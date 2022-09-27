ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Warner Bros. Discovery International Boss Gerhard Zeiler Talks Up “Development” Of ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Game Of Thrones’, DC Franchises As Major Priority – RTS London

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

Gerhard Zeiler has talked up the “development of franchises” including Harry Potter, DC and Game of Thrones as the key priority for the merged Warner Bros. Discovery six months after he was handed the top international role.

Delivering the RTS London keynote, Zeiler said the company would “probably focus more on the development of franchises” and flagged the major tentpoles that he sees as future cashcows. Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are currently battling it out for global eyeballs, with the WBD show performing strongly, while a wealth of DC movies are incoming.

Zeiler spoke confidently of an improvement in cinema audiences now that the world is emerging from the Covid pandemic, although he conceded that fewer movies are “successful” but added: “The big ones have much better success than anyone forecasted. Everyone who believed cinema is dead has been proven wrong and will be proved wrong in the future. The theatrical business is here to stay, although of course the pandemic changed things.”

Zeiler was on message, backing up WBD CEO David Zaslav’s proclamation earlier this month that the outfit’s restructure will see the creation of a team with 10-year plan “focusing just on DC.”

Local content strength

Zeiler was quick to stress the strength of local content alongside the major tentpoles. “There is one rule in our industry, which is if you want to be a successful global player you have to have relevant local stories,” he said. “In order to be a top three player, you have to complement big hits with local relevant stories.”

He stressed the success of WBD-owned streamer HBO Max Spain commissions such as 30 Coins although was speaking after the streamer shut down commissioning in many European territories, making around 30 people redundant so far . Several productions in the CEE region are continuing, but no new orders will follow.

Part of WBD’s strategy has been its long-running partnership with Sky, although Zeiler talked up operating a streaming service outside the pay-TV network in the coming years. HBO Max is currently unavailable in the UK due to HBO’s multi-year content deal with Sky.

Talking up post-merger strategy, he appeared to make a barbed jab at Netflix when stating the “path to profitability and revenue” are as important as subscriber numbers. Netflix’s issues with debt has been well publicized in past years.

Speaking at one of the UK’s major TV festivals, he said the UK is the “biggest market outside the U.S.” in terms of people, employees and businesses.

Zeiler spoke after recently promoted Warner Bros. Discovery President & Managing Director, EMEA Priya Dogra, one of the big winners from the international restructure six months ago .

Zeiler was speaking at RTS London, an all-day event featuring the bosses of the major British broadcasters, production houses and Baz Luhrmann.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Oscar-Winning Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black Reveals He’s Recovering From “Serious” Head Injury

Dustin Lance Black, winner of a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Milk, has revealed he suffered a serious head injury last month and is recovering, but that “the road back will be long.” In a post Monday on Instagram, Black, creator of FX’s recently released limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, did not reveal how he sustained the injury. “So I vanished for a while… A month ago I sustained a serious head injury that put me out of commission,” Black wrote. “Showing little improvement, my doctors ordered me to shut off my brain in hopes of it healing. This...
NFL
Deadline

Major European Streaming & Pay-TV Bosses Debate Overwhelming Content Choice, Talk Up Strength Of FAST & AVoD – RTS London

Major European streaming and media bosses have debated how best to help viewers navigate the overwhelming content choice out there in today’s TV landscape, as they talked up the future of AVoD and FAST channels at the RTS London event today. Stephen van Rooyen, Comcast-owned Sky’s Executive Vice President and CEO, UK & Europe, said media companies have “created problems for consumers” with this abundance of choice. It is these companies’ responsibility, he added, to help audiences find the shows they crave. He pushed partners to work together, citing the success of Sky and HBO’s marketing of global mega-hit House of the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

MetFilm Moves Into UK Distribution With Acquisition of Republic Film Distribution

MetFilm has acquired Republic Film Distribution, the UK distribution company run by former Icon Films executive Zak Brilliant. As part of the acquisition, MetFilm Group will create a new division called MetFilm Distribution with Brilliant taking on the dual role of Head of MetFilm Distribution and MetFilm Sales. “We’re really delighted to be working with Zak,” said Stew le Maréchal, head of MetFilm Production. “He brings a wealth of experience and was the perfect person to help us expand the organisation. This move diversifies our portfolio and enables us to react more nimbly to the ever-changing marketplace.” Founded in 2019, Republic Film Distribution...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Tim Davie
Person
David Warner
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Deadline

Robert Cormier Dies: ‘Heartland’ And ‘Slasher: Solstice’ Actor Was 33

UPDATED with more details: Robert Cormier, a TV and film actor whose credits include playing Finn Cotter on the long-running Canadian series Heartland as well as the Netflix horror series Slasher: Solstice died September 23. He was 33. His family said Cormier died in “a tragic accident” in Toronto. They did not provide more details but in a statement thanked “the Critical Care team in Toronto for the compassionate care they provided Robbie and the kindness they showed our family.” Cormier for the past two seasons played Finn on CBC’s Heartland, which has run for 15 seasons on Canadian TV and holds...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Werewolf by Night Fan Teaser Imagines Man-Thing's Terrifying MCU Arrival

In but a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios is going to kick October off with Werewolf by Night, a black-and-white special presentation streaming on Disney+. As the teaser for the project shows, fans can expect a monster-filled outing, one that will serve as the debut of Man-Thing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The longtime Marvel Horror icon is a favorite of many, and one dedicated fan has taken it upon themselves to craft a character poster featuring the Bog Beast.
MOVIES
Deadline

Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rts#Game Of Thrones#Dc Franchises#Rts London#House#Dragon#Wbd
Deadline

