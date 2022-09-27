Read full article on original website
Prospective Art & Design Students Can Gain Hands-on Experience of the Major at Harcum College
Harcum College is offering the opportunity for prospective Art & Design students to view its program firsthand. Prospective Art & Design majors are invited to take part in a Harcum College preview of its coursework in an in-depth, personal way. The school’s Oct. 22 “Art & Design Experience” is a morning of hands-on workshops featuring current Harcum College Art & Design majors.
PRJUSD Begin Discussion on Community School Grant
PASO ROBLES — Trustees made forward progress toward building the Paso Robles High School Aquatics Complex during the Tuesday, Sept. 27, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) board meeting. On Tuesday night, PRJUSD trustees unanimously approved a lease-leaseback Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the Aquatics Complex with Harris...
Gwynedd Mercy University Welcomes Nancy Dunleavy and Erin Duffy to the Board of Trustees
Gwynedd Mercy University welcomes two new additions to its Board of Trustees.Image via iStock. Gwynedd Mercy University recently welcomed Erin Duffy, Esq., and Nancy Dunleavy to its Board of Trustees for a three-year term.
Penn State Great Valley Engineering Professor Receives National Award
Image via Penn State Great Valley. Penn State Great Valley’s Kathryn Jablokow, professor of engineering design and mechanical engineering, recently received a prestigious National Science Foundation Director’s Award as part of the team that created the Engineering Research Initiation (ERI) program.
President of Manor College, Jenkintown, Offers Educator’s View on Student-Loan Debt Forgiveness
Student-loan debt forgiveness is a contentious national issue because of perceived fairness. Our nation is divided on partisan lines. On one hand is the relief needed by recent college graduates in a post-pandemic economy; on the other is the issue of undue taxpayer burden. Both arguments have merit, albeit unequal.
Black Rock Students Get State-of-the-Art Educational Setting
Digital rendering of Black Rock Middle School.Lower Merion School District. Named as a tribute to the Lenni Lenape indigenous tribe, Black Rock Middle School is no small project. This $90-million building, originally proposed in 2016, began construction in August 2020. Now, it’s opening its doors to 1,100 fifth through eighth graders, writes Michael Bradley for Main Line Today.
Atop Quality Ranking of Montco High Schools Come Data on the Districts behind Them
In conjunction with the recently published list of top Montgomery County high schools comes a similarly themed Niche.com assessment of the Montco school districts in which they operate. Niche has identified 11 of them to be among the top 50 school districts in Pa. for 2023. To determine 2023’s best...
