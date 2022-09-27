Read full article on original website
Ian knocks out power to more than 2M people, swamps southwest Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting many...
Hurricane Ian leaves people trapped in Florida, heads to Carolinas
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2 million people before aiming for the Atlantic Coast. One of the strongest hurricanes ever...
Monster storm Ian drains Tampa Bay of water as it nears landfall
TAMPA, Fla. — Water drained from Tampa Bay on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast. The storm eventually made landfall near Fort Myers, about 100 miles to the south. A number of people posted photos on social media of themselves and others walking out onto the...
Hurricane Ian forces Pa. couple to postpone Florida wedding, at least 20 guests stranded
According to WPXI, a Pittsburgh couple was supposed to get married on Marco Island in Florida this week but now they’ve had to postpone due to Hurricane Ian. However, the bride told the news outlet that’s not her biggest concern. “We have so many friends that are already...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania Task Force deployed to South Carolina to assist with Hurricane Ian’s emergency efforts
The Pennsylvania Task Force was recently deployed to South Carolina to aid in Hurricane Ian’s emergency efforts, according to reports. Though Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it neared central Florida on Wednesday, dozens of Pa. Task Force members were deployed to the south. This...
Hurricane Ian expected to have ‘pretty far reach across the East Coast,’ including Pa.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian is just north of Cuba, and the storm is bearing down on the western coast of Florida. But its effects will “absolutely” have an impact on the weather in central Pennsylvania, according to Courtney Travis, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather in State College.
How much rain will Hurricane Ian bring to central Pa.?
The very dry air mass that has brought the stretch of sunny and unseasonably cool weather across much of central Pa. this week will likely determine how much of a residual rain event the region gets from the remnants of Hurricane Ian as it makes its way up the coast.
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
Pennsylvania airport No.2 best ‘medium airport’ in U.S.: J.D. Power
It’s widely agreed that going to the airport is a hassle. Nevertheless, there are those that rank highly in terms of customer satisfaction when compared to others. One such airport is, fortunately, located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: Here are the airports ranked worst for flight cancellations, delays this summer.
Mom surprises NASA astronaut during presentation at Milton Hershey from space
An astronaut with ties to central Pennsylvania got a lovely surprise the other day. The astronaut was talking to students at the Milton Hershey School from space when his mom stood up to ask him a question. According to his NASA biography page, Bob Hines—who was born in Fayetteville, N.C....
President Biden and Congress must put partisanship aside to protect Pennsylvania jobs | Opinion
As we enter the final weeks of a Senate race that may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Dr. Oz continue to argue over who will be the best fighter for hard working Pennsylvania families. The upcoming debate between the two Senate candidates must focus on policy and not politics, and both candidates need to tell us how they will fight to stop more Pennsylvania jobs being shipped overseas to China.
Oz puts billboard claiming Fetterman is ‘soft on crime’ in middle of Braddock
Comparing his opponent’s record to toilet paper that’s “soft on bottoms,” Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put up a billboard near Democrat John Fetterman’s home in Braddock on Wednesday that calls the former mayor “soft on crime.”. Mr. Oz, the cardiothoracic surgeon and...
Beer at Penn State; book bans; Ian’s path: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. High: 67; Low: 45. Mostly sunny. Teen killed: A 15-year-old boy fatally shot Tuesday night in Harrisburg was an honor roll student at Dauphin County Tech with dreams of going to college, relatives said. Police described the shooting as isolated and targeted.
More than 41 deaths in four years related to home elevators, federal safety agency says
In the past year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it has “stepped up its residential elevator enforcement efforts by recalling 117,100 total units across the U.S. to address an entrapment hazard.”. The commission today had issued a recall for a Pennsylvania elevator manufacturer after a child became...
500-plus miles of road opened in state forests across Pa.
Deep interior spots in state forests across the state are now more easily accessed on roads normally closed to motorized travel but opened during Pennsylvania’s deer-hunting seasons. More than 533 miles of those normally closed roads, in 18 of the state’s 20 state forest districts, have been opened, according...
Pa. election 2022: Where Mastriano, Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues
HARRISBURG — Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their safety and related topics — crime, guns, drugs, and violence — as one of the top problems facing the commonwealth. These concerns have colored this year’s governor’s race, in which candidates have discussed curbing violent crime and fighting inequities...
‘Where’s Jackie?’ Biden asks whereabouts of dead lawmaker at event
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called out a recently deceased congresswoman in remarks at a hunger conference she helped organize, addressing the lawmaker as if she were still alive. In remarks Wednesday at a conference on hunger, Biden thanked a bipartisan group of lawmakers who pushed the White House...
Crash closed US 222 south in Lancaster County: PennDOT
Update 6:51 p.m.: The crash was cleared and lanes re-opened by 6:20 p.m. US 222 southbound closed all lanes in East Cocalico Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to PennDOT. A crash was first reported around 3 p.m., between the exits for the PA Turnpike/PA 272 and US 322. All lanes...
Rain from Hurricane Ian could fall all weekend in central Pa.
There are a couple more days of sunshine in the midstate’s forecast, but more rain could be on the horizon, the National Weather Service said. Wednesday has a slight chance of showers after 3 p.m., but Thursday and Friday will be sunny and dry, forecasters said. Forecasters said showers...
Pennsylvania bill may make state university financial info more accessible | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: Keep your eyes peeled this October for the launch of Paranormal Pa., an original PennLive series that explores strange and unexplained events—from hauntings to Bigfoot sightings and everything in between—that occur right here in the Keystone State. Click here for a taste. You can listen...
