ktmoradio.com
OAKS Fundraiser October 8
The Kennett OAKS is holding its Second Annual Fall Fundraiser a week from Saturday. OAKS Director Laura Ford said the event is from 8 am to 4 pm. Two drawings will be held for handmade quilts. Tickets are 1 for $10 and 3 for $25. Ford says they are accepting items for the fundraiser. You can take donations to the OAKS.
KFVS12
78th annual Cotton Carnival parade Oct. 1
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 78th Annual Cotton Carnival Parade will be held on Saturday, October 1. According to the Sikeston Regional Chamber, the theme this year is “A Salute to the American Legion.”. The float line-up will be on Pine Street and the Field House. The parade will...
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park of America Announces Free Admission
Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will once again receive free admission to Discovery Park of America throughout the month of January 2023. The museum and heritage park, located in Union City, Tennessee, will also be offering adult admission for just $10 in January.
The Randolph Columbus Barrett House in Doniphan, Missouri, a town that has some interesting history
Randolph Columbus Barrett House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. An old house in Doniphan, Missouri was built in 1881. It's referred to as the Randolph Columbus Barrett House. It's a two-story, three-bay home with the architectural style of Classical Revival. In the front of the house, there is a two-story portico including rails on both levels. In 1976, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
kbsi23.com
“This is uncharted water” Caruthersville High School moving ahead with homecoming game after tragedy
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – During his 23 years in the Caruthersville School District, superintendent Brad Gerling has had to deal with tragedy, but the murder of a 19-year-old male near the high school after last Friday’s football game struck a different chord. “Unfortunately, I’ve been in the district...
KFVS12
Gas truck explosion in Bloomfield, Mo.
HELPING CAPE GIRARDEAU POLICE IN AN EMERGENCY COULD BE AS EASY AS CLICKING A LINK ON YOUR CELLPHONE. And more help is on the way to Florida from Kentucky. Will Hurricane Ian affect the Heartland? | First Alert from the Digital News Desk 9/28/22. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. How...
Several dogs abandoned for months inside Arkansas home, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Trumann, Arkansas woman is facing charges of animal cruelty and neglect after police say she abandoned several dogs inside a house on Sharon Street. Trumann police said Bethany Hamilton left four dogs alone in deplorable conditions for two months without food or water. Officer said the dogs’ bones were showing, they […]
kbsi23.com
Caruthersville adds safety measures ahead of Friday’s football tilt
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – After last Friday’s murder of a 19-year-old male near campus, Caruthersville High School has ratcheted up its security measures ahead of this week’s homecoming game. The Dexter Bearcats will be making the trek on Friday, Sept. 30, and per Brad Gerling, Caruthersville...
neareport.com
Firearms reported stolen in Jonesboro
A number of firearms were reported stolen over the weekend in Jonesboro, with one alleged victim reporting six were stolen from his home in the past month. The report was taken Sunday morning at the 1900-block of Mitzi Lane in Jonesboro. There, a 73-year-old resident told police that between August 25 and September 25 (Sunday), six guns were stolen. They include a Beretta, a Taurus, a Ruger 22 mag, Llama auto, Walther P22, and a Springfield 9mm XP59.
ktmoradio.com
Road Work Scheduled Near Hayti and Campbell
Here are a couple of MoDOT announcements of upcoming road work. Route K in Pemiscot County will be closed as crews replace a culvert under the roadway. This section of roadway is located from Route B to County Road 258 near Hayti. Work is scheduled Monday and Tuesday from 7...
Man falls from vehicle onto Arkansas interstate; 3 charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured when he fell out of a vehicle onto an Arkansas interstate Sunday, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it happened around 4:20 in the afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 555 just outside Marked Tree, Arkansas. A witness told deputies they saw the […]
ktmoradio.com
One Killed, Others Hurt in Weekend Crashes
One person died when she apparently lost control of her car and it struck a pickup on CR 465 near Poplar Bluff Saturday afternoon. The MSHP reports 32 year old Gina Eberhart of Poplar Bluff was pronounced dead at the scene by Butler County Coroner Jim Akers, following the accident just before 6 p.m.
talkbusiness.net
National Cold War Center in Blytheville gets $1.9 million in reserve funds
Dreams of building The National Cold War Center in Blytheville are one step closer to becoming a reality. Arkansas’ Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Division of Heritage has distributed $1.9 million in restricted reserves funds towards the project. A timetable for completing the project has not been released.
ktmoradio.com
Traffic Accident Injures Malden Woman
A Malden woman was hurt when the pickup she was driving ran off Route WW just north of Campbell, struck a ditch, and overturned. The MSHP reports 43 year old Brandy Morgan was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital with minor injuries. The accident happened yesterday just before 2:30 p.m.
Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains
After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she'd had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.
Kait 8
Early morning crash slows traffic in Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Paragould slowed down the morning commute in Paragould. At least two vehicles were involved in a crash before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. on W Kingshighway, just in front of Arkansas Methodist Medical Center. No word on any injuries. Traffic is back and...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff police investigating burglary
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police posted a video on the department’s Facebook page showing what they say is a burglary at the East Side Discount Pharmacy. It happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27. The video shows the masked suspects walking around outside of the...
ktmoradio.com
Suspect Arrested in C’ville Shooting
A traffic stop by Cape Girardeau police and the MSHP led to the arrest of a Charleston man, wanted in connection with a shooting in Caruthersville Friday night. According to the Caruthersville PD, the 18 year old was wanted for questioning in the death of 19 year old Herschel Grant of Hayti, who was found shot in the 1500 block of Schultz St. He died at a Memphis hospital early Saturday.
Kait 8
Burn ban issued amid dry conditions
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Temperatures have been coming down as we enter the new season, but with dry conditions across the region, it’s no surprise one county has issued a burn ban. In a media release, the Piggott Fire department announced that there is a “Clay County all Call”...
KFVS12
1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 east of Highway Z. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 2019 semi truck hit the back of a 2005 Ford F350. The semi then traveled off of the left side of the road and overturned.
