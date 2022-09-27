ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Inmates protesting inside Alabama prisons over conditions

By Madison Neal
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rnxbx_0iBmXUuL00

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) says inmates have stopped performing their duties in prisons across the state as part of a protest against living conditions inside the facilities.

The strike comes as loved ones rallied outside ADOC in Montgomery on Monday calling for prison reform and better conditions.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for sexual abuse of a child under 12

“The strike does not end until the demands are met,” said one rally attendee.

A full list of demands from protestors includes the following:

  • Repeal the Habitual Offender Law immediately
  • Make the presumptive sentencing standards retroactive immediately
  • Repeal the drive-by shooting statute
  • Create a state-wide Conviction Integrity Unit
  • Mandatory parole criteria that will guarantee parole to all eligible persons who meet the criteria
  • Streamlined review process for medical furloughs and review of elderly incarcerated individuals for immediate release
  • Reduction of the 30-year minimum for juvenile offenders to no more than 15 years before they are eligible for parole
  • Do away with life without parole

“A sentence in Alabama’s prison system should not be an automatic death sentence, and that is exactly what it’s become,” said rally organizer Christina Horvat.

Man allegedly impersonating law enforcement at Marshall County bars held on $100k bond

Prisons in Alabama have been a major talking point for years after the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) began an investigation into facilities across the state back in 2016.

Four years later, the DOJ filed a lawsuit against ADOC over the conditions, saying inmates were being denied their eighth and fourteenth amendment rights.

They are not getting their medical treatments, their basic human rights met,” said Horvat.

Family members say the prison protests at facilities across the state aim to bring awareness to the poor conditions.

Fire breaks out at Amazon Fulfillment Center

“Everybody is unified to stop giving them free labor, and it’s not because of the work conditions,” Horvat explained. “These guys aren’t complaining about working. They are just not going to help them do their job anymore after everything that’s been taken away from them.”

Just last week, the family of Kastellio Vaughan , who is serving a 25-year sentence at the Elmore Correctional Facility, released disturbing photos of Vaughan looking emaciated and unable to sit up after having surgery in August and taken back to the prison. ADOC has refused to comment on Vaughan’s condition.

“What we saw on this video that surfaced recently of the brother Kastellio, that was something we have seen for years. His situation just highlighted what’s been going on in prisons for years,” said one protestor to the crowd standing in front of ADOC’s Headquarters.

News 19 spoke with one mother of a non-violent offender whose son is in the Limestone Correctional Facility. She says her son reported only getting one slice of bread and one slice of cheese for breakfast on Monday. After they last spoke Monday morning, the prison went on lockdown.

“I feel like they are starving them on purpose because they knew this was going to happen today, and the state doesn’t have enough employees to do these jobs so they have to rely on the inmates to do them,” said one mother with an incarcerated son.

ADOC issued this statement to News 19:

“The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has had reports of inmate worker stoppages at all major Correctional Facilities in the state. Controlled movement and other security measures have been deployed. The ADOC does not comment on security procedures due to the safety of the inmates, our staff, and the public. According to Commissioner John Hamm, ‘All facilities are operational and there have been no disruption of critical services.’ All meals are happening.”

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement:

“Governor Ivey is, first and foremost, committed to ensuring public safety, plain and simple. These “demands” – as the protestors refer to them – are unreasonable and would flat out not be welcomed in Alabama. It is also important for these protestors to understand that a lot of their demands would require legislation, not unilateral action. Some of these demands suggest that criminals like murderers and serial child sex offenders can walk the streets, and I can tell you that will never happen in the state of Alabama where we will always prioritize the safety of our citizens.

Governor Ivey appreciates the work of the correctional staff – the boots on the ground – who come to work each day to serve the people of Alabama by keeping our inmates and the public safe. Thanks to the Alabama Legislature, we can also look forward to the construction of new prison facilities that will create all around better conditions to live, work and rehabilitate. There has been no governor more focused on improving the state’s corrections system and bolstering public safety than Governor Ivey.”

