ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Bedford man receives 85-year prison sentence for child molesation

By Noah Dalton, The Times-Mail
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9A0i_0iBmMA2K00

Joshua J. Stevens, of Bedford, was sentenced to 85 years in the Indiana Department of Correction on Thursday, following the verdict of his trial for charges of child molestation in August.

Stevens was found guilty on five felony counts of child molestation by a jury on Aug. 25. Those five counts include three Level 1 felonies and two Level A felonies.

State's arguements

The State of Indiana, represented by Jennifer Tucker, sought a maximum consecutive sentence, with aggravating factors for all five charges, which would have equated to a sentence of 220 years in prison, with 10 years suspended for each count.

Tucker argued that Stevens took advantage of his position of power in the situation which would constitute as an aggravating factor in his crimes, providing grounds to extend his sentence beyond Indiana’s maximum recommended term.

Tucker also argued that Stevens’ criminal history should serve as an aggravating factor in this case. Most notably, Stevens was charged with escape on Aug. 31. In that case, it is alleged that Stevens cut his ankle monitor device he is required to wear per the conditions of his pretrial release, and fled Lawrence County just before the start of his trial for the molestation charges. Stevens was arrested in Monroe County on Aug. 24 and charged with possession of a narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.

The victim, who previously testified she was molested by Stevens 90 times from 2012-2019 while she was younger than 12-years-old, provided a statement to the court that was read during the sentencing hearing, detailing the impact of the abuse on her life.

The victim said she initially suffered from bad anxiety and depression and struggled to speak with or trust others. Following the arrest of Stevens, she began to feel safe again and more comfortable around others, with her anxiety and depression beginning to subside.

Stevens' defense

Stevens was represented by Lawrence County Chief Public Defender Tim Sledd, who argued that Stevens’ criminal history should not be considered an aggravating factor in this case, as his record consisted of misdemeanor offenses that occurred prior to his offenses in this case and did not occur after.

Sledd also argued that the jury’s verdict was vague and did not specify which specific acts he was being found guilty of during the time windows provided for his charges, opening the possibility of Stevens being charged twice with the same crime.

Stevens’ two Level A felony offenses were said to have occurred on Jan. 1, 2012. Two of his Level 1 felony charges were tied to offenses on July 1, 2014. Because these offenses are said to have occurred on the same day, but were not specified as separate offenses, Sledd argued that they should be merged, with Stevens only being sentenced for three offenses.

Sledd sought the court to recognize the unique relationship between Stevens and the victim as a mitigating factor in the case, saying that it was a special circumstance that would make his client unlikely to offend again.

Sledd requested the minimum sentence of 30 years for each offense, to be served concurrently for a total of 30 years.

Judge's ruling

After a recess, Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III told the court he had reviewed relevant Indiana case law and precedent on the matter, which informed him that the ability for the jury to distinguish between separate criminal acts in cases such as this, where the offenses take place over a period of time, comes down to the evidence provided to them that multiple criminal violations occurred.

In this case, Plummer said that the testimony of the victim, which attested to being molested by Stevens 90 times in the time frame of the charges, equated to enough evidence to distinguish the charges as separate acts, despite being tied to the same date.

Plummer also said that he felt Stevens was a “substantial” risk to reoffend, based on his violation of his release conditions.

Plummer said previous Indiana court cases have provided precedent for crimes against children being viewed particularly negatively and as grounds for aggravated sentencing. In this case, Plummer described Stevens’ crimes as heinous.

“I think it’s all horrible. I think it’s all really disgusting behavior,” Plummer said during the hearing.

Ultimately, Plummer sentenced Stevens to 40 years for his first charge, 35 for the third and fifth and 45 years for the second and fourth. Stevens will serve his sentences for his first and second charges consecutively, with the others served concurrently, for a total of 85 years.

