people charged with shooting of 3-year-old boy on North Clinton Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people have been charged with Wednesday’s shooting of a 3-year-old boy on North Clinton Avenue. The boy is in critical but stable condition at Strong Hospital, following emergency surgery. Rochester police identified one of the suspects as 34-year-old Travis Lewis III. The other suspected...
RPD seeking assistance in identifying shooting suspect
At around 8: 50 p.m. offers responded to a report of a person shot.
WHEC TV-10
25-year-old man hospitalized with stab wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 25-year-old is in the hospital after being stabbed in the upper body. He is expected to survive. Rochester police responded to Strong Hospital at around 7 p.m. for reports of a walk-in stabbing victim. Officers said the victim refused to cooperate with them, so they don’t know the location of the stabbing.
WHEC TV-10
Parma man arrested, charged following domestic incident
PARMA, N.Y. — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies made an arrest after a domestic situation in Parma on Wednesday morning. Ricky Premo is charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Deputies say a woman called 911 from outside a home on Winding Country Lane around 3:30 a.m. A man inside the home refused to leave.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Facing Charges For a Shooting in the Town of Greece
Greece police have charged a Rochester man in a shooting that left a woman in serious condition. It happened yesterday morning at an address on Stone Road. The woman is expected to survive. Twenty-one-year-old Jose Acevedo is charged with assault, endangering a child, and two gun crimes. He was ordered...
iheart.com
Irondequoit Police Investigating a Series of Home Burglaries and Car Thefts
Irondequoit police are investigating a series home burglaries and car thefts in the Edgecreek Trail neighborhood, near 590 and Norton Street. Items were taken from several homes, and thieves took six vehicles. Police believe one group of five people is responsible for all the crimes. One vehicle has been recovered,...
WHEC TV-10
Father believes murders of his son and RPD’s Mazurkiewicz have deeper connections to the same man from Boston
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday morning, accused RPD cop killer Kelvin Vickers is in court, only this time he’s going to be officially charged with killing two more people from Rochester. The grand jury indicted Vickers on Tuesday for the July murders of Richard “Ricky” Collinge III, MyJel Rand...
WHEC TV-10
13 WHAM
Rochester Police identify man shot and killed in Weaver Street homicide
Rochester, N.Y. — RPD has identified the man who was shot and killed on Weaver Street on Wednesday, September 21. BACKGROUND | Three shootings within an hour leave one dead, four wounded in Rochester. Officers say the victim was 40-year-old Carlos Roman-Morales, a well-known and well-liked homeless man in...
13 WHAM
Gates gas station robbery, assault suspect arrested again
Gates, N.Y. — A woman accused of pepper-spraying two gas station employees and stealing cigarettes earlier this month has been arrested again. Kaila Rivera, 34, of Rochester allegedly entered the Speedway station on Elmgrove Road Sept. 15 with Domiyon Taylor, 38, of Schenectady. The pair allegedly fled in a stolen vehicle after the attack and robbery.
WHEC TV-10
13 WHAM
Vigil held to remember retired Rochester Police officer
Rochester, N.Y. — The search is underway for suspects in the slaying of a retired Rochester police officer. The circumstances around Keith booker's death are also under investigation. Booker was shot and killed on Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Park early Sunday morning. Monday night at the same spot Rochester...
WHEC TV-10
Police asking for help in identifying shooting suspect
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are trying to find a man believed to be responsible for a shooting. They’re asking you to take a good look at the pictures above. The shooting happened back on Sept. 9 on Dewey Avenue near Emerson Street just before 9 p.m. If you recognize...
WHEC TV-10
21-year-old suspect arrested for shooting 24-year-old in Greece
GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police responded to the 1700 block of Stone Road on Tuesday morning for a person shot. Officers found a 24-year-old woman, of Greece, with a gunshot wound to her lower body. The woman is in serious condition, but is expected to recover. Detectives charged the...
WHEC TV-10
Three Rochester residents arrested for robbery in Victor
VICTOR, N.Y. — New York State police arrested three Rochester residents for a robbery in Victor. Troopers arrested 22-year-old Maraje M. Miller, 26-year-old Shakela R. Smith, and 28-year-old Oshane Williams for stealing about $1,000 in merchandise from a store in Victor. They’re also accused of threatening store employees with...
WHEC TV-10
Retired RPD officer murdered after crashing his car Sunday morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 62nd murder victim in the city is a retired Rochester police officer. William Keith Booker was shot and killed in his car after a crash early Sunday morning. Booker was the father to a five-year-old girl. In a statement, Booker’s family called him “a beloved...
13 WHAM
Man arrested for shooting in Greece Tuesday morning
Greece, N.Y. — The Greece Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday morning on Stone Road. Police say a 24-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her lower body. She has serious injuries but is expected to survive. Through investigation police arrested Jose Acevedo, 21, with assault,...
WUHF
Crime Stoppers: Investigating two Fairport robberies
In this week's installment of Crime Stoppers, Fairport Police Chief Matthew Barnes and Officer Connor Cantwell joined Good Day Rochester to ask for help in identifying the suspects in two recent robberies in Fairport. Additionally: Crime Stoppers this week is calling your attention to 37-year-old Markissa Metzger, who's wanted for...
