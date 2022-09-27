ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exquisite food, lively atmosphere at downtown Canton's Mélange restaurant

By Kelsey Davis, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago

I have a great memory for food. If something I eat stands out as particularly exquisite, I’m going to remember it for years to come.

I have an on-going list of my all-time favorite meals, and my dinner at Mélange in downtown Canton just stole the top spot from Acorn (a high-end Denver restaurant I loved, which sadly was a casualty of COVID and closed in 2020 ). Acorn had held the crown for six years.

The chicken covered in panko and almond schnitzel with power greens, pineapple, herbed couscous and raspberry gastrique ($24) at Mélange now has the top spot on my list.

Restaurant opening: It's all about mixing things at Mélange, opening Sept. 27 in downtown Canton

Soft opening VIP dinner at Mélange restaurant in downtown Canton

Austin and I were invited to the invitation-only VIP dinner at Mélange prior to its opening this week.

Walking in, I had the same feeling as the first time I visited a few weeks ago to interview owner Nick Pamboukis . It feels as if you’re transported to a big city. My husband said it reminded him of Las Vegas.

We were seated at a red velvet booth at the back of the restaurant. The dark blue walls and festive wallpaper paired with the high-back booth, wooden tables and single light in the middle of the table provided a cozy, private feel − a nice touch for a high-end restaurant.

We perused the menu, noting many things we wanted to try.

Because it was a special event to get the kinks worked out before opening night, we had lots of visitors to our table making sure everything was going well and to answer any questions.

Chef Frank Hill came out to ask what dishes we were interested in. Austin hadn’t decided yet, but I mentioned the chicken main plate. Chef Frank, as he’s called by all the staff, explained that the chicken is cut really thin, covered in panko and almonds, pan seared and set on a bed of couscous. It sounded amazing, so I decided to get it.

Our waitress, Vikki, who was being shadowed by another waitress, came to answer any questions and take our orders. The menu has several dishes highlighted, but there’s no designation as to what the highlight means. Vikki mentioned that, most likely, they are Chef Frank’s favorite dishes.

While we waited for our dinners, we enjoyed the live music. A man playing guitar made his way through the restaurant playing a variety of songs. From my seat, I couldn’t see if there were other band members, but I did hear some hand drums throughout the evening. I’m not sure if Mélange will have live music every night, but it definitely added a nice touch to the evening, making it feel like more of an event rather than just dinner.

Restaurant review: Top-notch food, awkward experience at 330 Bar & Grill

Exquisite chicken and ravioli entrees , creme brûlée at Mélange

When they brought our plates out, I was impressed. Austin and I noticed how delicious and flavorful the food smelled before we even saw the dishes. Both were plated in such an appetizing way. The food looked almost like artwork.

Austin’s ravioli ($24) was made with smoked chicken, guanciale, peas, sweet corn cream, Calabrian chilis, lime, cream and Cotija cheese. The five sizable raviolis were cooked to a light brown on the exterior and had a buttery savory flavor. Topped with sweet corn cream and peas, and laying on a bed of cream, it was a perfect blend of flavors.

For the uninitiated, guanciale is a cured meat made from the pig's jowls or cheeks. The name is derived from the Italian word for cheek, guancia.

As previously mentioned, my chicken was divine. The chicken itself had such great flavor, and the almond schnitzel gave it a nice texture.

I loved the mix of the flavors of the greens with the chicken and the couscous, not to mention the sweetness the pineapple added. This dish leaned a bit sweeter, thanks to the pineapple and raspberry gastrique, which I loved.

The portion was much larger than I expected and lended itself to leftovers, which Austin happily enjoyed. I’m still not sure why I shared!

We capped off the meal by sharing a creme brûlée ($10). The dessert menu also included a rich, flourless chocolate cake, cheesecake and cobbler − peach was the option for that evening. The creme brûlée had the perfect crunch and was broiled just to a slight brown. Topped with whipped cream and raspberries, this was the lightest creme brûlée I’ve ever had. I’m still daydreaming about it as I write this.

The menu also includes starters, featuring Korean corn dogs, charred octopus and duck confit poutine, to name a few; soup and salads, including a green goddess salad; and chilled and raw offerings, including oysters, shrimp cocktail and lobster claw cocktail.

Dishes from the grill include dry aged delmonico, filet mignon, prime sirloin and Colorado lamb chops. The main plate offerings include Maine lobster, pork tenderloin, Aukra salmon, chicken, seared scallops and Bronzino sea bass. Pasta dishes include ravioli, bucatini and risotto. The menu also features sides, and compliments and accessories to entrees. Mélange has a large wine list, as well as cocktails and beer.

Napoli's replacement: 'Most hip spot Canton's ever seen.' New downtown restaurant opening at old Napoli's

More about Mélange

Mélange is at 221 Market Ave. N in downtown Canton. Hours were not yet listed at press time.

Opening day is Tuesday, Sept. 27. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made online at melangerestaurant.com .

Complimentary valet is available at the restaurant, with the space in front of the restaurant open for loading and unloading. Cars will be parked in The Onesto parking garage behind the restaurant and the city’s public parking garage behind the Plakas Mannos law firm building. Street parking is also available nearby.

The restaurant also has an Encore Lounge at the back of the restaurant used for dancing and drinking. The lounge is only open to restaurant diners and members of the Coat Room Lounge , a private members-only bourbon, champagne and cigar lounge located in Akron.

For more information, to view the full menu and to make reservations, visit melangerestaurant.com .

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Exquisite food, lively atmosphere at downtown Canton's Mélange restaurant

