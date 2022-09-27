Read full article on original website
Metro Detroit couple rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers condo
Throughout the day, Local 4 has been in touch with a couple from Trenton who is riding out the storm in their condo in Fort Myers. Ian is the first time they’ve experienced a hurricane, and they are not entirely sure what they’re in for. David and Patricia...
1 Killed, 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clinton Township (Macomb County, MI)
Officials responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed an 18-year-old and injured another in Macomb County. The crash happened on Cass Avenue, near Boulevard on Sunday, September 25th at 5:13 p.m.
Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 30 and beyond
• “On Your Feet! The Musical” The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan: Jan. 9, Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, Clinton Township, macombcenter.com, $51+. • Comedian Louis C.K.: Dec. 9, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $55+. • Valentine’s Soul Jam featuring The Whispers, Heatwave, Bloodstone and The New Stylistics:...
Man, dies after crash in Rochester Hills where woman was distracted by phone
A 74-year-old Rochester Hills man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash last week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
Done with your gun? Get up to $300 for it at gun buyback events Oct. 22 in Oakland County
On Saturday, October 22, seven local law enforcement agencies and the Oakland County Board of Commissioners will be hosting gun buyback events at four locations throughout the county.
Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good
The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
I-94 in Detroit to close for 5 days to tighten bridge cables: What to know
Motorists heading through downtown Detroit via Interstate 94 should allow extra time to get to their destination for the next several days. The freeway will be closed between I-75 and I-96 starting at 4 a.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Tuesday when the Michigan Department of Transportation finishes up work on the new...
Enjoy a cocktail at these 5 metro Detroit distilleries this fall
Michigan is well-known for its booming craft beer and wine industries, but not as many people may know about Michigan-made spirits gaining acclaim across the state. From vodka and gin to whiskey and brandy, Michigan’s spirit offerings are as diverse as the distilleries that produce them, with many of the state’s established wineries and breweries moving into the spirits market.
Historical society launches barn preservation project
The South Lyon Area Historical Society hopes to preserve a barn that is well over a century old. But it won’t be cheap. The barn will need to be disassembled, moved two miles to the society’s historical village and put back together at an estimated cost of $150,000-$200,000.
New firefighters recognized in recent ceremony
Nine new paid-on call firefighters for Farmington Hills were recently recognized for completing their training. The new recruits, whose specialized training program ran January 2021 through September 2021 followed by several months of job shadowing, earned Emergency Medical Technician certification and Firefighter 1 and 2 certification for the State of Michigan. Badges were presented during a recent ceremony.
Rochester Hills man dies after Jeep driver runs red light while on cellphone, crashes into car
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Rochester Hills man has died after the driver of a Jeep ran a red light while using her cellphone and crashed into the car he was in at an intersection, police said. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. Sept. 20 at the intersection of...
Passenger dies days after Adams Road crash
A Rochester Hills man who had been a passenger in one of two vehicles involved in a Sept. 20 crash has died, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Suk-Joon Ham, 74, died Sept. 24 while hospitalized, four days after the crash. The collision happened at the...
New Toll System Implemented At Sault International Bridge, Blue Water Bridge
The agencies in charge of two international bridge crossings on the Ontario-Michigan border cut the ribbons on a new tolling system today. Under a $9.3 million contract, the previous toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge (connecting Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, with Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario) and the Blue Water Bridge (connecting Port Huron, Michigan, to Point Edward, Ontario) have been modernized.
Metro Detroit brothers start electric car charging station business
REDFORD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Hot off the heels of the Detroit Auto Show where electric cars were the focus, two Metro Detroit brothers are embarking on a business together. Ali Bazzi and his brother Mo started out with the purchase of a Tesla and a belief that they need to be a part of this industry. Their idea: If the electric cars are coming, why not be the company where customers go to plug in.
Man dies of injuries after Rochester Hills crash; Investigators believe at-fault driver was distracted by her phone
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says Suk-Joon Ham of Rochester Hills, who was a backseat passenger in a Honda Accord involved in the wreck on Sept. 20, passed away on Saturday.
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
Kitten hailed a hero for saving family poisoned by carbon monoxide
A little kitten is being credited with a huge feat: Helping to save a Farmington Hills family — including two children — poisoned by carbon monoxide. According to the Farmington Hills Fire Department, the story unfolded Aug. 30 for the Stamper Family — Ron and Heidi, along with their daughter Paige, 13, and son Quinn, 11— during a power outage caused by a summer storm. To keep their appliances running, the Stampers were using a portable generator, set up in their garage, and had gone to sleep for the night. Unbeknownst to them, the garage door accidentally was closed while the generator was running, exposing the family to deadly carbon monoxide gas, silently building up in their home.
Photo gallery from the Oakland County Division 1 Golf Tournament at Fieldstone Golf Club
Rochester Adams shot a 325 to capture its first-ever Oakland County girls golf championship Wednesday at Fieldstone Golf Club in Auburn Hills.
Carpathia Club to host annual Oktoberfest
The Carpathia Club in Sterling Heights will host its annual Oktoberfest event from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, featuring authentic German food, beer, “Ein Prosit” sing-alongs, beer stein holding and sauerkraut eating contests, live music and more. Entry is $5, under-21 attendees get free entry. The Carpathia Club is located at 38000 Utica Road, Sterling Heights. More information at carpathiaclub.com/oktoberfest.
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan Zoo
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned zoo—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In Michigan, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming island just outside of Detroit. Keep reading to learn more.