Comments / 4

Related
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Court Date Has Been Set For A Fatal Hit And Run

An initial court hearing has been set for Madelyn Howard, the 22-year-old woman who has been charged with three felony counts in connection with a fatal hit and run incident in Bloomington earlier this month. She’s scheduled to be in court Friday morning on charges of reckless homicide, allegedly operating...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested on charges of invasion of privacy

BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested after police say he violated a protective order. Police arrested 46-year-old Walter Nelson on a charge of invasion of privacy. According to a probable cause affidavit, on September 13, 2021, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call from a woman requesting to speak to an officer in the 12289 block of Tunnelton Road about a protection order violation.
MITCHELL, IN
Fox 59

Court docs: man threatened to ‘shoot up’ Gleaners over breakup

INDIANAPOLIS — A Columbus man faces multiple charges after police say he threatened to commit an act of terrorism after a breakup. The charges come after Gleaners Food Bank canceled a Community Cupboard distribution in response to a personal threat made to one of its employees. When that threat came in, they evacuated the building and canceled warehouse operations for the day.
COLUMBUS, IN
Wave 3

Man sentenced for shooting death of 16-year-old Moore High School student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been convicted in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Moore High School student back in Feb. 2020. Shalae Stewart, 23, was sentenced for complicity to manslaughter, complicity to wanton endangerment, complicity to tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bedford, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bedford, IN
Crime & Safety
wbiw.com

Fistfight and pocket knife gets man arrested

MITCHELL – A man was arrested Saturday after Mitchell Police officers and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call hang up in the 100 block of North 8th Street at 11:19 p.m. When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Jesus Mendez, of Prairieville, LA., standing in...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man violates protective order and is arrested for meth

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Thursday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was requested to assist agents with the Department of Child Services on a case in the 8080 block of US 50 West. When the officer arrived they found 43-year-old Joshua McBride working on...
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Gabrielle Dlugosz-Matteson, 30, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Leaving The Scene Of An Accident Resulting In Serious Bodily Injury. No bond was set. Jordan L. Burch, 34, of Loogootee, was arrested on 2 counts of Failure To Appear, 2 counts of Petition To Revoke Suspended Sentence, and Possession of a Narcotic Drug. Bond was set at $15,000.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Former Sheriff Jerry Ross Sr. died on Monday

BEDFORD – Former Lawrence County Sheriff Jerry Allen Ross Sr., of Mitchell, passed away on Monday, September 26th. He was 78. Ross had been suffering from some health issues for some time. Ross retired from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department after 26 years of service. He was sheriff for...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#Violent Crime#The State Of Indiana
wbiw.com

Man arrested after police find pills, meth, and marijuana in SUV

OOLITIC – An Indianapolis man was arrested on Monday after Oolitic Town Marshal Jame Harrington’s canine partner Deny Joe alerted officers to drugs in a vehicle. Police arrested 34-year-old Timothy Gerhart on charges of possession of meth over 10 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, operating a vehicle while his driver’s license was suspended with a prior conviction, and maintaining a common nuisance.
OOLITIC, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
shelbycountypost.com

Truck on order for Shelby County stolen during delivery

A truck ordered by the Shelby County Commissioners for the highway department was stolen while being delivered. Shelby County Commissioner Chris Ross. Ross says even if the dealer is able to quickly find a new truck chassis to ship it may not be in time to have the other pieces installed.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Man arrested for possession of Marijuana

An out of state man was jailed in Jasper for Possession of Marijuana and other charges. Jasper police responded to reports Sunday, September 25, at 10:10 PM of a reckless driver. Numerous callers said there was a Dodge Ram hitting curbs, and almost hitting a building. Police found the vehicle...
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Springville woman caught on camera stealing and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Springville woman was arrested after police say she stole from Walmart. Police arrested 55-year-old Christina Flick on a charge of theft. According to a probable cause affidavit, on September 13, 2022, Bedford Police were alerted to a theft that occurred at the store. Police say Flick left the store without paying for her items on September 8, 2022.
BEDFORD, IN
Times-Mail

Times-Mail

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bedford, IN from Times-Mail.

 http://tmnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy