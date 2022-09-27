ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leelanau County, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Manistee County to start fixing early childcare gaps

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --The need for affordable childcare is already being addressed here in northern Michigan. People from across Manistee County were invited to a townhall Wednesday evening held by the Manistee Community Foundation. In a room packed with people looking for a solution, the Manistee Community Foundation presented...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Baby Born on the Side of the Road in Grand Traverse County

Statistics show more than 10,000 babies are born every day in the US, fewer than 300 a day here in Michigan. But northern Michigan’s newest baby found a unique way to make an appearance. That baby arrived Tuesday morning with the help of officers from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department, and a 911 dispatcher.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Juvenile detention center closing raises questions for sheriff's office

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan juvenile detention center is closing its doors this week. A shocking decision, catching at least one law enforcement agency using the facility off guard. Starting October 2, there will be 24 juvenile detention centers in the state of Michigan as the Roscommon...
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

New legislation boosts budget for 'back road' patrols

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan has a lot of so-called "back roads.” Law enforcement calls them secondary roads. They don't get as much attention to maintain them or to patrol them. But as of Tuesday, that is changing. "Miles and miles. I can't give you a number...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Emmet County Board of Commissioners to discuss transit

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- For years, the idea of a transit authority in Emmet County has been a hot-button issue. Thursday night, Emmet County’s Board of Commissioners will be discussing the options with the benefits and drawbacks for the community. Many of the complaints referenced EMGO, a transit...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

State park projects break ground, new online tool to track progress

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Visitors to some state parks across northern Michigan will notice some improvements. The changes underway at Straits and Cheboygan state parks include new camping amenities and other upgrades. The funding for the projects is from a portion of the $250 million American Rescue Plan Act dedicated...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Less than one week left to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit

Qualified homeowners or renters have less than a week to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit. Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify for the credit to help pay their energy bills, but applications are due on or before Friday. The state Treasury...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan Legislature considers bills requiring lead filters in school water fountains

LANSING, Mich. — Lawmakers in Lansing pushed to take steps in stopping lead from getting into kids' drinking water at schools and child care centers. Michigan made international headlines and dealt with years of tribulations over the lead found in its water, but state lawmakers are now considering legislation that would help protect the youngest generation of Michiganders from invisible threats in the water.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Mackinac Bridge Authority opposes effort to let farm equipment cross

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority has come out against a bill that would allow farmers to drive their equipment across the bridge between Michigan's two peninsulas. Senate Bills 1014 and 1078 would change Michigan's vehicle codes to allow farm equipment on the Mackinac Bridge. Farmers currently...
MACKINAW CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Weighing the pros and cons of electric school buses

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Electric vehicles are making headlines as a way to save money on fuel and cut down on pollution. One northern Michigan school district is at the head of the class when it comes to testing out electric buses and another district is ready to join the trend.
CADILLAC, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Spectrum Health West Michigan breaks ground on orthopedic center

A new health center will bring orthopedic urgent care, an ambulatory surgery center, physical and occupational therapy, performance training spaces and more together in one facility. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground yesterday, Sept. 27, on the Orthopedic Health and Performance Center, a new 117,000-square-foot building and grounds at...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

New Traverse City Senior Center project in beginning stages

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBn/WGTU) -- Traverse City commissioners got an update on the project to rebuild a new senior center Monday night. The commission was presented the updated site plan, as well as the cost estimate, and tentative timeline of construction. The project is expected to cost around $10.2...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

