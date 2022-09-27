ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry Opens Up About ‘The Threat’ Of Donald Trump, Says Biden Administration Rebuffed His Offer To Help Free Brittney Griner

NBA superstar Steph Curry is keeping his thoughts plain about former commander-in-orange-white-nationalist-grief Donald Trump and the “threat” he poses to America. “Take Trump seriously? Of course,” Curry told Rolling Stone in an interview about his activism for the magazine’s October cover story. “Most of his rhetoric—before he was president, during his last four years, and even now, if he tries to run again—has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country.”
Daily Mail

Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast

Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Fox News

Twitter roasts Biden White House for suggesting 'conversation' on renaming Atlanta Braves: 'Out of touch'

Twitter roasted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for suggesting that conservations about rebranding the Atlanta Braves are "important" to have. "We believe that it's important to have this conversation, and Native American and indigenous voices, they should be at the center of this conversation," Jean-Pierre told Bloomberg News' Jennifer Jacobs during Monday's White House press briefing.
HIT Consultant

Biden-⁠Harris Admin Awards $1.5B to Address Overdose Epidemic

– The U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), awarded nearly $1.5 billion to support states, tribal lands, and territories’ efforts to address the opioid crisis and support individuals in recovery. – The grants are part of SAMHSA’s...
NBC News

Biden asks whether deceased congresswoman is at White House event

President Joe Biden on Wednesday mistakenly asked whether the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car accident last month, was at a White House event that she helped convene. Biden made the gaffe as he delivered remarks at the White House Conference on Food, Nutrition, and Health, where...
msn.com

More than $8bn pledged to Joe Biden’s goal of ending hunger

More than $8bn has been pledged by private corporations and non-profit groups to help Joe Biden achieve his goal to end hunger and cut diet-related diseases, White House officials announced on Wednesday. Donors include food industry lobby groups, pharmaceutical companies, the world’s second largest meat packing company, medical associations, a...
