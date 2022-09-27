Montgomery County has 55 residents in the Pa. Voters Hall of Fame.Image via iStock. As the 2022 election cycle trundles on, all the rhetoric, differences of opinion, and “I-approve-of-this-message” messaging may try the patience of some Montgomery County voters. But a select few have dedicated themselves so solidly to the electoral process that they enthusiastically participate anyway, keeping alive a decades-long streak of ballot casting. Those citizens have earned their way to the Pa. Voter Hall of Fame, a distinction covered by KYW Newsradio.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO