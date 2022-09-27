ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

WTOP

Fairfax Co. man charged with murder of his father

A Fairfax County man has been arrested on charges of killing his father at the home they shared. The Fairfax County Police Department said in a statement it was called to a home on Justis Place, in the Alexandria section, at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found Talat Hassanein, 82, at the bottom of the basement stairs. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
