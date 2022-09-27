ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

Prospective Art & Design Students Can Gain Hands-on Experience of the Major at Harcum College

Harcum College is offering the opportunity for prospective Art & Design students to view its program firsthand. Prospective Art & Design majors are invited to take part in a Harcum College preview of its coursework in an in-depth, personal way. The school’s Oct. 22 “Art & Design Experience” is a morning of hands-on workshops featuring current Harcum College Art & Design majors.
VISUAL ART
The Paso Robles Press

PRJUSD Begin Discussion on Community School Grant

PASO ROBLES — Trustees made forward progress toward building the Paso Robles High School Aquatics Complex during the Tuesday, Sept. 27, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) board meeting. On Tuesday night, PRJUSD trustees unanimously approved a lease-leaseback Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the Aquatics Complex with Harris...
PASO ROBLES, CA
MONTCO.Today

Penn State Great Valley Engineering Professor Receives National Award

Image via Penn State Great Valley. Penn State Great Valley’s Kathryn Jablokow, professor of engineering design and mechanical engineering, recently received a prestigious National Science Foundation Director’s Award as part of the team that created the Engineering Research Initiation (ERI) program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desales University#Mba#Linus College#Desales Mba#Ms Business Analytics
MONTCO.Today

Black Rock Students Get State-of-the-Art Educational Setting

Digital rendering of Black Rock Middle School.Lower Merion School District. Named as a tribute to the Lenni Lenape indigenous tribe, Black Rock Middle School is no small project. This $90-million building, originally proposed in 2016, began construction in August 2020. Now, it’s opening its doors to 1,100 fifth through eighth graders, writes Michael Bradley for Main Line Today.
BALA CYNWYD, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy