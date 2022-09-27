ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 30 and beyond

• “On Your Feet! The Musical” The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan: Jan. 9, Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, Clinton Township, macombcenter.com, $51+. • Comedian Louis C.K.: Dec. 9, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $55+. • Valentine’s Soul Jam featuring The Whispers, Heatwave, Bloodstone and The New Stylistics:...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good

The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
LIVONIA, MI
The Oakland Press

Enjoy a cocktail at these 5 metro Detroit distilleries this fall

Michigan is well-known for its booming craft beer and wine industries, but not as many people may know about Michigan-made spirits gaining acclaim across the state. From vodka and gin to whiskey and brandy, Michigan’s spirit offerings are as diverse as the distilleries that produce them, with many of the state’s established wineries and breweries moving into the spirits market.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Historical society launches barn preservation project

The South Lyon Area Historical Society hopes to preserve a barn that is well over a century old. But it won’t be cheap. The barn will need to be disassembled, moved two miles to the society’s historical village and put back together at an estimated cost of $150,000-$200,000.
SOUTH LYON, MI
The Oakland Press

New firefighters recognized in recent ceremony

Nine new paid-on call firefighters for Farmington Hills were recently recognized for completing their training. The new recruits, whose specialized training program ran January 2021 through September 2021 followed by several months of job shadowing, earned Emergency Medical Technician certification and Firefighter 1 and 2 certification for the State of Michigan. Badges were presented during a recent ceremony.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Passenger dies days after Adams Road crash

A Rochester Hills man who had been a passenger in one of two vehicles involved in a Sept. 20 crash has died, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Suk-Joon Ham, 74, died Sept. 24 while hospitalized, four days after the crash. The collision happened at the...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

New Toll System Implemented At Sault International Bridge, Blue Water Bridge

The agencies in charge of two international bridge crossings on the Ontario-Michigan border cut the ribbons on a new tolling system today. Under a $9.3 million contract, the previous toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge (connecting Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, with Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario) and the Blue Water Bridge (connecting Port Huron, Michigan, to Point Edward, Ontario) have been modernized.
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit brothers start electric car charging station business

REDFORD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Hot off the heels of the Detroit Auto Show where electric cars were the focus, two Metro Detroit brothers are embarking on a business together. Ali Bazzi and his brother Mo started out with the purchase of a Tesla and a belief that they need to be a part of this industry. Their idea: If the electric cars are coming, why not be the company where customers go to plug in.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Kitten hailed a hero for saving family poisoned by carbon monoxide

A little kitten is being credited with a huge feat: Helping to save a Farmington Hills family — including two children — poisoned by carbon monoxide. According to the Farmington Hills Fire Department, the story unfolded Aug. 30 for the Stamper Family — Ron and Heidi, along with their daughter Paige, 13, and son Quinn, 11— during a power outage caused by a summer storm. To keep their appliances running, the Stampers were using a portable generator, set up in their garage, and had gone to sleep for the night. Unbeknownst to them, the garage door accidentally was closed while the generator was running, exposing the family to deadly carbon monoxide gas, silently building up in their home.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Carpathia Club to host annual Oktoberfest

The Carpathia Club in Sterling Heights will host its annual Oktoberfest event from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, featuring authentic German food, beer, “Ein Prosit” sing-alongs, beer stein holding and sauerkraut eating contests, live music and more. Entry is $5, under-21 attendees get free entry. The Carpathia Club is located at 38000 Utica Road, Sterling Heights. More information at carpathiaclub.com/oktoberfest.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Travel Maven

Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan Zoo

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned zoo—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In Michigan, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming island just outside of Detroit. Keep reading to learn more.
DETROIT, MI

