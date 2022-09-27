Read full article on original website
Cardinals: Did St. Louis confirm Adam Wainwright is returning in 2023?
One postgame speech from Oli Marmol and a press release from the the Cardinals have raised questions about whether 2022 is Adam Wainwright’s last season. The St. Louis Cardinals are incredible at honoring club legends, and 2022 has been a prime example of this. From Opening Day, the club began to welcome Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright into the circle of honor. As much as this season has been about winning a World Series, it has also been about celebrating the past two decades of Cardinals history.
Cardinals fans buying up tickets for final homestand as playoffs approach
The St. Louis Cardinals reported Tuesday that some tickets were still available for the final three home games of the regular season.
Locker room reaction after Cardinals NL Central division clinching win
Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was inside the Cardinals locker room in Milwaukee after their 6-2 win over the Brewers on Tuesday night. That win clinched the National League Central division title for St. Louis. Hear from Adam Wainwright and Albert Pujols.
KSDK
Adam Wainwright talks about Cardinals clinching NL Central
Wainwright has been in many Cardinals locker room celebrations, but they never get old. Here's what he told us after clinching the NL Central.
FOX Sports
Paul Goldschmidt looking to get back in MVP form for Cardinals' playoff run
In his return to Dodger Stadium last week, St. Louis Cardinals assistant hitting coach Turner Ward could not linger on the field after his team concluded batting practice. As soon as the last swing was taken, he sprinted down the visiting dugout steps because his prized pupil was waiting for him in the cages.
St. Louis Cardinals fans can sign giant ‘thank you’ cards for Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina
As the dynamic duo returns home this weekend, Cardinals fans will have a unique chance to thank them for their countless memories.
numberfire.com
Yardbarker
FOX Sports
Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
Brewers beat Cardinals 5-1
One night after clinching the National League Central division title, the Cardinals were a little flat in a 5-1 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Brandon Woodruff shut down the Cards offense with six shutout innings while striking out ten to pick up the win and improve his season record to 13-4. […]
Cardinals: Inside Albert Pujols’ playoff clinching speech
On Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals clinched a postseason berth, and Hall of Fame slugger Albert Pujols gave a heartfelt speech to his teammates. This season could not have gone better for Albert Pujols. Not only did he eclipse 700 home runs, becoming the fourth player in baseball history to do so, but the St. Louis Cardinals have dominated this season — and on Tuesday, clinched a postseason berth.
Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB 2022 live stream (9/28) How to watch online, TV info, time
The Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB 2022 action Wednesday, September 28, at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The game will be live streamed via ESPN+. Right-hander Brandon Woodruff will start on the mound for the Brewers vs. left-hander Jose Quintana for the Cardinals. St. Louis is 90-65 this season, while Milwaukee is 82-72.
Projecting the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals Wild Card roster
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to clinch the NL Central division crown. Now, as attention shifts to the postseason, who will make up the 26-man roster for the wildcard series?. Entering Tuesday’s game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, the St. Louis Cardinals are inching ever so close to winning...
numberfire.com
Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will watch from the bench after Paul Goldschmidt was chosen as Wednesday's designated hitter and Alec Burleson was aligned at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 247 batted balls this season, Pujols...
St. Louis Cardinals clinch then split with Brewers
The Cardinals were able to clinch the NL Central Tuesday only to lose frustratingly to the Brewers Wednesday. The Cardinals clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 victory over the Brewers Tuesday evening. They lost to the Brewers 5-1, looking like a shell of themselves with most of their starters taking the night off.
St. Louis Cardinals: 2022 was arguably the best trade deadline
Cardinals executive John Mozeliak’s acquisitions of Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana were some of of his most successful deadline deals. Every year, fans doubt St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and call for his firing after expressing dissatisfaction for his actions at the trade deadline, or lack thereof. But more often than not, his moves bear positive results. The 2022 trade deadline saw Mozeliak net starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana, and they have provided stability to what was a hole in the roster.
St. Louis American
