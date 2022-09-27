ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

North Korea says U.S. joint naval drills may lead to ‘brink of war’

By Thomas Maresca
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- North Korea 's ambassador to the United Nations blamed the "growing hostility" of the United States for his regime's nuclear weapons buildup and warned that ongoing U.S.-South Korea naval exercises could drive the countries to the "brink of war."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vpUoP_0iBmZfjs00
Kim Song, permanent representative of the North Korea to the United Nations, addresses the general debate of the General Assembly on Monday. Photo by Manuel Elías/UN

"The security environment of the Korean Peninsula is now caught in a vicious cycle of tensions and confrontation due to the growing hostility of the United States and its following forces against the DPRK," Ambassador Kim Song said Monday in an address to the U.N. General Assembly .

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

"Recently, it is heading into a much more dangerous phase," he said.

South Korea and the United States began four days of joint naval drills Monday featuring the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and its strike group.

Pyongyang has regularly condemned joint exercises on the Korean Peninsula, characterizing them as a rehearsal for an invasion. On Monday, Kim said that they were the cause of "serious concerns."

"Obviously, this is an extremely dangerous act of igniting the fuse to drive the situation on the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war," he said.

Pyongyang has conducted a record number of weapons tests this year, including its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch since 2017, and officials in Seoul and Washington have assessed that the secretive regime is poised for its seventh nuclear detonation.

North Korea also recently announced a new law officially declaring itself a nuclear weapons state and giving it the right to launch pre-emptive nuclear strikes.

Kim claimed that Pyongyang was "compelled" to adopt the policy "in defiance of the U.S. hostility."

"The United States should clearly understand that its heinous and hostile policy against the DPRK over the past 30 years had just brought about today's reality, and ask and answer itself and ponder over how far it would prolong this situation in the future," he said.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said during a briefing on Monday that Pyongyang swings back and forth between periods of engagement with Washington and periods of provocation.

"It's very clear that we're in a period of provocation now," Price said.

"None of these provocations have or will change our essential orientation -- that is, our stalwart commitment to the defense of the ROK and Japan, our treaty allies," he added.

The Republic of Korea is the official name of South Korea.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will arrive in South Korea on Thursday after leading a delegation to Japan for the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe . Her itinerary will include a visit to the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea, according to officials.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 188

Michael Griffin
4d ago

all this talk of nuclear conflict with all these different countries now is getting out of hand. looks like God's prediction of the end of the world is coming near

Reply(8)
48
Steven Lazzari
4d ago

it's the same thing over and over again and again North Korea just passed a law to use nuclear weapons first if North Korea feels threatened, so fire the first shoot obviously North Korea feels threatened

Reply(14)
23
Alexis Peralta
4d ago

every time NK fire a missile someone should fire a missile into NK.. I Believe they will get the point..

Reply(2)
37
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch

The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
MILITARY
Newsweek

North Korea Tells U.S. to 'Keep Its Mouth Shut' as It Denies Arming Russia

North Korea has warned the U.S. to "keep its mouth shut" after denying that it exported weapons to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recent Russian military supply difficulties have forced Moscow to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, according to a New York Times report citing declassified U.S. intelligence this month. North Korea has openly sided with Russia during the war, being the only country besides Syria and Russia to officially recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk.
MILITARY
DOPE Quick Reads

After Joe Biden Accused N. Korea of Violating Sanctions, the Nation Will Release a New Sub That Fires Ballistic Missiles

Recently, reports have surfaced indicating that images have been revealed of the Sinpo South Shipyard on the east coast of North Korea. The images were taken on Sep. 18, 2022. The reports allege that there were "six barges and vessels gathered around the construction hall quay." The new vessel is a submarine that can purportedly carry missiles. [i]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Business Insider

Putin's nuclear threats indicate the president is increasingly aware of how limited his military options are in Ukraine, Russia expert speculates

Vladimir Putin on Wednesday escalated his war in Ukraine with a direct threat of nuclear warfare. But experts say the threat indicates that Putin is running out of military options. Putin is increasingly "aware of how limited his actual military options are," one expert said. Vladimir Putin on Wednesday threatened...
POLITICS
Newsweek

How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb

"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Shinzo Abe
nationalinterest.org

Outmatched: Russia Can’t Compete With NATO Air Power

The number of U.S. and allied fifth-generation aircraft, such as the F-35 stealth fighter, will make it difficult for Russia to compete for air supremacy since it only operates a small batch of Su-57 fifth-generation aircraft. The United States and NATO are stepping up Bomber Task Force missions throughout Europe...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Tests#North And South Korea#The United Nations#The General Assembly#The U N General Assembly
Newsweek

Russia's Nuclear 'Satan 2' Missile Compared to U.S. Minuteman

Russia's "Satan 2" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is said by its manufacturer to be unparalleled worldwide, though experts believe the threat of its use might exceed the power of the weapon. Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stern warning to the West this week, implying he would use his weapons...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'

Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
WashingtonExaminer

Doomsday scenario: Simulation reveals nuclear war with Russia would cause 90 million casualties

It is predicted that over 90 million people would be dead or injured in a war between the United States and Russia, Princeton University researchers discovered. Researchers at the Princeton Program on Science and Global Security created a simulated war using realistic nuclear weapons positions, targets, and fatality estimates to show the consequences that a nuclear war could have on both countries and the world, according to the project’s website.
MILITARY
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

China is building a robot army – here’s the video

The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
TECHNOLOGY
Newsweek

Nuclear War Simulator Shows What War With Russia Would Look Like

A simulation shows how a nuclear war between Russia and NATO could potentially play out in a horrific scenario that would result in the deaths of millions of people around the world within hours. The four-minute audiovisual piece called "Plan A", which was developed by researchers associated with Princeton University's...
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
457K+
Followers
65K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy