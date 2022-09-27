Read full article on original website
12 Montgomery County Public High Schools Rank Among Top 50 in Pa. for 2023
12 Montgomery County high schools have been recognized by Niche for academic excellence. Twelve Montgomery County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2023 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania...
Montgomery County Leadership: Dorothy Jaworski, Treasurer, Penn Community Bank
Dorothy Jaworski, Treasurer for Penn Community Bank, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Conshohocken and Trooper with three siblings. She started working at a bank part-time as a teller in her senior year of high school and loved it so much that she pursued it as a career.
Price Tag for Montgomeryville’s Airport Square Soars to $82M for New York Firm
Airport Square, 801 Bethlehem Pike, Montgomeryville. Airport Square in Montgomeryville is home to popular retailers like TJ Maxx, Marshall’s, Homegoods and Michael’s. It also includes fast-food chains such as Chipotle and Shake Shack. The nearly 300,000-sq.-ft. property sits at 801 Bethlehem Pike, across from the Montgomery Mall. And now, the bustling strip is being acquired for a sumptuous purchase of $82.5 million. The driver of the acquisition is a fund advised by the New-York based investment firm Wafra Inc., writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Atop Quality Ranking of Montco High Schools Come Data on the Districts behind Them
In conjunction with the recently published list of top Montgomery County high schools comes a similarly themed Niche.com assessment of the Montco school districts in which they operate. Niche has identified 11 of them to be among the top 50 school districts in Pa. for 2023. To determine 2023’s best...
Better on the Bone Butcher opens in Pottstown after some surprise help from Allentown company
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - After a long road, Better on the Bone Butcher and Deli in Pottstown officially opened on Tuesday. The moment almost never happened for owners Dottie and Mark Spillane. "This was big step for us from where we came from," Mark said. The couple overcame homelessness and put...
Raise a Glass to Montgomery County’s Best Bars
In a sea of good bars in the Philadelphia region, there some really stand out. Several, in fact, are right here in Montgomery County, according to a list by Philadelphia Magazine. Farm & Fisherman Tavern in Horsham has been recognized for its bar-restaurant combination. The farm-to-table eatery is well stocked...
President of Manor College, Jenkintown, Offers Educator’s View on Student-Loan Debt Forgiveness
Student-loan debt forgiveness is a contentious national issue because of perceived fairness. Our nation is divided on partisan lines. On one hand is the relief needed by recent college graduates in a post-pandemic economy; on the other is the issue of undue taxpayer burden. Both arguments have merit, albeit unequal.
Calif.-Based Biopharm Company to Set Up Shop at Hatfield Plant
The Hatfield "groundbreaking" of Alladept, perhaps brought inside owing to weather conditions.Image via Alladept at LinkedIn. Alladapt of Menlo Park, Calif., is investing $30 million to expand its operations to a manufacturing plant in Hatfield. The biopharmaceutical company specializes in developing food-allergy treatments. Its Montgomery County presence is expected to be a small jobs creator (up to 10 positions), but those career moves will clearly benefit the professionals who fill them. John George’s coverage of the expansion in the Philadelphia Business Journal was nothing to sneeze at.
Just Listed: Vince Fumo’s Mansion in Spring Garden
This Gilded Age grand dame looks like a million bucks and sells for about four times that. But think of all the money you could raise hosting events here. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Are you one of...
MCCC Galleries Director Continues to Leverage Art to ‘Tell Stories and Connect with People’
MCCC Galleries Director Patrick Rodgers, a professional with artistic skill in numerous media. A love of telling a story through art and artifacts in an exhibition has been the driving force behind Patrick Rodgers’ passion for being an exhibition developer for the past 20 years. Six of those have centered on his work as Montgomery County Community College’s Galleries Director.
Lever-Pullers with Longevity: 55 Montco Voters Tick Enough Boxes to Make Pa. Voter Hall of Fame
Montgomery County has 55 residents in the Pa. Voters Hall of Fame.Image via iStock. As the 2022 election cycle trundles on, all the rhetoric, differences of opinion, and “I-approve-of-this-message” messaging may try the patience of some Montgomery County voters. But a select few have dedicated themselves so solidly to the electoral process that they enthusiastically participate anyway, keeping alive a decades-long streak of ballot casting. Those citizens have earned their way to the Pa. Voter Hall of Fame, a distinction covered by KYW Newsradio.
King of Prussia Topgolf Construction Drives Forward, Teeing Up for Next Summer’s Opening
Topgolf’s King of Prussia location, covered by Ryan Mulligan in the Philadelphia Business Journal, is rolling forward. The construction of this 48.5-acre development located at 588 N. Gulph Road (the site of the former American Baptist Churches USA headquarters) began in June. The new sports location is expected to open in summer 2023.
Discover Lancaster Brews Up Innovative Experience to Jolt Visitors into a Trip: A Coffee Trail
Discover Lancaster's Coffee Trail is a serving of caffeine with a stir of small-business support and participant rewards. Pennsylvania’s food-and-drink profile has yielded numerous ways to experience it: ale trails, apple trails, even a pickle-centric trail. With this popularity in mind, Discover Lancaster has brewed up its own version: a new coffee trail.
All Lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Are Closed in Bucks County, PA
This will cause gridlock this afternoon. If you normally travel down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the evening commute, you won't be able to do that. An accident has closed the Westbound side of the roadway in Feasterville, Pa. It is closed as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday (September 27). The...
Norwood Woman Is A Head of the Popcorn Game at Citizens Bank Park
If you visit Citizens Bank Park you’re bound to see a woman balancing a tub of popcorn boxes on her head. That’s just Samantha DiMarco of Norwood, a park vendor who wanted to take some of the boredom out of her job, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Cozy Up to the Best Fireside Dining in Montgomery County
With the summer heat far in the background and unlikely to return, it’s ideal weather for alfresco dining, especially at locations with fire features. Here are some restaurants in Montgomery Country with fire pits and fireplaces where diners can cozy up for drinks, conversation, and ideal fall Instagram pictures.
Josh Shapiro Represents Buyers from Hatboro’s Great Auto Deals Who Got Lousy Auto Deals Instead
Some purchasers of used cars from Great Auto Deals in Hatboro felt the inventory was misrepresented.Image via iStock. Attorney General Josh Shapiro is filing a suit against Phila.-area used car dealerships for allegedly deceiving consumers. One of the dealerships is Great Auto Deals, Inc., in Hatboro. The news comes via a press release from Shapio’s office.
First responders join farewell to 6-year-old boy in Berks
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — First responders lined Penn Avenue in Lower Heidelberg Township on Wednesday to join family and friends in saying their final goodbyes to Ryder Knechtle, who died last Thursday, a day after his 6th birthday, amid a battle with a cancerous brain tumor. 69 News...
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
Montgomery County Roundabouts Continue to Be the ‘Right’ Move for Traffic Safety
Roundabouts — those roadway circles that replace two-way trafficked intersections with right-hand turns — continue to make Montgomery County roads safer. Statewide data on their effectiveness were rounded up by reporter Jon Campisi at the Pottstown Patch. The roundabout in Lower Frederick Township was installed in 2009 after...
