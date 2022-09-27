Read full article on original website
Woman dies in Catawba County motorcycle crash, driver charged
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One man is facing charges after he was involved in a crash that left the passenger of his motorcycle dead. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP), the crash occurred on Tuesday around 4:40 p.m. Investigators say a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound...
High school student killed by tractor-trailer, Lancaster County coroner reports
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teen has died after the Lancaster County Coroner's Office said she was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon. The office said the 14-year-old girl was trying to cross the road near the intersection of Potter Road and Highway 9 just before 4:30 p.m. That was when the coroner's office said she was then hit by the vehicle.
2 found shot to death in Fort Mill home
FORT MILL, S.C. — An elderly woman and middle-aged man are dead after a fatal shooting, York County Sheriff's detectives said. According to authorities, the 71-year-old woman and 40-year-old man were found shot to death on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. They were later identified as Betty Reynolds and Barry Reynolds, who authorities said were mother and son.
Waxhaw names retired Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Captain as new Interim Police Chief
WAXHAW, N.C. — Starting Wednesday, the Town of Waxhaw has a new interim police chief. Gregg Collins will serve as interim police chief for the Waxhaw Police Department over the next four to five years, announced Waxhaw Town Manager Jeff Wells. During that period, the Town of Waxhaw will search nationwide to find a permanent police chief.
Fatal collision in Catawba County believed to be linked to alcohol
CATAWBA, N.C. — An accident in Catawba County has left one person dead. Watch more headlines from WXII in the video above. The NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a crash in Catawba County on Tuesday Sept. 27 at around 4:50 p.m. It happened on Kale Road...
Shooting investigation underway in East Spencer
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Investigators roped off the property of a home after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Spencer, said Rowan County communications. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene along Torbush Drive where the investigation surrounded a home. The entire yard was surrounded by crime scene tape.
Romance scam unravels after man caught at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with a bag of cash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is at the center of a romance scam that took $1.5 million from women who thought they were in love. It’s a scheme that stretched all the way to Africa and only unraveled after a man was caught at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with a bag full of cash.
South Carolina woman accused of shooting at husband
GASTONIA, N.C. — Editor's note: The Gastonia Police Department issued an incorrect news release regarding this incident. That release identified the suspect by the wrong name and has been recalled. A woman is on the loose after police said she fired multiple shots at her husband in Gastonia over...
'Driver behavior has changed significantly' | Traffic fatalities in North Carolina stabilizing compared to 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Tuesday morning part of Interstate 485 outer loop in Matthews was closed due to a crash that left one person dead. More than 1,700 people were killed in car crashes in 2021. The 5% increase from 2020 made 2021 the deadliest on North Carolina streets in two decades. Officials say so far this year, the trend seems to be leveling out.
Investigation of shooting in Gastonia home at a standstill
The investigation into the shooting of a 9-year-old boy in Gastonia has hit a roadblock as no one has come forward to provide information to the Gastonia Police Department. Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened in August 19. JD was watching TV in his living room when someone fired shots outside their home on West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard that night. A bullet went through the wall and hit JD in his face. Doctors say it’s a miracle the bullet stopped in his eye.
Released bodycam footage shows teen shooting CMPD officer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released bodycam footage of an incident where a 14-year-old shot an officer in December 2021. On Wednesday, CMPD officers released the footage from the shooting that occurred on Dec. 27, 2021, on Winged Elm Court. The video shows CMPD officer Elliot Whitley...
Charlotte Fire investigating mobile home fire in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a mobile home fire in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning. Firefighters went just after 6 a.m. to the home on Grierview Lane at Grier Road. A Channel 9 crew could see Grier Road was blocked with a water supply line while firefighters...
Troopers Identify Driver Killed In I-485 Crash In Matthews
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver going the wrong way on the I-485 outer loop in Matthews early Tuesday morning has been identified as Kristen Makayla Vanderpool, 27, of Lincolnton. Troopers say she died after crashing her Acura head-on a Cadillac SUV around 2:38 a.m. near E. John Street in Matthews.
Mother & Son Found Shot To Death In York County Home
YORK COUNTY, S.C. – A double homicide investigation is underway after a mother and son were found shot to death inside a York County home. Deputies were called to Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill for a well-being check around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when deputies discovered their bodies. The...
'Looking to save lives' | Gaston County pilots new teen traffic court program
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County is now joining three other North Carolina counties that have implemented a teen traffic court to help young drivers move forward with a clean record despite committing a minor traffic offense. Last year Gaston County reported about 700 cases involving teen driver violations...
Texas man charged with making threats against Rock Hill school, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Texas man is now accused of making threats against a South Carolina high school on Monday. In a news release shared on Tuesday, the Rock Hill Police Department said threats made against Northwestern High School were circulated on social media platforms. The department said the messages that included threats referred to the school as "nwhs" and claimed someone would "shoot up" the school.
14-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint while waiting for bus in east Charlotte, mom says
CHARLOTTE — A mother says her 14-year-old son was robbed at gunpoint while waiting for the bus in east Charlotte. The mother told Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura she was getting ready for work and watching her two other kids when the robbery happened early Monday morning. Now, she’s urging other parents to be vigilant.
'Friday is going to be absolutely ugly': Brad Panovich details Ian's impacts in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for most of the Charlotte area as Ian continues to move north toward the Carolina coast with heavy rain, damaging winds and significant storm surge. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Anson, Cabarrus, Catawba, Chester, Chesterfield, Gaston...
Person killed in crash on I-485 in Matthews, troopers say
MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person died in a crash on Interstate 485 in Matthews Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened just before 2:40 a.m. on the outer loop of I-485, where it crosses over East John Street. Investigators said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Fort Mill Woman & Son are Found Dead from Apparent Gunshots
A Fort Mill mother and her adult son were found dead in their home Tuesday night from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said. A suspect has not been announced, but sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris said investigators don’t believe this was a random act of violence. He said commenting on a possible suspect would jeopardize the investigation.
