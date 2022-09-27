As we enter the final weeks of a Senate race that may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Dr. Oz continue to argue over who will be the best fighter for hard working Pennsylvania families. The upcoming debate between the two Senate candidates must focus on policy and not politics, and both candidates need to tell us how they will fight to stop more Pennsylvania jobs being shipped overseas to China.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO