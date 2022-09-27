Read full article on original website
Police charge Franconia man with murdering father, son claims authorities ignored pleas for help
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — An 82-year-old Franconia man is dead and authorities are now charging one of his sons with second-degree murder. Now detectives are trying to figure out what led to the murder. Talat Hassanein was found dead at the bottom of a stairway in his Franconia home. Initially, police believed […]
Son accused of murdering 82-year-old father in Fairfax County
Police say they found an 82-year-old man at the bottom of basement stairs and that one of his sons killed him.
Fairfax Co. man charged with murder of his father
A Fairfax County man has been arrested on charges of killing his father at the home they shared. The Fairfax County Police Department said in a statement it was called to a home on Justis Place, in the Alexandria section, at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found Talat Hassanein, 82, at the bottom of the basement stairs. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police searching for Woodbridge home invader who injured man, stole money
Police are searching for a home invader who assaulted a Woodbridge man in his home before taking his money on Saturday.
Police: Victim of deadly Virginia motorcycle crash was discovered possible days later
The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia was discovered in what could have been days after the crash that killed him, according to Virginia State Police.
Loudoun County: Authorities searching for missing teen who may be in Waynesboro area
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a 13-year-old from Ashburn. Hailey N. Delgado Lopez was reported missing by her family Tuesday after leaving her residence on Dodge Terrace on her own accord. She is possibly traveling to Waynesboro, where she has ties to the area.
Armed man shot by off-duty federal agent in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who police say was walking along a road in Prince William and pointing a gun at passing drivers was shot by an off-duty federal agent who confronted him. According to a statement from the Prince William County Police Department, on the...
Va. teen pens heartbreaking apology to mom after wrecking her car. Now, he needs your help
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Hundreds of people have donated to an Alexandria family who asked the community for help in purchasing a vehicle. As of Wednesday, the family has raised $5,000. A Fairfax County, Va. teen wrote a heartbreaking apology letter to his mom on GoFundMe after he wrecked her...
Virginia man involved with MS-13 sentenced to life in prison, Department of Justice says
A 33-year-old man from White Post, Va. was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for his leadership role in multiple violent crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Andy Tovar is considered to be one of the highest ranking MS-13 members and gave orders that resulted in a...
Man found guilty of murder in death of delivery driver at Virginia Denny's
MANASSAS, Va. — After more than two years, the man suspected of killing 56-year-old Yusuf Ozgur was found guilty. Jordan Anderson was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and 42 additional felony charges, according to officials. However, the jury did not find that the killing was premeditated.
Police investigating shooting at Woodbridge apartment complex that left one injured
Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday that left one person injured.
Drugs Discovered During DUI
Stafford Hospital is a place to administer drugs, not deal them. An intoxicated Stafford man learned that the hard way. On September 27th, at approximately 1:00 a.m. Deputies K.L. Steffenhagen and J.K. Griffith responded to Stafford Hospital at 101 Hospital Center Boulevard for a visitor attempting to distribute possible controlled substances to a patient. When deputies arrived on scene, Charlie Dotson, 65, advised them that he struck another vehicle moments ago. Dotson was unsteady on his feet, admitted to taking a controlled substance, as well as, was parked in a handicap space without a valid handicap pass.
Virginia State Police asking for help looking for missing Arlington resident
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Arlington County Police Department. Police are looking for a 74-year-old Asian male, identified as Wei-Chi Thomas Yang. He is 5 feet 9 inches and is 160 pounds. He has brown...
Prince William Police respond to domestic assault incident
Roane is described as a 5'11" Black man who weighs around 200 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Roane or has information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-5123.
Police: Man stole Mercedes from dealership at gunpoint
An employee of the dealership told police a man came into the dealership and asked to see a 2016 Mercedes C-Class. While the man was in the car, he took out a firearm and stole it, police said.
Dog dies, home lost in McLean house fire
Four people lost their home and a pet dog early this morning (Wednesday) after a fire at their house in McLean. Fairfax County and Arlington firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. to the 6900 block of Birch Street, near the West Falls Church Metro station area, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department tweeted at 7:06 a.m.
U.S. Marshals assist with recovery of a child in Berkeley County
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office contacted the U.S. Marshals service to assist in the search for a man wanted in connection with a child’s disappearance. According to the press release from the U.S. Marshals Office a warrant was issued for the arrest of Johnte Fitzhugh for felony concealment or removal of a minor child from a custodian.
Woman hit by car while running from police in Prince William
A pedestrian who ran into traffic fleeing police on Wednesday night in Woodbridge was hit and injured by a car.
Pedestrian walking in the road hit by car, killed in Manassas crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while walking in the road on Tuesday evening in Manassas.
FCPS counselor investigation exposes widespread problems
An investigation into why a sex offender was able to continue working as a middle school guidance counselor has uncovered serious issues in Virginia’s largest school district. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Lincolnia on the problems plaguing Fairfax County Public Schools.
