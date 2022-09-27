New Lake Park playground dedicated to the memory of Wendell and Hilde Skelley

COSHOCTON − A new playground at Lake Park is dedicated to the memory of a couple whose philosophy of life is included in a plaque dedicating the spot.

The Skelley Family Play Place is in memory of Wendell and Hilde Skelley. The plaque near equipment reads "others before self" and "never quit through difficult times."

Erich Skelley said during a softball game featuring his granddaughters last summer at the Lake Park softball complex, he realized the need for something for younger children to do while their older siblings were playing in ballgames. There was a small, dilapidated swing set near the ball diamonds only four kids at a time could use.

Erich spoke with Isaac Bush of Kids America, who oversees the softball complex, on a possible new play area. Erich said Bush was reluctant to ask donors for more money after they had already put a lot of work into renovating the softball complex.

The Frank Shepherd Memorial Softball Complex had been dormant for a few years and fallen into disrepair. The renovation project was about $101,000 with half of that coming in from monetary donations and the other half in donations of labor and materials. The project included new lighting, fencing and backstops, field repairs, new field and concession stand equipment and renovations to the concession stand.

Skelley decided to pursue the project himself through a memorial fund established to honor his parents at the Coshocton Foundation. He serves as the adviser. The fund has also provided water bottle filling stations to Sacred Heart School, window shades for the courts at Kids America and assisted with kids sports leagues at Kids America.

The Wendell and Hilde Skelley Memorial Donor Advised Fund of the Coshocton Foundation was established shortly after Hilde's death in December 2018 by Erich and his siblings. While Hilde lived to be 89, Wendell died suddenly at the age of 40, leaving his wife to care for 10 children with limited financial resources.

"Hilde persevered by putting others before herself, by never quitting through difficult times and by leading by example. We wanted to honor our father and mother by establishing the fund and work with the foundation to ensure the funds are used in our parents’ memory as a benefit to the citizens of Coshocton County," Erich said.

The bulk of work was done last summer and finishing touches were put on this summer, including the bronze plaque and a U.S. flag. The plaque was designed by family friend Dirk Beiter. There are slides, a climbing apparatus, fireman's pole, lookout platform and large swing set. The area is blocked in and covered with wood chips for safety. The project was $32,576.

"Many people have expressed gratitude and appreciation for helping bring this new play space to the park. Those that knew our parents have expressed how special it is to have such a nice gift for the community in our parents' memory," Erich said of public feedback. "Additionally, it is a nice shot in the arm for Coshocton and families coming from out town to play in weekend long ball tournaments. These tournaments organized by KA bring lots of cash into the city and area."

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: New Lake Park playground dedicated to the memory of Wendell and Hilde Skelley