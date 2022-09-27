NBA superstar Steph Curry is keeping his thoughts plain about former commander-in-orange-white-nationalist-grief Donald Trump and the “threat” he poses to America. “Take Trump seriously? Of course,” Curry told Rolling Stone in an interview about his activism for the magazine’s October cover story. “Most of his rhetoric—before he was president, during his last four years, and even now, if he tries to run again—has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country.”

