The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight
"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
Gamespot
Final Fantasy Tactics Content Is Coming To Brave Exvius
Square Enix is having a month-long celebration for its mobile game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. As a part of the celebration, there'll be special missions, log-in bonuses, and a collaboration with Final Fantasy XIII and Final Fantasy Tactics. Players who participate and complete the special event will be rewarded with...
IGN
Wild Hearts: EA, Koei Tecmo, and Dynasty Warrior-Maker, Omega Force Launch the Reveal Trailer for Their Monster-Hunting Game
EA and Dynasty Warriors developers Omega Force have finally unveiled the first reveal trailer for their Monster Hunter-style game, Wild Hearts. The title was first announced earlier this month by publishers EA and Koei Tecmo, who joined forces to create the "next great hunting game" based in fantasy feudal Japan.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla 1.6.1 update adds a new settlement building, rewards, and in-game event tomorrow
The next Title Update goes live on September 27
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
Gamespot
The Finals' Destructible Arenas And Prey-Looking Gloo Gun Look Incredible
The Finals is an upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter developed by Embark Studios, which previously revealed it was working on free-to-play first-person shooter Arc Raiders. Both games couldn't look more different though, with The Finals leaning into the extraction-focused gameplay of something like Escape from Tarkov or Hyenas, but with a hefty bit of environmental destruction, not unlike what is seen in the Battlefield series.
Gamespot
CoD: MW2 Beta Feedback Being Explored Includes Visibility, Disbanded Lobbies, And More
After the end of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's beta session on September 26, Infinity Ward acknowledged player feedback and stated it will look into making changes accordingly for the full release on October 28. Infinity Ward's blog post touched on three primary changes it's looking for solutions to:...
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
Mato Seihei no Slave Chapter 92: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Manga Online
The manga Mato Seihei no Slave is currently one of the most beloved ecchi-shounen title on online manga sites. It is written by Takahiro and drawn by Yohei Takemura, who is known for creating the famous Akame ga Kill series. They started working on their new series in 2018 one year after they finished Akame ga Kill.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 6
Things are heating up in Destiny 2, as recent revelations have revealed a darker side to one of the game's most enigmatic heroes, Mithrax. While that secret history unfolds further this week, you can also keep an eye on several seasonal goals that are now available after the weekly reset.
Gamespot
Genfanad: A Generic Fantasy Adventure
Gamespot
Gamespot
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For October 2022 Revealed
Xbox has announced the next lineup of free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition will be free to claim in October. It marks the first month where the Games With Gold lineup doesn't include original Xbox or Xbox 360 games. Sadly, this means the lineup for October, and seemingly future months, only features two games.
IGN
New Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet (Gen 9)
This guide covers all new Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, and will be updated often. So far, we know of 16 total new Gen 9 Pokemon, including the three new Pokemon starters, two Legendaries, and at least 180 total Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. The newest Pokemon are the Fire- and Psychic-type Armarouge, Fire- and Ghost-type Ceruledge, and the new crab Pokemon Klawf, revealed in the trailer below.
Gamespot
Casual Challenge Players' Club
Gamespot
Action Comics #1047 - Kal-El Returns, Chapter One: Double Sun; Red Moon, Part One
In the aftermath of Superman's epic Warworld Revolution, the Man of Steel is back on Earth and stronger than he's ever been! As he and Steel join forces to remake Metropolis as a true City of Tomorrow, two of Superman's most iconic villains take notice...and they have plans of their own. Meanwhile, Superman's meddling on Warworld has had unforeseen consequences: he's awakened an enemy so ancient and powerful, even this stronger-than-ever Superman will need the whole Super-Family to face it. Introducing new characters and beginning this new chapter in Superman's mythology, don't miss the kickoff to the countdown to Action Comics #1050!
Gamespot
Ambitious Mario Maker 2 Fan Project Finally Complete After 7 Years
An ambitious, years-long Mario Maker 2 project has finally completed, according to its creator. Nicknamed Super Mario Bros. 5, the stages take place across several distinct worlds with individual bosses, modeled after classic Mario games--which means none based on the New Super Mario Bros. or Super Mario 3D World stage types.
Gamespot
Briar #1 - Chapter One: Nothing Sharp In Sight
What if Sleeping Beauty never got her happily ever after… and instead had to save herself? Set in a brutal fantasy world that time forgot, this isn’t the fairy tale you know!
IGN
Mina The Hollower Gives Us the Shovel Knight Devs' Take on Retro Zelda
We take our first hands-on look at Mina the Hollower, the new pixel-art action-adventure game from Yacht Club Games, the makers of Shovel Knight. Previewed by Cameron Hawkins.
cryptopotato.com
SEGA to Launch Blockchain Card Game on L2 Oasys Network
Japanese gaming and entertainment giant SEGA is venturing further into blockchain gaming with a new offering on the layer-2 blockchain network Oasys. A SEGA licensed digital collectible card game, being developed and operated by Japanese blockchain game developer double jump.tokyo, is expected to be released on the Oasys HOME verse L2 network.
