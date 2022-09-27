The Kennett OAKS is holding its Second Annual Fall Fundraiser a week from Saturday. OAKS Director Laura Ford said the event is from 8 am to 4 pm. Two drawings will be held for handmade quilts. Tickets are 1 for $10 and 3 for $25. Ford says they are accepting items for the fundraiser. You can take donations to the OAKS.

KENNETT, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO