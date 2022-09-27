ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Arkansas women’s basketball team slated for 13 TV games

The Southeastern Conference has released the women’s basketball television schedule for the 2022-23 season, as announced by the league Wednesday. Arkansas has been selected to play 13 nationally televised games, which is the most in a regular season since 2020-21 when the Razorbacks were slated for 14. The Razorbacks’...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Arkansas boasts Collegiate Baseball’s No. 3 recruiting class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.  Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have once again landed one of college baseball’s top recruiting classes. Arkansas’ 2022 group of freshmen and transfers was tabbed the nation’s third best by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, which released its top-50 list on Friday. The Hogs brought in 28 newcomers, including 13 freshmen, 10 junior college products, and five Division I transfers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Starkville, MS
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
Local
Mississippi Football
KTLO

Thursday volleyball schedule includes MHHS hosting Siloam Springs

Volleyball makes up much of the local Thursday schedule, and the Mountain Home High School team continues its current home stand by welcoming Siloam Springs to the Hangar. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity match. Elsewhere on the high school level, Yellville-Summit hosts Guy-Perkins, Bakersfield...
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
wtva.com

Edam cheese is an iconic symbol of Mississippi State University

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Edam cheese is a big deal at Mississippi State University. Production of Edam cheese cannonballs is a tradition that’s now 84 years strong. It started in 1938 in the mind of Mississippi State professor Dr. F. H. Herzer. “He wanted to invent a cheese that...
STARKVILLE, MS
KTLO

Tuesday volleyball results include MHHS beating Alma

The Mountain Home High School volleyball team had another successful conference outing by beating Alma in straight sets on Tuesday. The Lady Bombers posted scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-22. Carson Schmitz led Mountain Home with 12 kills and 11 assists; Lauren Wehmeyer had nine kills and five blocks; Lindsay Jensen recorded seven kills, five aces and 21 assists; Anna McCarn added six kills; Addison Martz finished with 11 digs; and Ali Czanstkowski ended up with seven digs.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
wtva.com

Fire destroyed home Wednesday morning in Oktibbeha County

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire rekindled Wednesday morning at a home in Oktibbeha County and left it in ruins. Oktibbeha County Fire Services Coordinator Patrick Warner said the home is along Highway 82 West between Mathiston and Starkville. He said firefighters first responded to the home Tuesday evening at...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Series#Hogs#American Football#College Football#Sec Network#Bulldogs#Cbs
Commercial Dispatch

Threat on social media spurs lockdown at SHS

STARKVILLE — When Starkville High School officials received a tip of a threat on social media Monday, the school went into a modified lockdown for roughly an hour. A Facebook post from an account with only three friends, no prior posts and no pictures began circulating around 11 a.m. Monday morning. The post included a picture of three firearms with ammunition laying on a seat of a car with the caption, “Starkville high school get ready to rumble im coming for you.”
STARKVILLE, MS
relix

Reflections: Staple Jr. Singers

You won’t find anyone named Mavis or Pops in the Staples Jr. Singers. In fact, this group of siblings, which hails from Aberdeen, Miss.—a small town in the northeast part of the state—has never even met the other, more famous family ensemble with a very similar name.
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

East Columbus house catches fire early this morning

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Columbus Firefighters say an East Columbus home is a total loss after an early morning fire. Firefighters were called to this home in the 1900 block of Short Main around 2:30 this morning. You can see smoke coming from the top of the home. Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS

Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Law enforcement investigating fatal shooting in Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Webster County is investigating a fatal shooting in Eupora. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said it happened at the Westwood Apartments Wednesday morning. Sheriff Gore said they haven’t arrested anyone, but they do have a suspect. Webster County Coroner Scott Dean said...
EUPORA, MS
wtva.com

One dead after overnight shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A late night early morning shooting in East Columbus has left a 24 year old Columbus man dead. First responders got the call around 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Lehmberg Road at the Country Air Apartments. Lowndes County Coroner...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

BancorpSouth merges with Cadence Bank, changes signs on buildings

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the largest banks in the area is changing its name. BancorpSouth is re-branding all of its offices, banking locations, and the arena in Tupelo to the Cadence Bank brand. Signs of the name change began taking shape several weeks ago, as the signage...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Macon police search for shooting suspect

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police are asking for help finding a shooting suspect. One of the recently installed cameras in the street caught what is believed to be the car involved in the drive-by shooting. Police Chief Devine Beck says Johnathan Turner is wanted for the crime. A...
MACON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy