Wayne County, OH

Wayne County Farm Bureau 2022 Farm Tour is Oct. 8 and 9

By The Daily Record
 2 days ago
The Wayne County Farm Bureau invites you to join us for the 2022 Farm Tour, taking place noon-5 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9. This tour will feature seven stops in the northeast quadrant of Wayne County.

The tour is a free, family friendly event that offers a variety of activities at each stop as well as food for purchase. Spend the weekend touring all seven stops, note Walnut Hill Grain is only open Saturday, or just pick a few.

The stop are:

  • Stop 1 - 3D Meats, 14740 Lincoln Way E., Dalton
  • Stop 2 - Skylar Brook Farm, 12853 Baer Road, Orrville
  • Stop 3 - Orrville Railroad Heritage Society, 145 Depot St., Orrville
  • Stop 4 - Bristol Dairy, 6818 Coal Bank Road, Marshallville
  • Stop 5 - Rittman Orchards, 13548 Mount Eaton Road, Doylestown
  • Stop 6 - Stoller Organic Dairy, 10451 Eby Road, Sterling
  • Stop 7 - Walnut Hill Grain, 6113 Sterling Road, Sterling