Gina Maiola, communications director for the office of Governor Kay Ivey
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 13

Addis howard Hughes
2d ago

ya'll ain't served a month let alone a bid, until you get 20years for a gram of dope and then get in and witness 7 murders, don't fix your mouths to call prison luxurious. Go write a bad check, get convicted, then get housed with violent criminals...then talk about prison

Reply
4
Terry Brumback
2d ago

Inmates don’t go on strike unless there’s some type of outside activist making promises that aren’t realistic or workable

Reply
2
Related
utv44.com

Alabama prisoners refusing to work days into protest

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama inmates were in their second day of a work strike Tuesday, refusing to labor in prison kitchens, laundries and factories to protest conditions in the state’s overcrowded, understaffed lock-ups. Prisoners including those who provide food, laundry and janitorial services refused to show up...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Society
Montgomery, AL
Society
wvtm13.com

Alabama prison inmate worker strike at state correctional facilities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Corrections said Monday it is dealing with inmate worker strikes at all of its major prisons in the state. Learn more in the video above. The ADOC said security measures were being employed but would not comment on the security measure procedures.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Inmate worker stoppages reported at Alabama's prisons

The Alabama Department of Corrections received reports of inmate worker stoppages at all major correctional facilities in Alabama. The ADOC said security measures were being employed, but will not comment on the security measure procedures. “All facilities are operational and there have been no disruption of critical services," said commissioner...
ALABAMA STATE
wvasfm.org

Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry

The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed the records after images circulating online 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan at Elmore Correctional Facility have prompted a public outcry on social media. Thousands of people have shared a post made by a Mobile woman who says she received alarming images of her brother from inside the facility saying, “get help.”
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

What's happening in Alabama's prison system?

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's Note: This story was originally published on ALReporter.com. Incarcerated workers at all of Alabama’s major correctional facilities have begun a general strike and protest of conditions and legislation that organizers believe have created “a humanitarian crisis” within the state prison system, according to sources within the correctional system and the Alabama Department of Corrections.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hamm
WAAY-TV

Ivey's office responds to prison protest: Inmate demands are 'unreasonable,' unwelcomed in Alabama

A spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey's office responded to an ongoing strike among Alabama inmates Monday, calling their demands "unreasonable" and unwelcome in the state. Communications Director Gina Maiola said Ivey remains, first and foremost, committed to ensuring public safety. She said protestors need to understand that many of their demands require legislative action that "will never happen in the state of Alabama."
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Citizens Protest in Support of Rights of Alabama Prison Inmates Across the State

Prison reform is often an unpopular topic across the state– as many believe the rights of inmates in the criminal justice system are being mishandled, leaving those inmates to suffer with physical and mental illness that seemingly go untreated. Today, protesters met at the Criminal Justice Center in downtown Montgomery in support of the rights of inmates across the state.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Legislature#The Inmates#Prison Reform#Adoc#Marshall County
wbrc.com

Alabama inmates on strike for better prison conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inmates across multiple Alabama prisons are striking and refusing to do their jobs until conditions improve. This comes after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Alabama over unsafe conditions inside the state’s male prisons. The Alabama Department of Corrections said inmates are striking...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Incarcerated individuals at Staton “in an uproar” after meals cut to twice a day

An image of food being served to incarcerated individuals during an incarcerated workers' strike in Alabama correctional facilities. Free Alabama Movement/Twitter. The situation within Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County, a medium-security facility housing more than 1,300 incarcerated men, is becoming increasingly volatile after incarcerated workers systemwide began a general strike and protest of conditions within the Alabama correctional system, according to a source in the Staton facility.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
MyArkLaMiss

Attorneys allege Alabama inmate tortured by Department of Corrections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL)- A group of renowned civil rights attorneys are now representing an Alabama inmate after pictures showing him emaciated and barely able to sit up went viral on social media.  The disturbing images of Kastellio Vaughan sparked outrage, sorrow, and allegations of abuse and neglect inside Alabama‘s Elmore Correctional Facility. Now, Civil Rights […]
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

ADOC responding to reports of inmate worker strikes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), is responding to reports of inmate worker stoppages. According to a statement from ADOC, the reported stoppages have occurred at all major correctional facilities in the state. The statement says that ADOC has employed extra security measures including controlled movement.
alabamanews.net

New details released related to medical care of Kastello Vaughan

The Alabama Department of Corrections has released new details related to the Kastello Vaughan’s medical history. Officials with ADOC say Vaughan signed the Inmate Authorization for Release of Health Records, which allows. the ADOC to disclose additional details about his medical history that have contributed to his physical condition.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy