Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals: Did St. Louis confirm Adam Wainwright is returning in 2023?

One postgame speech from Oli Marmol and a press release from the the Cardinals have raised questions about whether 2022 is Adam Wainwright’s last season. The St. Louis Cardinals are incredible at honoring club legends, and 2022 has been a prime example of this. From Opening Day, the club began to welcome Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright into the circle of honor. As much as this season has been about winning a World Series, it has also been about celebrating the past two decades of Cardinals history.
Jesus Aguilar absent for Orioles Thursday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Ryan Mountcastle will move to first base and the cleanup spot in place of Aguilar. Anthony Santander will work as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Kyle Stowers will replace Aguilar in the order to play left field and bat eighth.
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022

The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers will begin their four-game weekend series with a Thursday night matchup in Milwaukee. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Brewers prediction and pick, laid out below. Miami endured a painful extra-innings loss...
Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
Brewers beat Cardinals 5-1

One night after clinching the National League Central division title, the Cardinals were a little flat in a 5-1 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Brandon Woodruff shut down the Cards offense with six shutout innings while striking out ten to pick up the win and improve his season record to 13-4. […]
Cardinals: Inside Albert Pujols’ playoff clinching speech

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals clinched a postseason berth, and Hall of Fame slugger Albert Pujols gave a heartfelt speech to his teammates. This season could not have gone better for Albert Pujols. Not only did he eclipse 700 home runs, becoming the fourth player in baseball history to do so, but the St. Louis Cardinals have dominated this season — and on Tuesday, clinched a postseason berth.
Projecting the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals Wild Card roster

The St. Louis Cardinals are set to clinch the NL Central division crown. Now, as attention shifts to the postseason, who will make up the 26-man roster for the wildcard series?. Entering Tuesday’s game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, the St. Louis Cardinals are inching ever so close to winning...
Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will watch from the bench after Paul Goldschmidt was chosen as Wednesday's designated hitter and Alec Burleson was aligned at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 247 batted balls this season, Pujols...
St. Louis Cardinals clinch then split with Brewers

The Cardinals were able to clinch the NL Central Tuesday only to lose frustratingly to the Brewers Wednesday. The Cardinals clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 victory over the Brewers Tuesday evening. They lost to the Brewers 5-1, looking like a shell of themselves with most of their starters taking the night off.
St. Louis Cardinals: 2022 was arguably the best trade deadline

Cardinals executive John Mozeliak’s acquisitions of Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana were some of of his most successful deadline deals. Every year, fans doubt St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and call for his firing after expressing dissatisfaction for his actions at the trade deadline, or lack thereof. But more often than not, his moves bear positive results. The 2022 trade deadline saw Mozeliak net starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana, and they have provided stability to what was a hole in the roster.
Prep football notebook

Cardinal Ritter College Prep started last season with a 3-6 record, then the Lions put together a hot postseason run to advance to the Class 3 state football semifinals. Coach Brennan Spain’s Lions are looking to do bigger and better things this season, which include taking the final two steps in the state playoffs and winning a title.
