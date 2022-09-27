ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Quiet here, but watching Ian

By Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
 2 days ago
QUIET WEEK

We are on our way to the low 70s today under a partly cloudy sky. An isolated shower is possible, but most will stay dry. The best chance would occur midday on Nantucket and the Outer Cape then late afternoon and early evening in western and central MA.

The forecast will cool a tad late week. The mornings will feel especially chilly. The weather itself will remain quiet and generally dry. The dry pattern will persist through the weekend, keeping the Jimmy Fun Walk in Boston Sunday just a little cooler and cloudier.

MAJOR HURRICANE IAN

Hurricane Ian passed over western Cuba this morning. It’s expected to strengthen over the extremely warm Gulf of Mexico as it track towards the Tampa area. Landfall is expected there late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, BUT rain and wind will increase starting TODAY. Florida will feel the impacts of Ian today through Friday before cleanup can get started. Major flooding is possible with up to 24″ rainfall, a significant storm surge, and damaging winds.

There is a wide spread of model solutions regarding the location of Ian by the end of the week, although heavy rain and flooding will likely spill into southern GA and parts of SC. Right now, it looks like tropical moisture will remain south of southern New England late this weekend and early next week. That would keep rain out of our area. There’s still room for a shift, so be sure to check back.

Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