Anthony Bourdain Texts Published In New Biography Reveal Grim Final Days: “I Hate My Fans…I Hate Being Famous…I Hate My Job” – Report

A new unauthorized biography of Anthony Bourdain, which includes for the first time the celebrity chef’s text messages from the days leading up to his death by suicide in 2018, reveals Bourdain’s anguish over his career, his estranged marriage and his troubled romantic relationship with actor Asia Argento. Selections from the book Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, written by journalist Charles Leerhsen, were published in today’s The New York Times. The Simon & Schuster book will be released on Oct. 11. “I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to...
NFL
Polygon

Marvel’s Werewolf by Night secret screening unveils a ‘complete love letter’ to classic horror

Attendees at the 2022 Fantastic Fest film festival in Austin, Texas were the first to see Marvel’s hour-long black-and-white Halloween special Werewolf by Night on Sunday night, at one of the film festival’s Secret Screenings. Director Michael Giacchino — the composer for The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Pixar’s Ratatouille, Up, Coco, The Incredibles, and Inside Out, among dozens of other films — called in for a remote Q&A after the screening to explain how the project, premiering on Disney Plus on Oct. 7, came about, and why it looks and feels so radically different from any other Marvel Studios project.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82

Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
DUBUQUE, IA
Deadline

Talent Discovery Startup Husslup Launches Table Reads With Assist From Tyra Banks’ Bankable Productions And ‘Ms. Marvel’ Star Anjali Bhimani

EXCLUSIVE: Husslup, a venture-backed mobile app focused on connecting creatives to each other and to the companies that need to staff them, has launched a bimonthly series of table reads designed to promote scripts from emerging writers. The first reading in the series was hosted by the company along with Tyra Banks’ Bankable Productions and actress and author Anjali Bhimani, whose recent credits include Ms. Marvel. The debut event featured comedy pilot The B Word from South Asian Canadian writer Sabrina Besla, which is exec produced by Banks and Hayley Lozitsky from Bankable as well as Bhimani. The more than 60...
NFL
Deadline

BBC Takes On Competition With Major Factual Slate Including Louis Theroux, Simon Schama, Virgil Abloh, Dinosaur Graveyard Shows & Season Three Of ‘Race Across The World’

The BBC has unveiled a factual slate to take on the competition that includes more Louis Theroux Interviews, a Simon Schama personal exploration of post-1945 society, natural history series on a mass dinosaur graveyard and a third season of Race Across The World. The slate was presented by newly appointed Director of Unscripted Kate Phillips at a press event yesterday morning in Central London, and featured a wealth of new shows and previews of pre-announced fare. Phillips was promoted in a protracted restructure following the departure of Patrick Holland to Banijay last year and she now oversees a huge brief incorporating...
NFL
Deadline

BBC Studios LA Productions Names Formats Veteran Nicholas Oakley As SVP, Unscripted Development

EXCLUSIVE: BBC Studios has named formats veteran Nicholas Oakley as SVP, Unscripted Development for LA Productions, as the outfit seeks the next generation of hits. Deadline revealed in April that the U.S. arm of the BBC’s commercial outfit was creating the role and Oakley, who joins from his Head of Development post at Hollywood Game Night producer Mission Control Media, will now work with the LA unscripted team to conceive and develop original content ideas and build domestic and global formats. He will also leverage his relationships with U.S. buyers to pitch and sell entertainment and factual series. Oakley’s hire comes off the...
NFL
Deadline

Oscars: Hong Kong Submits Crime Thriller ‘Where the Wind Blows’ To International Feature Race; Estonia Picks ‘Kalev’

Hong Kong has selected the crime thriller Where the Wind Blows as its official submission to this year’s International Feature Oscar race. Directed by Philip Yung, the film follows four corrupt police officers who rose to power in 1960s Hong Kong played Tony Leung Chiu-Wai, Aaron Kwok, Patrick Tam, and Michael Chow. Photo Gallery: Best International Feature Film Oscar Winners With a reported budget of $38m, the crime epic is one of the most expensive Hong Kong films of all time. The film was set to open the 2021 edition of the Hong Kong International Film Festival, but it was pulled from the lineup...
MOVIES
Deadline

In Streaming, Original Films And Series Alone Aren’t The Draws They Once Were, Survey Finds; Games, Sports, News & Audio Should Also Be In The Mix

EXCLUSIVE: In the decade since Netflix upended the entertainment business by releasing House of Cards, calling-card originals have gone from subscriber catnip to a ubiquitous feature easily taken for granted. Streaming’s dominant players in the years to come will be the companies capable of expanding beyond fresh film and TV fare and into sports, video games, news and audio. That’s one of the key takeaways from a new survey titled “What Will They Pay For? The Mind of The Modern Subscriber” (read it here) from the consumer insights division of Publisher’s Clearing House. The 69-year-old direct marketing firm known for its...
NFL
Cinema Blend

Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress

Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
MOVIES
Deadline

Paramount Lands Pitch ‘Rachel Nevada’ From Hannah Hafey And Kaitlin Smith; Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Following a competitive auction, Paramount Pictures has landed an original sci-fi comedy pitch Rachel Nevada from Hannah Hafey and Kaitlin Smith. The pair will also pen the script, with Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort producing. George Dewey, Patrick Gooing and Molly Milstein are shepherding the project for Maximum Effort. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Hafey & Smith are one of the more sought-after writing duos in town having just wrote St. Mary’s Catholic School Presents The Vagina Monologues at Amazon, which Tanya Wexler is directing with Di Novi Pictures producing after it was on the 2021 Black List. Their spec, Popular, is set up...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

128K+
Followers
36K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy