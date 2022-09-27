ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Woman dies in Catawba County motorcycle crash, driver charged

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One man is facing charges after he was involved in a crash that left the passenger of his motorcycle dead. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP), the crash occurred on Tuesday around 4:40 p.m. Investigators say a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

2 found shot to death in Fort Mill home

FORT MILL, S.C. — An elderly woman and middle-aged man are dead after a fatal shooting, York County Sheriff's detectives said. According to authorities, the 71-year-old woman and 40-year-old man were found shot to death on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. They were later identified as Betty Reynolds and Barry Reynolds, who authorities said were mother and son.
FORT MILL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Matthews, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Matthews, NC
State
South Carolina State
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting investigation underway in East Spencer

EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Investigators roped off the property of a home after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Spencer, said Rowan County communications. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene along Torbush Drive where the investigation surrounded a home. The entire yard was surrounded by crime scene tape.
EAST SPENCER, NC
WCNC

South Carolina woman accused of shooting at husband

GASTONIA, N.C. — Editor's note: The Gastonia Police Department issued an incorrect news release regarding this incident. That release identified the suspect by the wrong name and has been recalled. A woman is on the loose after police said she fired multiple shots at her husband in Gastonia over...
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Amazon Fire Tv#Apple Podcasts#Android
WCNC

'Driver behavior has changed significantly' | Traffic fatalities in North Carolina stabilizing compared to 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Tuesday morning part of Interstate 485 outer loop in Matthews was closed due to a crash that left one person dead. More than 1,700 people were killed in car crashes in 2021. The 5% increase from 2020 made 2021 the deadliest on North Carolina streets in two decades. Officials say so far this year, the trend seems to be leveling out.
MATTHEWS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Investigation of shooting in Gastonia home at a standstill

The investigation into the shooting of a 9-year-old boy in Gastonia has hit a roadblock as no one has come forward to provide information to the Gastonia Police Department. Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened in August 19. JD was watching TV in his living room when someone fired shots outside their home on West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard that night. A bullet went through the wall and hit JD in his face. Doctors say it’s a miracle the bullet stopped in his eye.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Released bodycam footage shows teen shooting CMPD officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released bodycam footage of an incident where a 14-year-old shot an officer in December 2021. On Wednesday, CMPD officers released the footage from the shooting that occurred on Dec. 27, 2021, on Winged Elm Court. The video shows CMPD officer Elliot Whitley...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
wccbcharlotte.com

Troopers Identify Driver Killed In I-485 Crash In Matthews

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver going the wrong way on the I-485 outer loop in Matthews early Tuesday morning has been identified as Kristen Makayla Vanderpool, 27, of Lincolnton. Troopers say she died after crashing her Acura head-on a Cadillac SUV around 2:38 a.m. near E. John Street in Matthews.
MATTHEWS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mother & Son Found Shot To Death In York County Home

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – A double homicide investigation is underway after a mother and son were found shot to death inside a York County home. Deputies were called to Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill for a well-being check around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when deputies discovered their bodies. The...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Texas man charged with making threats against Rock Hill school, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Texas man is now accused of making threats against a South Carolina high school on Monday. In a news release shared on Tuesday, the Rock Hill Police Department said threats made against Northwestern High School were circulated on social media platforms. The department said the messages that included threats referred to the school as "nwhs" and claimed someone would "shoot up" the school.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Person killed in crash on I-485 in Matthews, troopers say

MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person died in a crash on Interstate 485 in Matthews Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened just before 2:40 a.m. on the outer loop of I-485, where it crosses over East John Street. Investigators said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
MATTHEWS, NC
fortmillsun.com

Fort Mill Woman & Son are Found Dead from Apparent Gunshots

A Fort Mill mother and her adult son were found dead in their home Tuesday night from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said. A suspect has not been announced, but sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris said investigators don’t believe this was a random act of violence. He said commenting on a possible suspect would jeopardize the investigation.
FORT MILL, SC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy