Glastonbury, CT

Communities mourn after loss of 2 teens in Glastonbury crash

By Ken Houston
 2 days ago

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Glastonbury community remains in mourning following a deadly car crash on Sunday night.

Shocked and saddened are the only two words to describe what the community is going through after the loss of two young students in the collision. As a result, grief counselors are being called into schools to assist students in the grieving process.

According to the police report, the crash occurred on Hebron Avenue near Route 2 East. One of the victims was identified as 18-year-old Gordon “Mac” Southby, a senior at Glastonbury High School, and the other was 15-year-old Andra Spencer, a student at Bacon Academy in Colchester.

Spencer was a passenger in an SUV, and Southby was riding his motorcycle at the time of the crash. The two vehicles collided, sending both teens to the hospital where they were both later pronounced dead.

As students head back to class after this devastating loss, they can expect the school’s support in getting through such a trying time.

In a statement, Colchester’s superintendent of schools said that “Everyone is deeply saddened by this loss, […] counselors will be available at Bacon Academy, as well as Johnston Middle School.”



