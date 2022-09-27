ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airport Square, 801 Bethlehem Pike, Montgomeryville. Airport Square in Montgomeryville is home to popular retailers like TJ Maxx, Marshall’s, Homegoods and Michael’s. It also includes fast-food chains such as Chipotle and Shake Shack. The nearly 300,000-sq.-ft. property sits at 801 Bethlehem Pike, across from the Montgomery Mall. And now, the bustling strip is being acquired for a sumptuous purchase of $82.5 million. The driver of the acquisition is a fund advised by the New-York based investment firm Wafra Inc., writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
