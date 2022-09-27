A little kitten is being credited with a huge feat: Helping to save a Farmington Hills family — including two children — poisoned by carbon monoxide. According to the Farmington Hills Fire Department, the story unfolded Aug. 30 for the Stamper Family — Ron and Heidi, along with their daughter Paige, 13, and son Quinn, 11— during a power outage caused by a summer storm. To keep their appliances running, the Stampers were using a portable generator, set up in their garage, and had gone to sleep for the night. Unbeknownst to them, the garage door accidentally was closed while the generator was running, exposing the family to deadly carbon monoxide gas, silently building up in their home.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO