UpNorthLive.com
Manistee County to start fixing early childcare gaps
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --The need for affordable childcare is already being addressed here in northern Michigan. People from across Manistee County were invited to a townhall Wednesday evening held by the Manistee Community Foundation. In a room packed with people looking for a solution, the Manistee Community Foundation presented...
9&10 News
Baby Born on the Side of the Road in Grand Traverse County
Statistics show more than 10,000 babies are born every day in the US, fewer than 300 a day here in Michigan. But northern Michigan’s newest baby found a unique way to make an appearance. That baby arrived Tuesday morning with the help of officers from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department, and a 911 dispatcher.
UpNorthLive.com
Juvenile detention center closing raises questions for sheriff's office
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan juvenile detention center is closing its doors this week. A shocking decision, catching at least one law enforcement agency using the facility off guard. Starting October 2, there will be 24 juvenile detention centers in the state of Michigan as the Roscommon...
UpNorthLive.com
New legislation boosts budget for 'back road' patrols
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan has a lot of so-called "back roads.” Law enforcement calls them secondary roads. They don't get as much attention to maintain them or to patrol them. But as of Tuesday, that is changing. "Miles and miles. I can't give you a number...
UpNorthLive.com
New tolling systems in place at international bridge crossings from Michigan to Ontario
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The agencies in charge of two international bridge crossings on the Michigan-Ontario border unveiled new tolling systems Wednesday. Officials said the upgrades will help move traffic and improve customer service. Under a $9.3 million contract, the previous toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International...
UpNorthLive.com
Emmet County Board of Commissioners to discuss transit
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- For years, the idea of a transit authority in Emmet County has been a hot-button issue. Thursday night, Emmet County’s Board of Commissioners will be discussing the options with the benefits and drawbacks for the community. Many of the complaints referenced EMGO, a transit...
UpNorthLive.com
State park projects break ground, new online tool to track progress
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Visitors to some state parks across northern Michigan will notice some improvements. The changes underway at Straits and Cheboygan state parks include new camping amenities and other upgrades. The funding for the projects is from a portion of the $250 million American Rescue Plan Act dedicated...
95.3 MNC
Less than one week left to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit
Qualified homeowners or renters have less than a week to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit. Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify for the credit to help pay their energy bills, but applications are due on or before Friday. The state Treasury...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan Legislature considers bills requiring lead filters in school water fountains
LANSING, Mich. — Lawmakers in Lansing pushed to take steps in stopping lead from getting into kids' drinking water at schools and child care centers. Michigan made international headlines and dealt with years of tribulations over the lead found in its water, but state lawmakers are now considering legislation that would help protect the youngest generation of Michiganders from invisible threats in the water.
abc12.com
Mackinac Bridge Authority opposes effort to let farm equipment cross
MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority has come out against a bill that would allow farmers to drive their equipment across the bridge between Michigan's two peninsulas. Senate Bills 1014 and 1078 would change Michigan's vehicle codes to allow farm equipment on the Mackinac Bridge. Farmers currently...
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
9&10 News
Dixon Tours Cadillac Casting, Touts Michigan’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Style Bill
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon was in Cadillac Tuesday to meet with one of the area’s largest manufacturers. Dixon met with, and toured, Cadillac Casting Tuesday morning. Coming from the industry herself, she says she can connect with manufacturers and make Michigan more suitable for growth. “It just feels...
Grand Rapids area election worker charged with 2 felonies for misconduct at August primary
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A primary election worker in a Grand Rapids area township is facing two felonies for what Kent County leaders say involved illegally accessing a machine with a thumb drive. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the charges Wednesday, Sept. 28 against the man, who worked the...
$3M in upgrades underway at 2 waterfront Northern Michigan state parks
LANSING, MI – Camping improvement projects are underway at two Michigan state parks. The projects at Straits State Park in Mackinac County and Cheboygan State Park in Cheboygan County are the first of 11 across the state made possible by a slice of American Rescue Plan Act funds. “The...
UpNorthLive.com
Weighing the pros and cons of electric school buses
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Electric vehicles are making headlines as a way to save money on fuel and cut down on pollution. One northern Michigan school district is at the head of the class when it comes to testing out electric buses and another district is ready to join the trend.
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
Parents can get free Pack n' Plays and car seats through West MI organization
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eligible parents in Kent County can receive a free Pack n' Play and car seat through Family Futures. It's part of an initiative during National Baby Safety Month. "Two to three babies die every day due to unsafe sleep-related causes in Michigan," said Blakelee Dunkleberg,...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Spectrum Health West Michigan breaks ground on orthopedic center
A new health center will bring orthopedic urgent care, an ambulatory surgery center, physical and occupational therapy, performance training spaces and more together in one facility. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground yesterday, Sept. 27, on the Orthopedic Health and Performance Center, a new 117,000-square-foot building and grounds at...
WLUC
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
UpNorthLive.com
New Traverse City Senior Center project in beginning stages
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBn/WGTU) -- Traverse City commissioners got an update on the project to rebuild a new senior center Monday night. The commission was presented the updated site plan, as well as the cost estimate, and tentative timeline of construction. The project is expected to cost around $10.2...
