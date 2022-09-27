ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts declares fifth case of West Nile virus

By Kayleigh Thomas
 2 days ago

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported a fifth human case of West Nile virus. This individual was a female in her 80s who was likely exposed to the virus in Middlesex County, an area already known to be at increased risk.

The risk of contracting the human infection is also moderate to high in the Boston area. West Nile virus can infect people of all ages, but people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease.

