Read full article on original website
Related
wzdm.com
New Daviess County Downtown Group in Place
A new organization called Discover Downtown Washington, Incorporated has been established to lead the city’s efforts to invigorate its historic downtown. It will be responsible for establishing and implementing a vision for downtown Washington through four key strategies, known as Community Transformation Strategies, popularized by the National Main Street Center and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs’ Indiana Main Street Program. They are Economic Vitality, Promotion, Design, and Organization, also known as the Main Street Four Points.
wzdm.com
LIT Deductions in Knox County Checks Begin Saturday
Knox County residents will see the new local income tax — or LIT — taken from checks officially on Saturday, October first. The tax was approved earlier this year by both the Vincennes City and Knox County Councils. Actual LIT revenue won’t come to the City until January...
wzdm.com
Vincennes City Council Approves Budget on First Reading
The Vincennes City Council has approved on first reading an over $17.3 million City budget for 2023. The budget is based on a $13.4 million levy, or just over $3.58 per hundred in assessed property value. The biggest line item is over $7.6 million in the General Fund. Along with...
wzdm.com
October Third Open House Set for VU Tech Center
Vincennes University will hold an open house for its Technology Center next week, on Monday, October 3rd. The open house will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 that afternoon in the University’s Technology Center at 1300 North Chestnut Street. The open house will show off various machines involved with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wzdm.com
Local Income Tax Causing Overall County Rate Increase
Income tax rates will increase October first for five Indiana counties, including Knox County. The Indiana Department of Revenue says Knox County’s income tax rate increases from .012 to .017. These tax rates affect businesses with employees who live or work in Knox County and have income tax withholdings.
wzdm.com
Origis Bringing Solar Farm Proposal to Knox County APC
The Knox County Area Plan Commission will discuss another potential solar farm at its October session. The meeting will concern the Origis solar plant proposal on reclaimed mining land near Wheatland. The proposal will come before the APC at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday of next week at the Vincennes Water...
wzdm.com
Two Open Municipal Spots Filled; One More Opens Up
The Knox County Republican Central Committee met Sunday to appoint replacements for both the Sandborn Clerk-Treasurer and an Edwardsport Town Council member. Knox County Clerk David Shelton says current Sandborn Deputy Clerk-Treasurer Kellie Cazel was chosen to fill the unexpired term of Clerk-Treasurer Dana Wright who submitted her resignation, effective November 11th. The term expires in December of 2023.
wzdm.com
Adopt a Plot Available at Lyles Station in Gibson County
Lyles Station Historic Site officials are offering an “Adopt a Plot” program to help them maintain their site. The program includes small signs to show the specific group is adopting selected garden areas at Lyles Station. The adopters may be families, clubs, businesses, or churches. The adoption may...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wzdm.com
Vincennes BPW Window Rehab Bid Taken Under Advisement
The Vincennes Board of Works has taken a window rehabilitation bid under advisement. Maumanee Studios, Incorporated has given a bid of just under $102,000 for continued work on windows for the City Police Department. The windows are being funded through a State Historic Preservation grant. No decision has been made yet on whether or not to accept the bid.
wzdm.com
Vincennes City Council Officially Approves Residential TIF
The Vincennes City Council has approved a residential TIF — or tax-increment financing — district at last night’s session. The Council’s resolution is considered as Area One of the Residential TIF district. The Residential TIF will come into place, as the original TIF district — covering...
wzdm.com
Fuel Costs Continue to Worry Vincennes Council Members
Fuel costs continue to be a worry — both for individual budgets and for the Vincennes City Council. A recent rise in gas prices back to near $4 a gallon has raised worries about proper budgeting for 2023. Council president Tim Salters says the current budget will err on the side of caution when it comes to fuel. Salters knows the increased gas budget is a concession to current gasoline cost.
wzdm.com
Trash Talk Continues Among Vincennes City Council Members
The Vincennes City Council is moving forward with discussions on the current trash collection ordinance. The current system uses trash stickers for each bag, at $1.25 per sticker. City Council members are considering all options at this time toward finding the best solution for the City. Some options include raising...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wzdm.com
Monday Starts Energy Assistance Applications at PACE CAA
Beginning Monday, Energy Assistance Applications for the 2022-2023 season will be available. The program provides qualified households in Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan Counties a benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. The benefit is a one-time application. Pace spokeswoman Tai Blythe reminds everyone the applications don’t start until...
wzdm.com
Norma Rego, 86, Vincennes
Our mother Norma (Young) Rego has sadly passed away on Monday the 26th of Sept. 2022. She was born June 24th 1936. She lived in Vincennes most of her 86 years (she was proud of her age) with the exception of the last six months where she was at Woodmont Health Facility in Boonville Ind.
wzdm.com
Red Skelton Museum Receives Funding for Coming Discussion Series
The Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy in Vincennes is among more than a dozen museums, libraries and other organizations throughout the Hoosier State that have received grants from Indiana Humanities to provide public humanities programs in their communities. The Skelton Museum received $2,300 to be used for a discussion series featuring screenings of classic comedy films.
wzdm.com
Larry Benson, 86, Vincennes
Larry Lee Benson played many roles in his life, but he was happiest when serving the nation and its youth. Larry, who was born Dec. 20, 1935, died peacefully Saturday night, Sept. 24, 2022, at the age of 86, surrounded by family members. Larry is survived by his wife of...
wzdm.com
James Smith, 77, Vincennes
James A. Smith 77, of Vincennes went to his heavenly home on Monday, September 26, 2022. James was born June 28, 1945 in Vincennes, IN to the late Edger Smith and Lela McConnahey Smith. James was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was a housekeeping supervisor for GSH,...
wzdm.com
Gas Prices Back Up Due to Refinery Issues
The price of gas is up — and up significantly — across the area. In Vincennes, prices are back at $3.99 a gallon in many places for regular self-serve unleaded. Many people are asking why the price is back up. Petroleum analyst Trilby Lundberg believes the problem stems from oil refineries. The problem could also be enhanced by Hurricane Ian. The storm is expected to make landfall in western Florida; experts believe the hurricane could also affect gas prices.
wzdm.com
Washington Woman Charged with Leaving Scene of Serious Injury Accident
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Washington woman Monday for Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. 30-year-old Gabrielle Matteson is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies also arrested 34-year-old Jordan Burch of Loogootee Monday on...
wzdm.com
Sports Calendar for Tuesday, September 27th
The Rivet girls soccer team visits Northeast Dubois. South Knox girls soccer team travels to Gibson Southern. The Lincoln girls volleyball team plays at Barr-Reeve. South Knox volleyball travels to Evansville Christian. North Knox volleyball hosts Bloomfield.
Comments / 0