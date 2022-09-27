ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

Toddler shot while sitting in car seat in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A 3-year-old boy has life threatening injuries after he was shot while sitting in a parked car, on North Clinton Avenue Wednesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department. Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots. Chief David Smith said the child was...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people charged with shooting of 3-year-old boy on North Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people have been charged with Wednesday’s shooting of a 3-year-old boy on North Clinton Avenue. The boy is in critical but stable condition at Strong Hospital, following emergency surgery. Rochester police identified one of the suspects as 34-year-old Travis Lewis III. The other suspected...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

25-year-old man hospitalized with stab wound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 25-year-old is in the hospital after being stabbed in the upper body. He is expected to survive. Rochester police responded to Strong Hospital at around 7 p.m. for reports of a walk-in stabbing victim. Officers said the victim refused to cooperate with them, so they don’t know the location of the stabbing.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Accidents
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Parma man arrested, charged following domestic incident

PARMA, N.Y. — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies made an arrest after a domestic situation in Parma on Wednesday morning. Ricky Premo is charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Deputies say a woman called 911 from outside a home on Winding Country Lane around 3:30 a.m. A man inside the home refused to leave.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Facing Charges For a Shooting in the Town of Greece

Greece police have charged a Rochester man in a shooting that left a woman in serious condition. It happened yesterday morning at an address on Stone Road. The woman is expected to survive. Twenty-one-year-old Jose Acevedo is charged with assault, endangering a child, and two gun crimes. He was ordered...
GREECE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Strong Hospital
WHEC TV-10

Deputies say domestic incident in Parma ended peacefully

PARMA, N.Y. — A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a domestic incident in Parma just ended a short time ago. A woman called police from outside a home on Winding Country Lane at around 3:30 a.m. A man inside the home refused to leave for some time.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police identify man shot and killed in Weaver Street homicide

Rochester, N.Y. — RPD has identified the man who was shot and killed on Weaver Street on Wednesday, September 21. BACKGROUND | Three shootings within an hour leave one dead, four wounded in Rochester. Officers say the victim was 40-year-old Carlos Roman-Morales, a well-known and well-liked homeless man in...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Gates gas station robbery, assault suspect arrested again

Gates, N.Y. — A woman accused of pepper-spraying two gas station employees and stealing cigarettes earlier this month has been arrested again. Kaila Rivera, 34, of Rochester allegedly entered the Speedway station on Elmgrove Road Sept. 15 with Domiyon Taylor, 38, of Schenectady. The pair allegedly fled in a stolen vehicle after the attack and robbery.
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester woman arrested for theft at Byrne Dairy gas station

GATES, N.Y. — Last week, we told you about a Rochester woman arrested after police say she pepper sprayed a store clerk and stole cigarettes from a gas station. Gates police say that woman: Kaila Rivera is in trouble with the law once again. Rivera was released from police custody on Wednesday.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
13 WHAM

Vigil held to remember retired Rochester Police officer

Rochester, N.Y. — The search is underway for suspects in the slaying of a retired Rochester police officer. The circumstances around Keith booker's death are also under investigation. Booker was shot and killed on Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Park early Sunday morning. Monday night at the same spot Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police asking for help in identifying shooting suspect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are trying to find a man believed to be responsible for a shooting. They’re asking you to take a good look at the pictures above. The shooting happened back on Sept. 9 on Dewey Avenue near Emerson Street just before 9 p.m. If you recognize...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

21-year-old suspect arrested for shooting 24-year-old in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police responded to the 1700 block of Stone Road on Tuesday morning for a person shot. Officers found a 24-year-old woman, of Greece, with a gunshot wound to her lower body. The woman is in serious condition, but is expected to recover. Detectives charged the...
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three Rochester residents arrested for robbery in Victor

VICTOR, N.Y. — New York State police arrested three Rochester residents for a robbery in Victor. Troopers arrested 22-year-old Maraje M. Miller, 26-year-old Shakela R. Smith, and 28-year-old Oshane Williams for stealing about $1,000 in merchandise from a store in Victor. They’re also accused of threatening store employees with...
VICTOR, NY
WHEC TV-10

Retired RPD officer murdered after crashing his car Sunday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 62nd murder victim in the city is a retired Rochester police officer. William Keith Booker was shot and killed in his car after a crash early Sunday morning. Booker was the father to a five-year-old girl. In a statement, Booker’s family called him “a beloved...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested for shooting in Greece Tuesday morning

Greece, N.Y. — The Greece Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday morning on Stone Road. Police say a 24-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her lower body. She has serious injuries but is expected to survive. Through investigation police arrested Jose Acevedo, 21, with assault,...
GREECE, NY
WUHF

Crime Stoppers: Investigating two Fairport robberies

In this week's installment of Crime Stoppers, Fairport Police Chief Matthew Barnes and Officer Connor Cantwell joined Good Day Rochester to ask for help in identifying the suspects in two recent robberies in Fairport. Additionally: Crime Stoppers this week is calling your attention to 37-year-old Markissa Metzger, who's wanted for...
FAIRPORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy