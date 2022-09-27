Read full article on original website
Former California Dem leader rips Kamala Harris for using Biden as 'meal ticket' to presidency
A former Democratic California state senator ripped Vice President Kamala Harris claiming she is using President Biden as a "meal ticket" to a potential presidency as questions loom about the 2024 presidential election. Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her remarks...
Biden’s hunger and nutrition goals confront November realities
The White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health is happening as record food inflation is hitting Americans just a few weeks away from tough midterm elections for Democrats.
Fight or flight: Biden challenges DeSantis to come to Delaware himself amid border battle
President Joe Biden welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Delaware amid reports that he is shipping immigrants there. "He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline," Biden quipped when asked by reporters. DeSantis declined to confirm reports that he is sending immigrants near Biden's Delaware house on Tuesday....
2024 Watch: Pompeo to accuse Biden of treating Americans ‘like enemies’ in high-profile New Hampshire speech
EXCLUSIVE: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will take aim at President Biden on Tuesday in a high-profile speech in New Hampshire, the state that for a century’s held the first primary in the race for the White House. "I’m here because a few weeks ago, the President of...
Steph Curry Opens Up About ‘The Threat’ Of Donald Trump, Says Biden Administration Rebuffed His Offer To Help Free Brittney Griner
NBA superstar Steph Curry is keeping his thoughts plain about former commander-in-orange-white-nationalist-grief Donald Trump and the “threat” he poses to America. “Take Trump seriously? Of course,” Curry told Rolling Stone in an interview about his activism for the magazine’s October cover story. “Most of his rhetoric—before he was president, during his last four years, and even now, if he tries to run again—has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country.”
Martha's Vineyard resident to Biden administration: 'Tell the truth'
Martha's Vineyard resident Elizabeth Bostrom spoke with Fox News contributor Sara Carter about migrants being flown to her town and how the Biden administration is handling immigration on "Hannity." ELIZABETH BOSTROM: No, I wasn't. And I actually, I really praised him for doing that because it wasn't a stunt. I...
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Another Democratic candidate pours cold water on Joe Biden 2024
President Joe Biden has built a bit of momentum of late -- buoyed by lower gas prices, strong jobs numbers and a series of legislative victories.
Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast
Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
5 scathingly funny cartoons about Biden's 'pandemic is over' gaffe
Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons John Darkow | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Chip Bok | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Dana Summers | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Twitter roasts Biden White House for suggesting 'conversation' on renaming Atlanta Braves: 'Out of touch'
Twitter roasted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for suggesting that conservations about rebranding the Atlanta Braves are "important" to have. "We believe that it's important to have this conversation, and Native American and indigenous voices, they should be at the center of this conversation," Jean-Pierre told Bloomberg News' Jennifer Jacobs during Monday's White House press briefing.
Biden-Harris Admin Awards $1.5B to Address Overdose Epidemic
– The U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), awarded nearly $1.5 billion to support states, tribal lands, and territories’ efforts to address the opioid crisis and support individuals in recovery. – The grants are part of SAMHSA’s...
Karine Jean-Pierre condemns GOP stunts, claims Biden ‘trying to fix’ immigration system ‘decimated’ by Trump
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested Thursday on "The View" that the Biden administration is attempting to "fix" an immigration system that former President Trump decimated. She claimed that Republicans helped create chaos on the border. Jean-Pierre told the hosts of "The View" the numbers of people fleeing from...
Sen. Mitt Romney urged Joe Biden to run for president against Donald Trump, book says
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney encouraged Joe Biden to run against Donald Trump following the 2018 midterm elections, according to an upcoming book.
Biden asks whether deceased congresswoman is at White House event
President Joe Biden on Wednesday mistakenly asked whether the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car accident last month, was at a White House event that she helped convene. Biden made the gaffe as he delivered remarks at the White House Conference on Food, Nutrition, and Health, where...
More than $8bn pledged to Joe Biden’s goal of ending hunger
More than $8bn has been pledged by private corporations and non-profit groups to help Joe Biden achieve his goal to end hunger and cut diet-related diseases, White House officials announced on Wednesday. Donors include food industry lobby groups, pharmaceutical companies, the world’s second largest meat packing company, medical associations, a...
